Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Colt SPV S.R.L. SME ABS Notes

EUR 454.1 million of securities rated

Milan, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the Notes issued by Colt SPV S.R.L. (the "Issuer"):

....EUR375M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2040, Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR79.1M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2040, Assigned B2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR116M Class J Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Additional Return Notes due February 2040.

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of unsecured government guaranteed term loans granted by Illimity Bank S.p.A. (unrated) to medium-sized enterprises and corporates located in Italy.

The unsecured loans have been originated based on the "Liquidity decree", converted into law 5 June 2020, to facilitate the restart of the Italian production system, once the health emergency caused by covid-19 was overcome. They are guaranteed either by SACE S.p.A. ("SACE", 76.2%) or by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs (the "CGFS Fund") managed by Banca del Mezzogiorno - MCC S.p.A. ("MCC", 23.8%). The average loan ticket is EUR 6.5 million, whereas the maximum loan ticket is EUR 25 million. Most of the loans benefit from a pre-amortization period.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio including the benefit of the guarantee, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) the guarantee provided by SACE or MCC, which is funded by the Government of Italy (Baa3/P-3), and covers mainly between 80% and 90% of the loan balance outstanding at the time of activation of the guarantee (including 90 days past due and insolvency of the debtor);

(ii) relatively low industry sector concentration: the debtors active in the highly cyclical construction and building sector represents only 19% of the total portfolio and the top region (Lombardy) accounting for 41.0% of the portfolio;

(iii) the Class A Notes' subordination representing 29.5% of the total assets and a cash reserve of 3% of the senior Notes funded at closing;

(iv) interest payment on the Class B Notes becomes subordinated to the repayment of the Class A Notes principal if the cumulative default ratio is higher than 5%. This is beneficial for Class A Notes to the detriment of the Class B Notes;

(v) very limited interest rate risk with 100% of assets and liabilities paying floating rates;

(vi) a dedicated reserve funded at closing mitigating the set-off risk arising from borrowers having deposits or derivatives with Illimity Bank S.p.A. Borrowers may offset these amounts against amounts they owe under the securitized loans in case of an insolvency of Illimity Bank S.p.A. As of the closing date, the initial net set-off risk of 3.1% is covered by the EUR 23.93 million dedicated cash reserve (representing 4.5% of the outstanding balance). It will amortise according to the withdrawal of deposits by the debtors and to a floor of EUR 6.93 million.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) the lack of granularity of the portfolio with 69 debtors, and the Top 1 and 10 representing 5.3% and 41.1%, respectively; all Top 10 debtors have an outstanding balance representing more than 3% of the total portfolio;

(ii) relatively low borrowers' average credit quality in the low B range with cross-over and growing companies;

(iii) the potential renegotiation capabilities: the servicer can renegotiate several terms and conditions of the loans up to certain limits. These renegotiations could affect the loan maturity and the interest rate applied to the loans.

Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 24% over a weighted average life of 3 years (equivalent to a B3/Caa1 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). Our default assumption is based on: (1) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information for the initial portfolio, (2) a mapping of Cerved Group S.p.A.'s rating categories onto our scale based on the available historical data and rating migration of Cerved Group S.p.A.'s ratings since 2008, (3) an additional two notches stress applied to all debtors with an exposure above the 3% of the total portfolio, and (4) servicer's flexibility to extend the maturity of the loans within certain limits.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e., the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 40%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: considering the partial guarantee on the loans, Moody's assumed 86% fixed recovery rate as long as the guarantor is around and 25% mean recovery rate in the scenarios where the guarantor defaults. The main driver of the recovery is the amount guaranteed provided SACE and MCC, hence, ultimately the Government of Italy (rated Baa3).

Portfolio credit enhancement: in absence of the guarantee, the aforementioned assumptions considering the 25% recovery rate correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 42%, that takes into account the Italian current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) of Aa3.

As of 31 October 2022, the pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 82 loans amounting to EUR 531.74 million. The top two industry sectors in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, are Construction and Building (19%) and Automotive (12%). The top borrower represents 5.3% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligors is 37. Mid-cap companies account for 41% of the total portfolio, the remaining being corporates. The assets were originated mainly between 2020 and 2022 and have a weighted average seasoning of 1.1 years and a weighted average remaining term of 4.7 years. The pool bears a floating interest rate, and the weighted average margin is 3.3%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lombardy (41.0%) and Piemonte (15.8%). At closing, none of the debtors was neither in arrears by more than 30 days nor benefitting from a debt moratorium or the loan was classified as unlikely-to-pay by the originator or classified as bad loan by any bank in Italy.

The portfolio is not secured by mortgage guarantees, but all loans benefit from a guarantee from the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs or SACE S.p.A.

Key transaction structure features:

Credit enhancement: Class A Notes benefits from the subordination of the Class B Notes and Class J Notes representing 29.5% of the total assets, while the Class B Notes benefits from credit enhancement from the Class J Notes subordination.

Reserve fund:

The transaction benefits from EUR 11.25 million reserve fund funded at closing, equivalent to 3% of the original balance of the Class A Notes. It will amortise according to Class A Notes amortization down to a floor of 1% of the initial Class A Notes' balance. The reserve fund provides mainly liquidity protection to the Class A Notes.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Illimity Bank S.p.A. will service the securitized portfolio, while Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A. (unrated) acts as back-up servicer. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documents incorporate estimation language according to which the calculation agent, i.e., Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A., will prepare the payment report based on estimates if the servicer report is not available. In such a case, only interest on the Class A Notes and items senior thereto will be paid.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the servicer collection account at Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Milan Branch) (Aa2/P-1). There is a sweep of the funds within two business days held in the collection account into the Issuer account. The Issuer account is held at Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Milan Branch) (Aa2/P-1), with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Baa3/P-3.

The transaction structure includes a dedicated set-off reserve set at EUR 23.9 million at closing which will amortize with the reduction of deposits on the debtors' account down to a floor of EUR 6.93 million equal to the market-to-market value of the derivates in place at the transfer date. This dedicated reserve mitigates the potential set off risk of the transaction.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk including the guarantor, the level of credit enhancement and the Italy's country risk could also impact the ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

