Moody's assigns definitive ratings to ABS Notes issued by Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2020-1, FT

EUR 520 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Spanish auto loans
Madrid, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive credit
ratings to the following classes of Notes issued by SANTANDER CONSUMER
SPAIN AUTO 2020-1, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN :
....EUR 450M Class A Notes due March 2033,
Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....EUR 24M Class B Notes due March 2033,
Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR 19M Class C Notes due March 2033,
Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
....EUR 17M Class D Notes due March 2033,
Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
....EUR 10M Class E Notes due March 2033,
Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 5.2M Class F Notes
due March 2033.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2020-1, FT is a static securitisation
of auto loans granted by Santander Consumer, E.F.C.,
S.A. ("Santander Consumer"), 100% owned by
Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits;
A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) ("Parent"), to mostly private obligors in
Spain. Santander Consumer is acting as originator and servicer
of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T.,
S.A. (NR) is the Management Company ("Gestora").
As of 19 August 2020, the provisional portfolio comprised 49,547
auto loans granted to obligors located in Spain, 97.17%
of whom are private individuals. The weighted average seasoning
of the portfolio is 15 months and its weighted average remaining term
is 67 months. Around 51.57% of the loans were originated
to purchase new vehicles, while the remaining 48.43%
were made to purchase used vehicles. Geographically, the
pool is concentrated mostly in Andalucia (20.52%),
Catalonia (13.79%) and Canarias (11.85%).
The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did not
include any loans in arrears.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on:
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans; (ii) the
historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions;
(iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the
excess spread and the cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available
in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and
the cash reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity
of the transaction.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit
strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation
experience of Santander Consumer and the significant excess spread.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of
credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including,
pro-rata payments on Class A to E notes from the first payment
date. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered
in Moody's analysis and ratings.
Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly linked
to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the floating
interest rate Class A to C Notes would not be offset with higher collections
from the pool. The transaction therefore benefits from an interest
rate cap, with Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2/P-1
Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) as cap counterparty,
where the issuer will be paid any positive difference between the three-month
EURIBOR and the strike rate of 1.0% on a notional linked
to the scheduled amortization of the floating interest rate Class A to
C notes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Spanish economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios.
Technological obsolescence shifts in demand patterns and changes in government
policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in
the level of recoveries and residual values compared to that seen historically.
For example, diesel engines have declined in popularity and older
engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly,
the rise in popularity of AFVs introduces uncertainty in the future price
trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves because of evolutions
in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The
securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to approx.
50% diesel engines.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.50%,
expected recoveries of 35.00% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 14.00% related to borrower receivables.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash
flow model to rate Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 5.50% are in line with the
Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions;
(iii) the exclusion of Covid-19 related payment holidays as per
the eligibility criteria; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 35.00% are higher than
Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions;
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 14.00% is lower than the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average
and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the
relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish Auto loan market and
the fact that the transaction is static. The PCE of 14.00%
results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 49.25%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) a
significantly better than expected performance of the pool; (ii)
an increase in credit enhancement of the notes; or (iii) an upgrade
of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) a
decline in the overall performance of the pool; (ii) the deterioration
of the credit quality of Santander; or (iii) a downgrade of Spain's
local country currency (LCC) rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Juan Miguel Martin-Abde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454