Moody's assigns definitive ratings to ABS notes issued by Silk Finance No. 5

EUR 587.0 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Portuguese auto loans

London, 23 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by Silk Finance No. 5 (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 466.1M Class A Floating Rate Notes due February 2035, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 65.9M Class B Floating Rate Notes due February 2035, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 55.0M Class C Floating Rate Notes due February 2035, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Moody's did not assign any rating to EUR 13.0M Class D Fixed Rate Notes due February 2035, EUR 6.6M Class E Fixed Rate Notes due February 2035, the Variable Funding Notes due February 2035 and to the EUR 3.6M Class X Notes due February 2035.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of auto loans extended to obligors in Portugal by Banco Santander Consumer Portugal, S.A. (SCPT, NR) with the purpose of financing new or used vehicles.

The revolving period lasts almost 2 years and ends on the payment date falling in May 2022. SCPT also acts as servicer in the transaction.

The definitive portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans originated in Portugal, with 91.1% of fixed rate loans and a total outstanding balance of approximately €600.0 million as of the end of June.

As of 30 June 2020, the final pool cut had 53,060 loans with a weighted average seasoning of 2.1 years. Loans are used for the purpose of new (59.0%) or used (41.0%) car acquisition. The majority of the pool (98.8% of the portfolio) contains a "Property reserve" clause, meaning that the title of the vehicle discloses that SCPT remains its owner until the full repayment of the loan. The borrower is allowed to sell the vehicle but he has to notify SCPT in advance.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation experience of SCPT and the significant excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including pro-rata payments on Class A to D notes from the first payment date and the relatively high linkage to the Santander Group. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of auto loans and the eligibility criteria; (ii) historical performance provided on SCPT's total auto loan book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, excess spread and the reserve fund; (iv) the revolving structure of the transaction; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest and the reserve fund; and (vi) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Hedging: The underlying loan contracts are 91.1% fixed rate and the Class A-C notes pay variable coupons while Class D and E notes pay a fixed coupon. As a result, the issuer is subjected to a fixed-floating interest rate mismatch. To mitigate the fixed-floating rate mismatch, the issuer entered into cap agreements for the rated notes with Banco Santander S.A. (Spain), (A2/P-1; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Portuguese economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

The portfolio expected mean default rate of 6% is higher than the EMEA auto loan average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 30% are lower than the EMEA auto loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations such as quality of data provided and asset security provisions.

The PCE of 18.0% is higher than the EMEA auto loan average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the Portuguese auto loan market. The PCE of 18.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 63.6%.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION

The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation which will have credit implications for auto finance and lease portfolios. Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in the level of recoveries and residual values compared with those seen historically. For example, diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly, the rise in popularity of alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves because of evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. As of the cut-off date 30 June 2020, the securitised portfolio is backed by 59.8% of vehicles with diesel engines, 37.0% of petrol vehicles and 3.2% of alternative fuel/hybrid vehicles.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will not be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes would be (1) better than expected performance of the underlying collateral; (2) a lowering of Portugal's sovereign risk leading to the removal of the local currency ceiling cap.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings would be (1) worse than expected performance of the underlying collateral; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of SCPT; or (3) an increase in Portugal's sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

