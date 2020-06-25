Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Alba 11 SPV S.r.l. SME ABS Notes

EUR 1,073.4 million of securities rated

Madrid, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the debts issued by Alba 11 SPV S.r.l. (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 498,700,000.Class A1 Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2040, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 300,000,000 Class A2 Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2040, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 143,600,000 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2040, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 131,100,000 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2040, Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 187,000,000 Class J Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2040 which are issued at closing.

Alba 11 SPV S.r.l. is a cash securitisation of lease receivables originated by Alba Leasing S.p.A. (NR) and granted to individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) domiciled in Italy mainly in the regions of Lombardia and Veneto.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets and small businesses. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's notes as credit strengths of the transaction its static nature as well as the structure's efficiency, which provides for the application of all cash collections to repay the senior Notes should the portfolio performance deteriorate beyond certain limits (i.e. Class B and Class C interest subordination events). Other credit strengths include: (i) the granular portfolio composition as reflected by low single lessee concentration (with the top lessee and top 5 lessees group exposure being 0.58% and 2.55% respectively); (ii) limited industry sector concentration (i.e. lessees from top 2 sectors represent not more than 30.17% of the pool with 17.39% in the building and real estate industry according to Moody's classification); and (iii) no potential losses resulting from set-off risk as obligors do not have deposits and did not enter into a derivative contract with Alba Leasing S.p.A. However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as: (i) 44.08% of the pool is subject to a moratorium (mostly on both principal and interest payments) according to the Law Decree "Cura Italia", which has been offered to borrowers to overcome temporary liquidity problems resulting from the coronavirus national lockdown enforced in March 11, 2020; (ii) the impact on recoveries upon originator's default (in Italian leasing securitisations future receivables not yet arisen, such as recoveries, might not be enforceable against the insolvency of the originator); and (iii) the potential losses resulting from commingling risk that are not structurally mitigated but are reflected in the credit enhancement levels of the transaction. Moody's valued positively the appointment of Securitisation Services S.p.A. as back up servicer on the closing date. Finally, Moody's considered a limited exposure to fixed-floating interest rate risk (5.34% of the pool reference a fixed interest rate) as well as basis risk given the discrepancy between the interest rates paid on the leasing contracts compared to the rate payable on the Notes and no hedging arrangement being in place for the structure.

Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 14% over a weighted average life of 3.2 years (equivalent to a B1/B2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (i) the available historical vintage data; (ii) the performance of the previous transactions originated by Alba Leasing S.p.A. (including the still outstanding Alba 8 SPV S.r.l., Alba 9 SPV S.r.l. and Alba 10 SPV S.r.l.); and (iii) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information. Moody's also took into account the significant utilization of the debt moratorium, the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 38.7%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed stochastic recoveries with a mean recovery rate of 35%, a standard deviation of 20%, and a 10.5% recovery rate mean upon insolvency of the originator. The mean recovery assumption is primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information, complemented by the available historical vintage data.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 23%, that takes into account the Italian current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) of Aa3 .

As of the valuation date (10 May 2020), the portfolio principal balance amounted to EUR 1,247,827,248.10. The portfolio is composed of 14,680 leasing contracts granted to 9,830 lessees, mainly small and medium-sized companies. The leasing contracts were originated between 2018 and 2020, with a weighted average seasoning of 1.34 years and a weighted average remaining life of approximately 5.71 years. The interest rate is floating for 94.66% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a fixed interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 2.60%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 2.26%.

Assets are represented by receivables belonging to different sub-pools: real estate (22.31%), equipment (56.56%) and auto transport assets (20.16%). A small portion (0.97%) of the pools is represented by lease receivables whose underlying asset is an aircraft, a ship or a train. The securitized portfolio does not include the so-called "residual value instalment", i.e. the final instalment amount to be paid by the lessee (if option is chosen) to acquire full ownership of the leased asset. The residual value instalments are not financed - i.e. it is not accounted for in the portfolio purchase price - and is returned back to the originator when and if paid by the borrowers.

Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from EUR 12,479,000 reserve fund, equivalent to 1.16% of the original balance of the rated Notes. The reserve will amortise to a floor of 0.5% in line with the rated Notes.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Alba Leasing S.p.A. acts as servicer of the receivables on behalf of the Issuer, while Securitisation Services S.p.A. is the back-up servicer and the calculation agent of the transaction.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the servicer account and then transferred on a daily basis into the collection account in the name of the Issuer. The collection account is held at Citibank, N.A. (Aa3 long term bank deposits rating), acting through its Milan Branch, with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Baa2. Moody's has taken into account the commingling risk within its cash flow modelling.

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The Notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and Italy's country risk could also impact the Notes' ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gaston Wieder

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Luis Mozos

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

