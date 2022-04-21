Moody's assigns definitive ratings to ABS notes issued by Orbita Funding 2022-1 plc

GBP 333.64 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom auto finance agreements

London, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitve ratings to notes issued by Orbita Funding 2022-1 plc:

....GBP 298.52M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2029, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 19.316M Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2029, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 15.804M Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2029, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned rating to the Subordinated Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes of GBP 17.56M, which have also been issued.

The transaction is a one-year revolving cash securitisation of agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to obligors in the United Kingdom by Close Brothers Limited ("CBL"), (Aa3/P-1 Deposits; Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)). CBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Close Brothers Group PLC rated A3. This is the fourth public securitisation transaction sponsored by CBL in the United Kingdom. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of underlying assets totaling GBP 351.2 million as of April 2022 consists of Hire Purchase and Conditional Sale Agreements (84.4%), and Personal Contract Purchase ("PCP") agreements (15.6%) granted to individuals (88.8%) and small businesses/commercial customers (11.2%) resident in the United Kingdom. The portfolio of 46,227 agreements finance the purchase of used (99.3%) or new (0.7%) vehicles. Hire Purchase, Conditional Sale and PCP agreements are all forms of secured financing. In the case of PCP agreements, the borrower can either pay the final balloon payment at contract maturity, trade the vehicle in against the purchase of a new vehicle (the final balloon payment will be paid off) or return the vehicle to the lender with no further obligation. In the latter case, the issuer is exposed to the residual value ("RV") risk arising from potential shortfalls between the realisable market value of the vehicle versus the final balloon payment. Hire Purchase and Conditional Sale agreements are other forms of secured financing without the option to hand the car back at maturity. In all cases the originator retains legal title to the vehicles until the borrower has made all scheduled payments required under the contract.

The current transaction has a total exposure at closing to RV risk of 9.0% of total principal cash flows. The maximum exposure to RV risk allowed in the portfolio during the revolving period is 15.0% of the total outstanding portfolio amount.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction benefits from credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, highly rated originator and servicer, a separate cash manager and a liquidity reserve fund. This reserve is fully funded at closing by a subordinated loan provided by CBL. The reserve fund is sized at 1.0% of the initial Class A and Class B Notes balance, and amortises together with the outstanding Class A and Class B Notes balance subject to a floor of 0.5% of the initial principal balance of the portfolio. The reserve will provide liquidity during the life of the transaction and will cover approximately 3.64 months of stressed senior expenses and coupons on the Class A and Class B Notes in the event of a cash flow disruption.

However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses in the transaction. The transaction has a revolving period of one year, which adds uncertainty to the portfolio credit quality.

In addition, the underlying obligors may exercise the right of voluntary termination as per the Consumer Credit Act, whereby an obligor has the option to return the vehicle to the originator as long as the obligor has made payments equal to at least one half of the total financed amount. If the obligor returns the vehicle, the issuer may be exposed to additional RV risk. The potential for additional losses due to these risks has been incorporated into Moody's quantitative analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of financing agreements; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the reserve fund and excess spread; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest and the liquidity reserve; (vi) the role of the swap provider, and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.25%, expected recoveries of 45.0% and a Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 14.0% related to the borrower receivables. The expected default captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model.

The portfolio expected mean default level of 3.25% is in line with other UK auto loan transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the voluntary terminations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45.0% are in line with the UK auto loan market average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

The PCE of 14.0% is in line with the UK auto loan peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the UK auto market. The PCE of 14.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 56.9%.

The transaction is also exposed to potentially higher losses in a stressed environment due to RV risk included in the portfolio. RV losses are additional to the cumulative mean net loss assumptions for borrower receivables detailed in the previous section. RV receivables constitute 9.0% of the portfolio. However, due to the revolving nature of the portfolio, this exposure could increase up to a maximum of 15.0% of the total portfolio.

Moody's assumes a Aaa haircut for the RV exposure in the portfolio of 43.0% taking into account (i) the maturity distribution of RV payments, (ii) the manufacturer's rating, and (iii) the originator's ability to track RV performance. The analysis results in an RV CE of 4.5% for the Aaa (sf) rated Notes.

METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings for the B – C Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings for the A – C Notes include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, increased rates of voluntary termination (pursuant to the Consumer Credit Act), worse than expected vehicle sale realisation values, or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator, its parent entities or other key transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Branimir Jovanovic

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

