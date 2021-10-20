Moody's assigns definitive ratings to CCG's second equipment securitization of 2021

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to the notes issued by CCG Receivables Trust 2021-2
(CCG 2021-2). Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG)
is the sponsor of the transaction and the servicer of the assets backing
the transaction. The assets in the pool consist of fixed-rate
loan and lease contracts to middle-market companies secured primarily
by transportation, construction, machine tool, and waste
equipment. CCG 2021-2 is CCG's fourteenth term ABS transaction
backed by similar receivables.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: CCG Receivables Trust 2021-2
Class A-1 Asset-Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Asset-Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class B Asset-Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2
(sf)
Class C Asset-Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2
(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings are based on; (1) the credit quality of the
collateral being securitized, including, among other factors,
the equipment type, size of obligors and the relatively short duration
of the loans and leases; (2) the historical performance of CCG's
prior securitizations and managed portfolio; (3) the experience and
expertise of CCG as the originator and servicer of the collateral;
(4) Vervent, Inc. (Vervent), as backup servicer for
the contracts and a successor servicer in a servicer termination event;
(5) the strength of the transaction structure including, among other
factors, the sequential pay structure and credit enhancement;
and (6) the legal aspects of the transaction.
Moody's median cumulative net credit loss expectation for the CCG 2021-2
collateral pool is 2.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is
18.00%.
Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa
stress on an analysis on the credit quality of the collateral being securitized;
the historical performance of similar collateral, including credit
performance of prior CCG sponsored securitizations, as well as CCG's
managed portfolio performance of similar collateral; the experience
of CCG as the originator and servicer of the collateral; and our
current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life
of the transaction.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 Notes, we evaluated the cash flows by considering the
expected and stressed levels of defaults, recoveries, prepayments,
residual realizations and recovery lag until the legal final maturity
of the money market tranche.
At closing, the Class A Notes, Class B Notes, and Class
C Notes benefit from 13.0%, 8.0%,
and 3.5%, of hard credit enhancement, respectively.
Hard credit enhancement for the notes consist of (1) over-collateralization
(OC) of 2.50% of the initial pool balance, with the
ability to step down once the OC reaches its target of 7.50%
of the outstanding pool balance subject to a floor of 1.50%
of the initial pool balance, (2) a fully funded, non-declining
reserve account of 1.00% of the initial pool balance,
and (3) subordination, except for the Class C Notes. The
notes may also benefit from excess spread.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are greater
than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss.
Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better than its original
expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors
or slower depreciation than expected in the value of the equipment securing
obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance,
positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various
sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
This transaction has a sequential pay structure and therefore credit enhancement
will grow as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay
down senior notes. Prepayments and interest collections directed
toward note principal payments will accelerate this build-up of
enhancement.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or higher than expected
deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's
promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance,
negative changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various
sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could
include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance or fraud. Additionally,
Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following
a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from,
among other reasons, high delinquencies or payment deferrals or
a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1306858.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mason Riley
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Aron Bergman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
