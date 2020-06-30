Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Absolute Master 2006 backed by auto loan receivables

JPY 24.8 billion in Debt Securities affected

Tokyo, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to Absolute Master 2006 backed by auto loan receivables.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: Absolute Master 2006

Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate, Rating

Class I Series2006 Senior Beneficial Interests, JPY2.5 billion, Fixed, Aaa (sf)

Series2006 ABL, JPY22.3 billion, Fixed, Aaa (sf)

Total Issue Amount: JPY24.8 billion

Closing Date: June 30, 2020

Final Maturity Date: June 25, 2030

Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables

Total Principal Amount of Receivables: JPY100,553,188,292

Arranger: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying assets are auto loans which allow obligors to set irregular payment schedules and make partial prepayments under specific conditions. The underlying pool mainly consists of loans which also allow obligors to defer principal payments and change payment schedules during the loan periods under specific conditions.

The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts a pool of its auto loan receivables to the first trustee. The first trustee then issues the Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests, the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests (collectively, "Series Senior Beneficial Interests"), and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.

Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless certain events occur.

The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and transfers the Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests to investors through the arranger and the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests to the second trustee.

The transfer of Series Senior Beneficial Interests is perfected against relevant obligors and third parties under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.

The settlor entrusts cash to the second trustee. The second trustee receives limited recourse loans, the Series ABL, from ABL investors. The proceeds are used to purchase the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests. The principal and dividend of the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests are used to pay the principal and interest of the Series ABL.

The Class I Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class II Series Senior Beneficial Interests are structured pari-passu in the principal and dividend waterfall under the first trust agreement.

Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding to a cash reserve) comprises approximately 14.2% of the total initial principal balance of the receivables.

The Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series ABL are redeemed on a monthly pass-through basis. The redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended until the full payment of all the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series ABL (sequential payment mechanism).

If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and excess spread is used to redeem all the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series ABL.

Key early amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring, or asset performance triggers being reached.

If any servicer replacement events occur, the first trustee can dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the servicing operations. A back-up servicer is appointed at closing.

In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers scheduled dividend/interest payments on the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and Series ABL, trust fees, and fees relating to the start of back-up servicer operations, etc.

Commingling risk is covered in full by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.

The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.

Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying assets at approximately 0.87% (Cumulative expected default rate: approximately 2.03%, Aaa credit enhancement: approximately 10.55%), after taking into consideration the receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools, and industry trends.

The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.

To determine the ratings, Moody's also conducted a cash flow analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned ratings on parameters such as the expected default rate.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the seller's or the first trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.

Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the servicing operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" (Japanese) published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225851. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected default rate was changed from 0.87% to 1.74% and 3.48% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class I Series2006 Senior Beneficial Interests and Series2006 ABL would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Japanese economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

