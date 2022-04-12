NOTE: On April 14, 2022, the headline of the press release was corrected as follows: The headline was changed to “Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2022-INV5”.

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to fifty-eight (58) classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2022-INV5 (BVINV 2022-5). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Baa3 (sf).

Bayview MSR Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor of Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2022-INV5 (BVINV 2022-5), a securitization backed by 1,161 fixed rate, non-owner occupied mortgage loans (designated for investment purposes by the borrower), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $378,234,290, as of the cut-off date, March 1, 2022. Approximately 98.8% (by UPB) of the mortgage loans by cut-off date aggregate pool balance were eligible to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs).

Predominantly all of the mortgage loans are loans for which credit was extended primarily for a business purpose. The pool has a strong credit quality and consists of borrowers, all current on their payment status, with high FICO scores and relatively low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. All of the mortgage loans are contractually current as of the cut-off date.

The representations and warranties (R&W) remedy provider, Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund, L.P., acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers or from its subsidiaries or affiliates. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC (Lakeview) will service 100% of the mortgage loans. The servicer will engage LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare), to act as the subservicer of the mortgage loans. There is no master servicer in this transaction.

As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate of the sponsor will retain a vertical and a horizontal residual interest with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of the certificates issued by the trust, which is expected to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

The complete rating action are as follows.

Issuer: Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2022-INV5

Cl. A-1, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1A, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-17, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-18, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-F, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-19, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-20, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-21, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-22, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-23, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-24, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-25, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO1*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO2*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO3*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO4*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO5*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO6*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO7*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO8*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO9*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO10*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO11*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO12*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO13*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO14*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO15*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO16*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO17*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO18*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO19*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO20*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO21*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO22*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO23*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO24*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO25*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO26*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO27*, Definitive ratings Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Definitive ratings Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Definitive ratings Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3A, Definitive ratings Assigned Baa3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 1.23%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.93% and reaches 7.25% at stress level consistent with our Aaa rating. We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The pool characteristics are based on the March 1, 2022 cut-off tape. This transaction consists of 1,161 fixed rate, business purpose, non-owner occupied mortgage loans secured by first liens on (i) one-to-four family residential properties, (ii) planned unit developments, (iii) condominiums and (iv) townhouse units, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $378,234,290. The mortgage loans are approximately 6 months seasoned and are backed by full documentation.

Approximately 13 mortgage loans (approximately 1.2% by UPB) are not eligible to be purchased by the GSEs because of exceptions that exceed the tolerance levels permitted by the GSEs (approximately 0.5% by UPB are classified as non-Qualified mortgage (QM)). The pool is geographically concentrated with the three largest states in the transaction, California, Texas and Colorado accounting for 40.9%, 8.9%, and 6.3%, by UPB, respectively. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to that of other agency INV issuers. The WA original FICO for the pool is 769 (for primary borrowers) and the WA CLTV is 66.5%.

With the exception of personal use loans (funds used by the related mortgagor for consumer, family or household purposes), all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to the federal Truth-in-Lending Act (TILA) because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Regulation Z.

Appraisal Waiver (AW) loans, which constitute approximately 4.4% of the mortgage loans by UPB, may present a greater risk as the value of the related mortgaged properties may be less than the value ascribed to such mortgaged properties. We made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk associated with such loans. However, we have tempered this adjustment by taking into account the GSEs' robust risk modelling, which helps minimize collateral valuation risk, as well as the GSEs' conservative eligibility requirements for AW loans which helps to support deal collateral quality.

Origination Quality

Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund, L.P. acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers or from its subsidiaries or affiliates. Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund, L.P. is managed by Bayview Asset Management, LLC ("BAM" and together with its related companies, "Bayview"). BAM is an investment platform focused on investments in mortgage and consumer related credit. BAM operates loan servicing and robust mortgage origination businesses, with approximately 1,900 employees across business units, of which nearly 25% are dedicated to the origination business.

We have increased our base case and Aaa loss assumption for loans originated by Home Point Financial Corporation (approximately 27.5% by UPB) due to (i) relatively worse performance than the average GSE-eligible loans investor loan despite the company's loans having better credit characteristics than the GSE-eligible loans universe and (ii) evidence of possible uneven production quality to support the company's exponential growth (production approximately quadrupled from 2019 to 2021) as noted by recently reviewed quality controls (QC) results. We are however actively reviewing information as it becomes available to reassess our view with respect to the aforementioned factors.

Servicing Arrangement

Overall, we consider the servicing arrangement for this transaction as adequate. Lakeview will be the named primary servicer for this transaction and LoanCare will subservice the portfolio for Lakeview. LoanCare as subservicer has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall infrastructure in place to effectively service the transaction. While the lack of a master servicer is not unique to transactions backed by seasoned performing and re-performing mortgage loans, it is somewhat unique to most post-crisis transactions backed by newly originated prime mortgage loans. However, we did not apply any adjustment to our expected losses for the lack of master servicer primarily because Lakeview has strong subservicing monitoring processes, seasoned oversight team and system access to subservicers. Furthermore, LoanCare has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall infrastructure in place to effectively service the transaction.

The servicer will be required to fund principal and interest (P&I) advances and servicing advances unless such advances are deemed non-recoverable. If the servicer fails to make required advances, the paying agent, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (rated A1, long term counterparty risk rating), will be obligated to make such P&I advances, if deemed recoverable.

Third-Party Review

The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data integrity portion of the third party review (TPR) was conducted by Evolve Mortgage Services, LLC on a total of approximately 49.0% of loans in the final collateral pool by loan count. The TPR firm has also conducted a limited valuation review for the remaining mortgage loans (51.0% by loan count). We did not make adjustments to our losses as the sample size that went through full review met our credit neutral criteria. Nearly 99.5% of the loans reviewed received a grade B or higher with 87.7% of loans reviewed receiving an A grade. However, there were three (3) fully reviewed mortgage loans (approximately 0.52% (by loan count)) that had exceptions to the valuation component of the TPR and ultimately received a final grade of "C". In our analysis, we took into account the increased risk associated with such loans.

Representations & Warranties

We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the factors can mitigate weaknesses in others. We also considered the R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction features, such as the independent due diligence, custodial receipt, and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment of interest, to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.

Overall, we assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate, consistent with that of other agency non-owner occupied transactions for which the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. However, we applied an adjustment to our losses to account for the risk that the R&W remedy provider (unrated) may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment.

Transaction Structure

BVINV 2022-5 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.75% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 0.75% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1325218.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philip Rukosuev

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

New York, NY 10007

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Sonny Weng

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

New York, NY 10007

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

