Moody's assigns definitive ratings to AMSR 2022-SFR1 Trust

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to four classes of certificates secured by mortgages
on 1,720 single-family properties owned by Amherst Single
Family Residential Partners VI, LP (Amherst VI).
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: AMSR 2022-SFR1 Trust
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The advance rate for this transaction at stresses consistent with a Aaa
rating level is 30.0%. Moody's uses the advance rate
to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
Key transaction features
Weak structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
F, class G and class H similar to AMSR 2021-SFR1 Trust,
where the PIKable certificates can receive interest payment even before
the multi-tier DSCR test kicks in. In our opinion,
this structure is slightly credit negative because in several scenarios,
available funds in the cash collateral can be lower. In an event
of default, funds in this account can act as additional credit enhancement
to the certificates. Our advance rates reflect a small adjustment
for this feature.
High Leverage: The loan's leverage is high, which could reduce
the sponsor's incentives to maintain the properties in good condition
in a stressed economic environment. The total leverage of 99.0%,
higher than some of the recently rated SFR transactions. The corresponding
Moody's LTV is 123.8%. We reduced our stressed recoveries
to account for Moody's LTV exceeding 100%.
Excess Collateral Release: This deal will include an Excess Collateral
Release (ECR) feature whereby the sponsor can remove properties without
prepaying the loan balance, or paying yield maintenance or a release
premium to the trust. The ECR will be subject to rating agency
confirmation, or RAC, that the ratings will not be withdrawn
or downgraded as a result of the exercise of such feature. The
ECR will also have to satisfy certain LTV ratio requirement as well as
geographic diversity and rents and cash flow tests. Although ECR
is subject to rating agency confirmation and certain other tests,
our recovery analysis took into consideration this feature.
Voluntary Substitution: The securitization incorporates up to 1%
voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction.
Voluntary substitution of properties is subject to a number of conditions
including the aggregate property value of the substitute properties will
at least be equal or higher than the higher of current property value
or closing date property value of the replaced properties, and the
underwritten net cash flow of the substitute properties for the trailing
twelve months commencing on the next calculation date is at least equal
or greater than the underwritten net cash flow as of the most recent calculation
date. Having flexibility to remove or substitute properties from
the securitization is valuable to a sponsor as it allows the sponsor to
efficiently manage its overall portfolio. However, an operator's
use of substitution to acquire a property from the securitization could
otherwise reduce the incentive to acquire properties through the premium
release mechanism. Our analysis incorporates the reduced premium
release incentives, potential adverse selection of properties,
potential increase in geographic concentration and limited independent
third-party diligence on the substitute properties.
Insurance: This transaction's properties are covered by a blanket
insurance policy that also covers other properties in Amherst' portfolio.
Additionally, the borrower's blanket policy provides for a maximum
deductible equal to 5% of the total insurable value (TIV) of affected
properties per occurrence of named windstorm and a maximum deductible
equal to 10% of the TIV of affected properties per occurrence of
earthquake. We increased our loss expectation on the higher-rated
notes to account for less-than expected insurance coverage.
Recycled special purpose (SPV): The borrower is a recycled SPV.
We think the recycled SPV can pose additional risks to the trust such
as liabilities incurred in its previous business dealings which could
require payment, potentially reducing the amount of assets available
for bondholders. Also, liabilities could increase the likelihood
of a borrower being put into bankruptcy. To mitigate these risks,
the borrower will sign an officer's certificate attesting to the lack
of such liabilities, among other things, and issuer's counsel
will have performed lien and liability searches. The borrower will
also make recycled SPV representations and warranties, breaches
of which will be full recourse to the sponsor. Nevertheless,
we made a small negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the
increased risk.
Carry-over tenants: Approximately 18.5% of
the pool (319 properties) as of the cut-off date are classified
as carry-over tenants, for which Main Street Renewal did
not re-lease or perform any significant renovations. The
leases for these properties were not underwritten to Main Street Renewal
guidelines (including any rent to income ratio or similar criteria) as
such properties were already under lease at the time of acquisition.
According to the sponsor, Amherst plans to fully renovate and re-lease
100% of such properties to bring them in line with their its tenant
underwriting standards as such leases come for renewal. This process
may create a temporary increase to the vacancy levels as such properties
enter Amherst's renovation queue. In our analysis, we have
considered this information, combined with vacancy and delinquency
data related in part to carry-over tenants, and did not apply
a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Recovery Analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. For the 1,720 newly acquired properties, instead
of using the acquisition price the borrower paid to a wholly owned subsidiary
of the sponsor, which was determined by a cap-rate,
we determined Moody's Value by utilizing the most recent third-party
BPO values, to which we applied a haircut because the value was
not based on a full appraisal by a licensed appraiser, a process
we consider to be most reliable. The haircut we applied was higher
than some other SFR transactions as we did not have the benefit of having
original acquisition price and post-acquisition renovation costs
of the properties. The cumulative BPO on the properties is approximately
$477 million. We determined the initial Moody's Value to
be $381.7 million.
2. As the borrower can substitute properties, Moody's assumed
that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction
at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds
equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium
on those properties.
3. To account for the potential adverse selection and increased
geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition
of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's
applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' value,
ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's value at a Aaa level,
depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are
informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets
in the key MSAs, and geographic concentration as measured by the
effective number of MSAs. We further stressed the MSA concentration
risk due to voluntary substitution and potential increase in geographic
concentration.
4. We then calculated the revenue and expense adjustments for the
distressed properties that were sold. The revenue would come from
the in-place rental income on the portion of properties that were
still rented while awaiting liquidation, and the expenses,
from in-place expenses, including maintenance, taxes,
servicing, and other fees and costs on the properties. Both
the revenues and costs depend heavily on the assumed timelines necessary
for foreclosure and liquidation. The foreclosure timeline will
depend on whether the trust forecloses on the equity pledge from the borrower,
which is faster, or on the liens from the mortgages. The
length of a property foreclosure itself depends in part on whether the
property is in a judicial or non-judicial foreclosure state.
In our Aaa stress scenario, we assume that the trust pursues the
longer and costlier mortgage foreclosure route; in our Baa3 stress
scenario, we assume that it pursues the quicker equity foreclosure
route. We calculated revenues and expenses in three additional
steps:
5. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, homeowners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 46 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 36 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, for each loan, it will foreclose
either on the special purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties
owned by a single entity.
6. Moody's estimated additional foreclosure costs, which
included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25%
of the loan amount, special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value, and transfer taxes.
7. Finally, Moody's assumed that the master servicer will
continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on
the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated
the interest accrued on the servicer advances.
Master and special servicer
A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, N.A. (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa3 stable) is responsible
for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed
recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on
the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a
special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize
recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default
is credit positive.
Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments
to class A through class E2 and not class F, class G, class
H and class I. In addition, servicing fees will be calculated
based on outstanding principal balance minus any deferred interest.
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustments to the pool's underwritten net cash
flows -23.2%. The Moody's debt service coverage
ratio is 1.00x and 1.52x, for class A through class
H and class A through class E2 (the non-PIK bonds) (based on Moody's
assumed starting interest rate), respectively. For more details
on Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to
"Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its debt yield trigger. Additionally, breaches
of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also
monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes.
Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the
properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction
documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal
and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance
issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
