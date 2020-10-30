Moody's assigns definitive ratings to BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1

Approximately $132.3 million of securities rated
New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to
the notes issued by BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1 (BCC
2020-1). BCC 2020-1 is Balboa Capital Corporation's
(BCC) first transaction of the year. The notes are backed by a
pool of small- and mid-ticket equipment loans and leases
originated by BCC, who is also the servicer of the collateral pool
and administrator for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: BCC Funding XVII LLC, Series 2020-1
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class
A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class
B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class
C, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class
D, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class
E, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the notes are based on the credit quality of the underlying
equipment contract pool and its expected performance, the strength
of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of BCC
as the servicer of the collateral pool. The rating action also
considered the heightened risk and continued global economic disruption
caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the BCC 2020-1 collateral
pool is 4.25%, and the loss at a Aaa stress is 34.00%.
The cumulative net loss expectation for BCC 2020-1 is 25 basis
points higher than the initial cumulative net loss expectation for the
2019-1 pool, and the loss at a Aaa stress is 4.00%
higher than that for the 2019-1 pool. Moody's based its
cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress for the BCC 2020-1
pool on the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical
securitization performance and managed portfolio performance of similar
collateral; the ability of BCC to perform the servicing functions;
and our expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life
of the transaction. Additionally, this is the first time
we assigned a Aaa (sf) rating to a BCC transaction.
Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for the
small business obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic
through additional sensitivity testing. In one of our sensitivities,
Moody's overweighed the performance of historical recessionary periods
in determining our expected loss.
The Class A-2, Class B, Class C, Class D and
Class E notes benefit from 35.0%, 17.0%,
13.0%, 9.0% and 6.5% of
hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement
for the notes consist of initial overcollateralization of 5.0%
of the initial pool balance and building to a target level of 9.5%
of current pool balance, subject to a floor of 2.0%
of the initial pool balance, a non-declining reserve account
of 1.5% of the initial pool balance, and subordination
for the Class A, B, C, and D notes. The notes
may also benefit from excess spread.
The definitive rating for the Class D notes of Ba1 (sf) is one notch higher
than its provisional rating of (P)Ba2 (sf). The difference is a
result of (1) the transaction closing with a lower weighted average cost
of funds (WAC) than Moody's modeled when the provisional ratings were
assigned. The WAC assumptions and other structural features were
provided by the issuer when Moody's assigned the provisional ratings.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against then-current
expectations of loss. Losses could fall below Moody's original
expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or slower
depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligors'
promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance,
positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various
sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are insufficient to protect investors against then-current expectations
of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations
as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or an acceleration
of the depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the health of the macroeconomic environment and the various sectors
in which the obligors operate. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, and inadequate transaction governance.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250940.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
