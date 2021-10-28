Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2021-INV5

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to fifty-seven (57) classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust
2021-INV5 (BVINV 2021-5). The ratings range from
Aaa (sf) to Baa3 (sf).
Bayview MSR Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor of Bayview MSR Opportunity
Master Fund Trust 2021-INV5, a securitization of agency-eligible
investor (INV) mortgage loans backed by 2,753 fixed rate,
non-owner occupied mortgage loans (designated for investment purposes
by the borrower), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB)
of approximately $823,246,045.
The transaction benefits from a collateral pool that is of high credit
quality, and is further supported by an unambiguous representations
and warranties (R&W) framework, strong third-party review
(TPR) results and a shifting interest structure that incorporates a subordination
floor. As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any
mortgage loan has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan
with the servicer.
The R&W remedy provider, Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund,
L.P., acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party
sellers or from its subsidiaries or affiliates. Lakeview Loan Servicing,
LLC (Lakeview) will service 100% of the mortgage loans.
LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare) will sub-service the loans for Lakeview.
As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate
of the sponsor will retain a vertical and a horizontal residual interest
with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of
the certificates issued by the trust, which is expected to satisfy
U.S. risk retention rules.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to
other prime jumbo securitizations and adjusted our expected losses based
on qualitative attributes, the R&W framework and TPR results.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2021-INV5
Cl. A-1, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-18, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-19, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-20, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-21, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-22, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-23, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-24, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-25, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-F, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO1*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO2*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO3*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO4*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO5*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO6*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO7*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO8*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO9*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO10*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO11*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO12*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO13*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO14*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO15*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO16*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO17*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO18*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO19*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO20*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO21*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO22*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO23*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO24*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO25*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO26*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO27*, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 1.03%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.78% and reaches 5.74% at stress level consistent
with our Aaa rating. We base our ratings on the certificates on
the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features
of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and
servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework
of the transaction.
Collateral Description
The pool characteristics are based on the October 1, 2021 cut-off
tape. This transaction consists of 2,753 fixed rate,
business purpose, non-owner occupied mortgage loans secured
by first liens on (i) one-to-four family residential properties,
(ii) planned unit developments, (iii) condominiums and (iv) townhouse
units with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $823,246,045.
The mortgage loans are approximately three months seasoned and are backed
by full documentation. As of the cut-off date, all
of the mortgage loans were contractually current under the MBA method
with respect to payments of principal and interest.
All but four of the mortgage loans conformed to either or both of the
guidelines of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at the time of origination and
were eligible to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Four
mortgage loans, representing approximately 0.4% of
the pool, are not eligible for purchase by the GSEs because the
number of investment properties or second homes exceeds the maximum number
of financed properties permitted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Geographic concentration is relatively low where the three largest states
in the transaction, California, Texas and Colorado account
for 31.9%, 10.9%, and 6.2%,
by UPB, respectively. Overall, the credit quality of
the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to that of transactions
issued by other agency INV issuers. The WA original FICO for the
pool is 775 (for primary borrowers) and the WA CLTV is approximately 65.2%.
As of the cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans were contractually
current under the MBA method with respect to payments of P&I and none
of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a forbearance
plan or are in the process of being subject to a forbearance plan,
including as a result of COVID-19. In the event a borrower
enters into a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19,
after the cut-off date, but prior to the closing date,
such mortgage loan will be removed from the pool.
There are three mortgage loans that have eNotes in the transaction,
representing approximately 0.1% of the pool by UPB.
We have not assessed the adequacy of the custodial framework with respect
to these mortgage loans. However, in this specific instance,
we did not apply an adjustment in our analysis given the de minimis percentage
of the pool that have eNotes.
Origination Quality
Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund, L.P. acquired
the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers or from its
subsidiaries or affiliates. Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund,
L.P is managed by Bayview Asset Management, LLC ("BAM" and
together with its related companies, "Bayview"). BAM is a
fully integrated investment platform focused on investments in mortgage
and consumer related credit. BAM operates loan servicing and robust
mortgage origination businesses, with approximately 1,900
employees across business units, of which nearly 25% are
dedicated to the origination business.
Bayview is licensed to conduct business in 50 U.S. states,
as well as the District of Columbia. Bayview began funding loans
in February 2013 and its volume since inception has totaled nearly 395,000
loans with a balance of approximately $100.3 billion.
Bayview has consumer direct, closed loan correspondent, and
wholesale origination channels.
With exception for loans originated by Home Point Financial Corporation
(Home Point) (approximately 17.9% by UPB), Paramount
Residential Mortgage Group, Inc (Paramount) (approximately 1.9%
by UPB), Stearns Lending, LLC (approximately 0.7%
by UPB), and Rocket Mortgage, LLC (approximately 0.3%
by UPB), we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions, regardless of the originator, since
the loans were nearly all underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.
