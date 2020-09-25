Moody's assigns definitive ratings to ABS Notes issued by Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2020-1, FT

EUR 520 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Spanish auto loans

Madrid, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive credit ratings to the following classes of Notes issued by SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO 2020-1, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN :

....EUR 450M Class A Notes due March 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 24M Class B Notes due March 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR 19M Class C Notes due March 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 17M Class D Notes due March 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 10M Class E Notes due March 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 5.2M Class F Notes due March 2033.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2020-1, FT is a static securitisation of auto loans granted by Santander Consumer, E.F.C., S.A. ("Santander Consumer"), 100% owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) ("Parent"), to mostly private obligors in Spain. Santander Consumer is acting as originator and servicer of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) is the Management Company ("Gestora").

As of 19 August 2020, the provisional portfolio comprised 49,547 auto loans granted to obligors located in Spain, 97.17% of whom are private individuals. The weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is 15 months and its weighted average remaining term is 67 months. Around 51.57% of the loans were originated to purchase new vehicles, while the remaining 48.43% were made to purchase used vehicles. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Andalucia (20.52%), Catalonia (13.79%) and Canarias (11.85%). The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did not include any loans in arrears.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the cash reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation experience of Santander Consumer and the significant excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including, pro-rata payments on Class A to E notes from the first payment date. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.

Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly linked to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the floating interest rate Class A to C Notes would not be offset with higher collections from the pool. The transaction therefore benefits from an interest rate cap, with Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) as cap counterparty, where the issuer will be paid any positive difference between the three-month EURIBOR and the strike rate of 1.0% on a notional linked to the scheduled amortization of the floating interest rate Class A to C notes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Spanish economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION

The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios. Technological obsolescence shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in the level of recoveries and residual values compared to that seen historically. For example, diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly, the rise in popularity of AFVs introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves because of evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to approx. 50% diesel engines.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.50%, expected recoveries of 35.00% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 14.00% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 5.50% are in line with the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; (iii) the exclusion of Covid-19 related payment holidays as per the eligibility criteria; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35.00% are higher than Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 14.00% is lower than the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish Auto loan market and the fact that the transaction is static. The PCE of 14.00% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 49.25%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool; (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the notes; or (iii) an upgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; (ii) the deterioration of the credit quality of Santander; or (iii) a downgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

