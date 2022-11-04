Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Belgian Lion SME IV SME ABS Notes

EUR 6,997.5 million of securities rated

Frankfurt am Main, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the Notes issued by Belgian Lion SME IV (the Issuer):

....EUR 600,000,000 Class A1 SME Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2061, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 1,000,000,000 Class A2 SME Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2061, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 5,397,500,000 Class A3 SME Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2061, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 3,121,750,000 Class B SME Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2061 and the EUR 400,000,000 Class C SME Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2061.

The transaction is a 3.25-year revolving cash securitisation of secured and unsecured term loans granted by ING Belgium SA/NV ("ING", Long Term Deposit Rating: A1/ Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1; Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: Aa3(cr) / Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: P-1(cr)) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Belgium.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) the granularity of the portfolio with the Top 1 and Top 20 debtor group representing 0.54% and 5.05%, respectively;

(ii) the collateralization level of the portfolio with loans benefitting from a mortgage representing 68% of the initial portfolio and a minimum of 50% of the total portfolio during the 3.25 years revolving period;

(iii) the financial strength of ING acting as servicer and paying agent limiting the exposure to operational risk issues;

(iv) the structural features of the transaction, with Classes A1, A2 and A3 Notes subordination representing respectively 94.07%, 84.19% and 30.85% of the total assets and a cash reserve of 3.95% of the outstanding principal amount of the securitized portfolio designed to provide liquidity coverage only over the life of the transaction;

(v) the relatively high seasoning of the initial portfolio of 3.8 years.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) a 3.25-year revolving period during which the principal proceeds from the initial portfolio can be reinvested in additional loans originated by ING and exposing the portfolio to potential deterioration as well as macroeconomic cyclical volatility. For instance, during the replenishment period, the weighted average 1-year default probability of the total portfolio after replenishment might increase to 1.7% from 0.8% for the initial portfolio based on ING's internal ratings. Potential deterioration of the portfolio characteristics is mitigated by certain limits such as Top 1, Top 10 and Top 25 borrowers concentrations are capped at 0.75%, 5% and 10%, respectively, and loans secured by a mortgage shall account for not less than 50%. Finally, the weighted average life of the portfolio should not exceed 4.75 years during the revolving period and the weighted average seasoning should be greater than 2 years;

(ii) the portfolio has a relatively long weighted-average life (approximately 4.3 years), thus implying a higher degree of uncertainty;

(iii) the transaction has a strong linkage to the credit quality of the ING due to the number of key counterparty roles performed. ING acts as servicer, issuer administrator, issuer account bank and collection account bank. However we underline that ING is rated A1/P-1, as well as we note that the transaction documentation provides for rating related triggers.

Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 10.8% over a weighted average life of 4.3 years (equivalent to a Ba3 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates) for the initial portfolio and deterioration of the credit quality of the portfolio during the revolving period resulting in a mean default rate of 12.5% over a weighted average life of 4.5 years for the replenishment pool. This assumption is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data, (2) the performance of the previous transactions originated by ING; (3) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information; and (4) the portfolio replenishment limits. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates. To account for a potential deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio through the pool replenishments, Moody's assumed that the mean default rate of the portfolio will increase gradually over time, reaching 12.5% at the end of the revolving period.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 60.86%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 55% stochastic mean recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information, complemented by the available historical vintage data.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 29%.

As of 29 July 2022, the securitised pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 90,502 contracts amounting to EUR 10,119 million. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building (34%). The top borrower represents 0.54% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligors is 2,792. The assets were originated mainly between 2014 and 2022 and have a weighted average seasoning of 3.80 years and a weighted average remaining term of 8.39 years. The interest rate is fixed for 90.75% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a floating interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 0.82%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.58%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in West-Vlaanderen (17.41%) and Antwerpen (17.30%). Around 63% of the portfolio is secured by first-lien mortgage guarantees over different types of properties. The weighted average LTV for the loans in the total portfolio is about 76%.

Key transaction structure features:

Credit enhancement: the Class A1, Class A2 and Class A3 Notes are sequential Notes in the priority of payments. They would become pro rata only in case of an event of default. As such, Class A1 Notes benefit from the subordination of the Class A2, Class A3, Class B Notes and Class C Notes / Reserve Fund. The Class A2 Notes benefit from the subordination of the Class A3 and the Class B Notes. The Class A3 Notes benefit from the subordination of Class B Notes representing 30.85% of total assets.

Reserve fund: the transaction benefits from EUR 400 million reserve fund, equivalent to 3.95% of the original balance of the pool of assets. The reserve fund provides liquidity protection to the Notes.

Counterparty risk analysis:

ING (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) will act as seller and servicer of the loans and calculation agent for the Issuer. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documents incorporate estimation language according to which ING will prepare the payment report based on estimates if the servicer report is not available. The issuer and the security trustee (Stichting Security Agent Belgian Lion) are responsible to identify a successor servicer in case needed.

All collections received from the securitized assets are paid into the seller collection account. There is a monthly sweep of the funds held in the collection account into the issuer account. Both the seller and issuer accounts are held at ING (A1/P-1 deposit rating). The collections will be swept within 2 business days, into the Issuer collection account at loss of A2 or Prime-1 of ING. In addition, the issuer account bank replacement trigger is set at loss of A2 or Prime-1.

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The Notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Belgium country risk could also impact the Notes' ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