We did not apply an originator adjustment to the four loans originated
with exceptions to the GSE guidelines since the origination was largely
consistent with GSE guidelines and the loans represented a very small
portion of the overall pool.
We increased our loss assumption for the loans originated by Home Point
due to (i) worse performance than average GSE investor loan despite average
loans having better characteristics than GSE loans and (ii) lack of strong
controls and uneven production quality (as evidenced by recent internal
QC/audit findings) to support recent rapid growth. We increased
our loss assumption for the loans originated by Paramount primarily due
to limited historical performance data coupled with lack of clear insight
into the company's underwriting practices, quality control,
and credit risk management practices. We increased our loss assumption
for the loans originated by Stearns Lending, LLC, recently
out of bankruptcy, because sufficient time has not elapsed to assess
whether the originator had corrected any origination issues that contributed
to the bankruptcy filing. We increased our loss assumption for
the loans originated by Rocket Mortgage, LLC due to the relatively
worse performance of their agency-eligible investment property
mortgage loans compared to similar loans from other originators in the
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae database.
Servicing Arrangement
We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this transaction as adequate.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC (Lakeview) will be the named primary
servicer for this transaction and LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare) will
sub-service the portfolio for Lakeview.
Based on operational review of Lakeview, it has strong sub-servicing
monitoring processes, seasoned oversight team and system access
to sub-servicer. The company uses a comprehensive sub-servicer
scorecard and meets monthly with LoanCare to review results. In
addition, Lakeview's monthly review of sub-servicers timely
investor remittances and bank custodial account reconciliations are positive.
LoanCare has the necessary processes, staff, technology and
overall infrastructure in place to effectively service the transaction.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc., LoanCare's ultimate
parent is rated Baa2 by Moody's. The company has servicing operations
located in four locations Virginia Beach, VA, Jacksonville,
FL, Chandler, AZ, and in Pittsburgh, PA.
The company's servicing portfolio totals approximately 1.8 million
mortgage loans. LoanCare has been sub-servicing loans for
25 plus years and is the second largest sub-servicer in U.S.
The company has a robust technology platform, including (MSP) as
its system of record.
Third-Party Review
One independent TPR firm, Evolve Mortgage Services (Evolve),
was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory
compliance, property valuation and data accuracy for approximately
49.7% of loans in the transaction by UPB. The original
population included 2,233 loans. During the course of the
review, 869 loans were removed for various reasons, including
open exceptions and loan payoffs. One loan was removed due to a
level C credit issue. The final population of the Review consists
of 1,364 loans.
The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material underwriting
and regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation
issues. Approximately 3.7% of the mortgage loans
by UPB are appraisal waiver (AW) loans, whereby the originator obtained
an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through
their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae
nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property
as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by
Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.
Credit quality: For the final population of 1,364 loans,
Evolve graded 1,349 loans with level A and 15 loans with level B
credit component grades.
Compliance: For the final population of 1,364 loans,
Evolve graded 1,297 loans with level A and 67 loans with level B
grades.
Property valuation: For the final population of 1,364 loans,
Evolve assessed 1,305 loans with a level A property valuation grade,
58 loans with a level B property valuation grade, and one with a
level C property valuation grade. The level C property grade was
due to the loan's property value not being supported within 10%
with an automated valuation model (AVM) with no additional valuation check
provided. A valuation review was also performed for the remaining
loans in the pool. This review supported the valuations for these
loans within a 10% threshold.
Data integrity review: The TPR firms also sought to identify data
discrepancies in comparing the collateral tape to the information utilized
during their reviews. If the comparison revealed discrepancies,
these were reconciled and reported as a data difference and the bid tape
updated accordingly. The majority of the data integrity errors
were due to missing sales prices and city information as well as incorrect
DTIs and postal codes. We did not make any adjustments to our credit
enhancement for data integrity since data discrepancies were updated,
where appropriate, in the collateral tape and because the unsampled
portion of the pool was also updated to reflect information in the mortgage
loan files.
Representations & Warranties
We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the
financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the
R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness
of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these
factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's
specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the
factors can mitigate weaknesses in others. We also considered the
R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction features,
such as the independent due diligence, custodial receipt,
and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment of interest,
to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.
Overall, we assessed R&W framework for this transaction as adequate,
consistent with that of other agency non-owner occupied transactions
for which the breach review process is thorough, transparent and
objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. However, we applied an adjustment to our losses
to account for the risk that the R&W remedy provider (unrated) may
be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment.
Transaction Structure
BVINV 2021-5 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that
benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including
principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal
payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments
to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting
interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall
that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period
of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate
bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency
and loss tests.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.85%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out
amount of 0.85% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1307771.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
