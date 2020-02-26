Moody's assigns definitive ratings to AURORA Series2002, credit card receivables ABS

JPY9.0 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to
the AURORA Series2002 ABS, backed by credit card receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: AURORA Series2002
Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate,
Rating
Series2002 Beneficial Interests, JPY5.7 billion, Fixed,
Aaa (sf)
Series2002 Trust ABL, JPY3.3 billion, Fixed,
Aaa (sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY9.0 billion
Closing Date: February 26, 2020
Revolving Period: From February 2020 to August 2020
Final Maturity Date: January 29, 2027
Underlying Asset: Credit card receivables (cash advance receivables
and card purchase receivables)
Total Amount of Receivables (Principal Amount): JPY62,006,652,898
Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of eligible credit card receivables and cash to the asset trustee,
who then issues the Series2002 Beneficial Interests ("Series Beneficial
Interests"), the Subordinated Beneficial Interests,
the Seller's Beneficial Interests and the Reserve Beneficial Interests.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The asset trustee receives a limited recourse loan (Series2002 Trust ABL,
hereafter "Series Trust ABL") from the investors. The
funds are used to redeem a part of the Series Beneficial Interests.
The rest of Series Beneficial Interests is transferred to the investors.
The transfer is perfected against the relevant obligors and third parties
under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.
The Series Beneficial Interests and the Series Trust ABL are structured
pari-passu in the principal and dividend/interest waterfall under
the trust agreement.
The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, the Seller's
Beneficial Interests and the Reserve Beneficial Interests.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination comprises approximately
17.7% of the initial principal balance of the Series Beneficial
Interests, the Series Trust ABL and the Subordinated Beneficial
Interests at the closing date.
The Series Beneficial Interests and the Series Trust ABL are redeemed
in a monthly, scheduled amortization after a revolving period.
If the Subordinated Beneficial Interests amount exceeds the required amount
and certain conditions are met, then the "excessive"
portion can be transferred to the seller's portion.
Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as payment in kind
for dividends on the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, while cash
in an amount equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables
is transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection
account.
Additional enhancement is built up in accordance with the deterioration
in the performance of the pool through a dynamic reserve mechanism.
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Beneficial Interests in the series is suspended,
and the excess spread is used to redeem the Series Beneficial Interests
and the Series Trust ABL. Key early amortization events include
the default rate exceeding its trigger level.
If any servicer replacement events occur, the asset trustee can
dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the
servicing operations. A back-up servicer is appointed at
closing.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers the
dividend payments on the Series Beneficial Interests, the interest
payments on the Series Trust ABL, trust fees, and fees relating
to start back-up servicer operations, etc.
Commingling risk is covered by the Seller's Beneficial Interests and advance
payment of collections.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate ("charge-off
rate") of the underlying assets at approximately 4.0%,
after taking into consideration receivable attributes, historical
data on the seller's entire pool, performance data on existing
securitization pools, and industry trends.
Moody's also believes that the base scenario of the monthly principal
payment rate is at approximately 5.4% and the annual yield
at approximately 15.6%. (These parameters are based
on Moody's definition for analytical purposes, and thus may
not be comparable to other data).
Moody's Aaa LGSD for the transaction is 17.2%.
Aaa LGSD corresponds to the maximum loss that is consistent with an Aaa
(sf) rating, assuming that the sponsor has closed its cardholders'
accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors that are in
or near to default. In this transaction, the available credit
enhancement is no less than the Aaa LGSD at the closing.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities"
(Japanese) published in September 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is a
worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the seller's or the asset trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
having taken into account the seller's business experience and the servicing
operations.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the annualized expected charge-off rate and long-run
expected charge-off rate was changed from 4.0%/8.0%
to 6.0%/10.0% and 8.0%/12.0%
and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated
output of Series2002 Beneficial Interests and Series2002 Trust ABL would
change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine
the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step,
Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality.
Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with
the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation
and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated
rating for each instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Atsushi Karikomi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210