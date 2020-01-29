Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Avis Budget Series 2020-1 rental car ABS

$700 million securities rated

New York, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Series 2020-1 Class A fixed rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, A2 (sf) to the Series 2020-1 Class B fixed rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, and Baa3 (sf) to the Series 2020-1 Class C fixed rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, (together with the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes, the Series 2020-1 Notes) to be issued by Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC (the issuer). The Series 2020-1 Notes have an expected final maturity of approximately 66 months. The issuer is an indirect subsidiary of the sponsor, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABCR, Ba3 stable). ABCR is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. ABCR is the owner and operator of Avis Rent A Car System, LLC (Avis), Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. (Budget), Zipcar, Inc and Payless Car Rental, Inc. (Payless).

Moody's also announced today that the issuance of the Series 2020-1 Notes, in and of itself and at this time, will not result in a reduction, withdrawal, or placement under review for possible downgrade of any of the ratings currently assigned to the outstanding series of notes issued by the issuer.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2020-1

Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Series 2020-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings on the Series 2020-1 Notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the collateral in the form of rental fleet vehicles, which ABCR uses in its rental car business, (2) the credit quality of ABCR as the primary lessee and as guarantor under the operating lease, (3) the track-record and expertise of ABCR as sponsor and administrator, (4) the available credit enhancement, which consists of subordination and over-collateralization, (5) minimum liquidity in the form of cash and/or a letter of credit, and (6) the transaction's legal structure.

The total credit enhancement requirement for the Series 2020-1 Notes is dynamic, and determined as the sum of (1) 12.75% for vehicles subject to a guaranteed depreciation or repurchase program from eligible manufacturers (program vehicles) rated at least Baa3 by Moody's, (2) 16.25% for all other program vehicles, and (3) 20.80% for non-program (risk) vehicles, in each case, as a percentage of the outstanding note balance. Consequently, the actual required amount of credit enhancement will fluctuate based on the mix of vehicles in the securitized fleet. As in prior issuances, the transaction documents stipulate that the required total enhancement shall include a minimum portion which is liquid (in cash and/or a letter of credit), sized as a percentage of the outstanding note balance, rather than fleet vehicles. The Class A Notes also benefit from subordination provided by the Class B and C Notes, which represent approximately 17.6% of the outstanding balance of the Series 2020-1 Notes. The Class B Notes benefit from subordination provided by the Class C Notes, which represent approximately 8.1% of the outstanding balance of the Series 2020-1 Notes.

Below are the assumptions Moody's applied in the analysis of this transaction:

Risk of sponsor default: Moody's assumed a 72% decrease in the probability of default (from Moody's idealized default probability tables) implied by the Ba3 rating of the sponsor. This decrease reflects Moody's view that, in the event of a bankruptcy, ABCR would be more likely to reorganize under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as it would likely realize more value as an ongoing business concern than it would if it were to liquidate its assets under a Chapter 7 filing. Furthermore, given the sponsor's competitive position within the industry and the size of its securitized fleet relative to its overall fleet, the sponsor is likely to affirm its lease payment obligations in order to retain the use of the fleet and stay in business. Moody's arrives at the 72% decrease assuming an 80% probability Avis would reorganize under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a 90% probability Avis would affirm its lease payment obligations in the event of Chapter 11.

Disposal value of the fleet: Moody's assumed the following haircuts to the net book value (NBV) of the vehicle fleet:

Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default -- Mean: 19%

Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default -- Standard Deviation: 6%

Fixed Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default: 10%

Additional Fixed Non-Program Haircut upon Manufacturer Default: 20%

Fleet composition -- Moody's assumed the following fleet composition (based on NBV of vehicle fleet):

Non-program Vehicles: 75%

Program Vehicles: 25%

Non-program Manufacturer Concentration (percentage, number of manufacturers, assumed rating):

Aa/A Profile: 20%, 2, A3

Baa Profile: 60%, 3, Baa3

Ba/B Profile: 20%, 1, B1

Program Manufacturer Concentration (percentage, number of manufacturers, assumed rating):

Aa/A Profile: 0%, 0, A3

Baa Profile: 80%, 2, Baa3

Ba/B Profile: 20%, 1, B1

Manufacturer Receivables: 0%; receivables distributed in the same proportion as the program fleet (Program Manufacturer Concentration and Manufacturer Receivables together should add up to 100%)

Correlation: Moody's applied the following correlation assumptions:

Correlation among the sponsor and the vehicle manufacturers: 10%

Correlation among all vehicle manufacturers: 25%

Default risk horizon -- Moody's assumed the following default risk horizon:

Sponsor: 5 years

Manufacturers: 1 year

A fixed set of time horizon assumptions, regardless of the remaining term of the transaction, is used when considering sponsor and manufacturer default probabilities and the expected loss of the related liabilities, which simplifies Moody's modeling approach using a standard set of benchmark horizons.

Detailed application of the assumptions are provided in the methodology.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Rental Fleet Securitizations" published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the Series 2020-1 Notes, as applicable if, among other things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to decrease, (2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to strengthen, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, and (3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to increase materially relative to Moody's expectations.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the Series 2020-1 Notes if, among other things, (1) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to increase, (2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to weaken, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, (3) the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to decrease materially relative to Moody's expectations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

