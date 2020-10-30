Moody's assigns definitive ratings to BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1

Approximately $132.3 million of securities rated

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1 (BCC 2020-1). BCC 2020-1 is Balboa Capital Corporation's (BCC) first transaction of the year. The notes are backed by a pool of small- and mid-ticket equipment loans and leases originated by BCC, who is also the servicer of the collateral pool and administrator for the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class C, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class D, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class E, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are based on the credit quality of the underlying equipment contract pool and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of BCC as the servicer of the collateral pool. The rating action also considered the heightened risk and continued global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the BCC 2020-1 collateral pool is 4.25%, and the loss at a Aaa stress is 34.00%. The cumulative net loss expectation for BCC 2020-1 is 25 basis points higher than the initial cumulative net loss expectation for the 2019-1 pool, and the loss at a Aaa stress is 4.00% higher than that for the 2019-1 pool. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress for the BCC 2020-1 pool on the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical securitization performance and managed portfolio performance of similar collateral; the ability of BCC to perform the servicing functions; and our expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction. Additionally, this is the first time we assigned a Aaa (sf) rating to a BCC transaction.

Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for the small business obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional sensitivity testing. In one of our sensitivities, Moody's overweighed the performance of historical recessionary periods in determining our expected loss.

The Class A-2, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E notes benefit from 35.0%, 17.0%, 13.0%, 9.0% and 6.5% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consist of initial overcollateralization of 5.0% of the initial pool balance and building to a target level of 9.5% of current pool balance, subject to a floor of 2.0% of the initial pool balance, a non-declining reserve account of 1.5% of the initial pool balance, and subordination for the Class A, B, C, and D notes. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

The definitive rating for the Class D notes of Ba1 (sf) is one notch higher than its provisional rating of (P)Ba2 (sf). The difference is a result of (1) the transaction closing with a lower weighted average cost of funds (WAC) than Moody's modeled when the provisional ratings were assigned. The WAC assumptions and other structural features were provided by the issuer when Moody's assigned the provisional ratings.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against then-current expectations of loss. Losses could fall below Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against then-current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or an acceleration of the depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the health of the macroeconomic environment and the various sectors in which the obligors operate. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, and inadequate transaction governance.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

