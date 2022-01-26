Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Amur's tenth transportation and industrial equipment ABS issuance

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to the Series 2022-1 notes issued by Amur Equipment
Finance Receivables X LLC (Amur 2022-1). Amur Equipment
Finance, Inc. (Amur) is the sponsor of the securitization,
which is backed by fixed-rate loans and leases secured primarily
by trucking, transportation and industrial equipment. Amur
is also the servicer of the securitized pool. Amur 2022-1
is Amur's tenth transaction backed by similar collateral and the fourth
that Moody's has rated.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Amur Equipment Finance Receivables X LLC, Series 2022-1
Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Class E Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Class F Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality
of the equipment loans and leases backing the pool and its expected performance,
(2) the historical performance of Amur's managed portfolio and that of
its prior securitizations, (3) the experience and expertise of Amur
as the originator and servicer of the underlying pool, (4) the back-up
servicing arrangement with UMB Bank, N.A (long-term
deposits Aa3/ long-term CR assessment A1(cr), short-term
deposit P-1, BCA a2), (5) the transaction structure
including the level of credit enhancement supporting the notes,
and (6) the legal aspects of the transaction.
Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the Amur 2022-1
collateral pool is 4.5% and loss at a Aaa stress is 28.00%.
Moody's cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress is based
on its analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool
and the historical performance of similar collateral, including
Amur's managed portfolio performance, the track-record,
ability and expertise of Amur to perform the servicing functions,
and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the
life of the transaction.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 Notes, we considered the cash flows the underlying loans
and leases are expected to generate during the collection periods prior
to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.
The classes of notes will be paid sequentially. At transaction
closing, the Class A, Class B, Class C, Class
D, Class E and Class F notes will benefit from 25.6%,
21.0%, 18.0%, 12.9%,
9.9% and 7.7% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Initial hard credit enhancement for the notes consists
of (1) subordination, (2) over-collateralization (OC) of
6.7% of the initial adjusted discounted pool balance with
the transaction utilizing excess spread to build to an OC target of 9.0%
of the outstanding adjusted discounted pool balance, and (3) a fully
funded, non-declining reserve account of 1.2%
of the initial adjusted discounted pool balance. The transaction
benefits from an OC floor of 1.75%. Excess spread
may be available as additional credit protection for the notes.
The sequential-pay structure and non-declining reserve account
will result in a build-up of credit enhancement supporting the
rated notes.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's current expectations of loss may be better than
its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the
underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment
securing obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of
performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance
of various sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the
ratings. This transaction has a sequential pay structure and therefore
credit enhancement will grow as a percentage of the collateral balance
as collections pay down senior notes. Prepayments and interest
collections directed toward note principal payments will accelerate this
build-up of enhancement.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses.
Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to
cover losses in a given month. Losses could rise above Moody's
original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults
or deterioration in the value of the equipment securing obligors' promise
of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative
changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors
in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings. Other
reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor
servicing, error on the part of transaction parties and inadequate
transaction governance. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade
the Class A-1 short term rating following a significant slowdown
in principal collections that could result from, among other reasons,
high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1316566.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
