Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Brignole CQ 2022 S.r.l. ABS

Eur 171,350,000.00 ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian CDQ Loans

Milan, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by Brignole CQ 2022 S.r.l.:

....EUR 133,220,000 Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 27,130,000 Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 2,460,000 Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 1,640,000 Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

....EUR 6,900,000 Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a six months revolving pool of Italian Cessione del Quinto (CDQ) and Delegazione di Pagamento (DP) consumer loans originated by Creditis Servizi Finanziari SpA ("Creditis"; NR). This represents the second issuance out of the Brignole CQ shelf.

The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 164 million of loans as of 18 February 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 1% of Class A to C Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be around 20%. Class X is an excess spread Note which will be repaid out of the interest available funds. It has an 18 months target amortization profile. The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as (i) a granular portfolio, (ii) an amortising cash reserve sized at 1% of Class A to C Notes balance, (iii) a turbo amortization feature starting three payment dates after the Notes' step up date and (iv) an interest rate cap to mitigate the interest rate mismatch on the Notes provided by Natixis (Aa3(cr), P-1(cr)). However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) an unrated servicer, (ii) a 6 months revolving period and (iii) an interest rate cap with a pre-determined notional which will terminate in 2029 ahead of the Notes legal maturity, potentially leaving the transaction unhedged should the pool amortization be slower than expected or in high default scenarios. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if the appointed servicer is terminated, as well as a performance trigger which stops the revolving early if certain triggers are breached.

All the loans in the initial portfolio benefit from life insurance and 32.9% also benefit from employment insurance. The top three life insurers represent over 75.7% of the pool: 29.8% AXA France Vie (Aa3 insurance financial strength), 25.9% Net Insurance Life S.p.A. (Not Rated), and 20% Cardif Assurance Vie (Not Rated). The top three employment insurances are provided by: 15.3% Net Insurance S.p.A. (Not Rated), 7.3% HDI Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Not Rated), and 6.9% AXA France IARD (Aa3 insurance financial strength).

The insurance policies will pay off the outstanding loan balance in the event of, inter alia, borrowers' unemployment, resignation or death. Since those events would be the typical driver of defaults in a standard consumer loan transaction, the existence of the insurance is credit positive. Therefore, the default risk of the insurers and their correlation to the portfolio are a key aspect in Moody's quantitative analysis of the transaction.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 8.5%, expected recoveries of 75% post insurance pay-out and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 25% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario prior to giving any benefit to insurance recoveries. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 8.5% are in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator and performance of the previous deal, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 75% post insurance pay-out are in line the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 25% is in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA CDQ loan market and (iii) the exposure to different insurance companies. The PCE level of 25% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 48.1%.

Moody's also considered the insurance company exposure in the transaction and the impact of one or more insurance companies defaulting on the recovery figure above, as well as shifts in the concentration to single insurance companies. These scenarios are weighted by the credit quality of the insurance companies to derive a joint loss distribution for Moody's cash-flow model.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions, and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francesca Pilu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

