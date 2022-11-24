Moody's assigns definitive ratings to ABS Notes issued by ARTS Consumer S.r.l.

EUR 759.6 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian Consumer Loans

Madrid, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by ARTS Consumer S.r.l.:

....EUR668.2M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR14.9M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064, Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR49.1M Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR27.4M Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR86.1M Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064, the EUR0.1M Class F Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Variable Return Notes due December 2064 and the EUR12.3M Class Z Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2064.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 1-year revolving pool of Italian unsecured consumer loans originated by UniCredit S.p.A. ("UniCredit", Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)). This represents their fourth ABS issuance backed by consumer loans.

The portfolio comprises 100,915 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of EUR 845.78M as of 31 October 2022 pool cut-off date. The cash reserve will be funded to 1.6% of the Class A, B, C and D Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 22.44%.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans, (ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions, (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the cash reserve, (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the cash reserve, and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and diversified portfolio, and an amortizing cash reserve sized at 1.6% of the Class A, B, C and D Notes balance.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) a one year revolving structure which could increase the performance volatility of the underlying portfolio (ii) the operational risk related to UniCredit performing a number of key roles in the transaction, and (iii) a complex structure including interest deferral triggers for junior notes and pro-rata payments on the rated notes after the end of the revolving period. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as (i) the eligibility and revolving criteria of the portfolio and performance triggers which will trigger the early amortization of the notes if performance deteriorates, (ii) a back-up servicer facilitator, which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached and (iii) a performance trigger which will switch back the principal payment waterfall to sequential if the cumulative default ratio surpasses 1.0% before 12 months, 2.5% before 24 months, 5.7% before 36 months and 8.0% after 37 months from the closing date.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.0%, expected recoveries of 10% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 16% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 5.0% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in EMEA and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 10% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 16% is in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan market. The PCE level of 16% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 51.0%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes and an increase in the local currency ceiling.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paula Couce Iglesias

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

