Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Consumer ABS Notes issued by Aurorus 2020 B.V.

EUR 324.3 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch consumer loans

Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by Aurorus 2020 B.V.:

....EUR 220.8M Class A Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 41.4M Class B Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 25.8M Class C Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 17.3M Class D Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 8.6M Class E Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....EUR 10.4M Class F Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR 20.7M Class G Floating Rate Notes due August 2046 and the EUR 7.8M Class X Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, which have been issued at the closing of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of unsecured consumer loans extended by Qander Consumer Finance B.V. (not rated) to obligors in the Netherlands. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

As of 31 July 2020, the portfolio shows 97.9% non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of around 4.7 years. The portfolio consists for the majority of amortising loans (53.2%), which have equal instalments during the life of the loan. The remainder of the portfolio consists of revolving loans (46.8%).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Dutch economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as: (i) a granular portfolio; (ii) an experienced originator/servicer and a back-up servicer; and (iii) appropriate credit enhancement levels. Furthermore, the Notes benefit from a non-amortising cash reserve funded at closing at 0.9% of the initial notes balance of Class A to D Notes. The cash reserve will build up to 1.5% of Class A to D Notes after the end of the revolving period in October 2023 using excess spread before payment of interest on Class E and F. This mechanism will result in approximately two months of deferred interest on Class E and F. The reserve will provide liquidity during the life of the transaction to pay senior expenses, hedging costs and the coupon on the Class A to D Notes (Class B to D only when no PDL is recorded). When Class A to D Notes are fully redeemed, the cash reserve covers interest of the most senior Class of Notes outstanding.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as: (i) a revolving period of 3 years; (ii) loans with a revolving nature and the ability to redraw amounts up to a defined credit limit for up to 3 years; (iii) a slow amortization of the portfolio leading to loan maturities of up to 15 years; and (iv) limited liquidity available to pay interest on Classes E and F Notes for approximately two months at the beginning of the amortization period.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of financing agreements; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and cash reserve; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction through the reserve fund; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 7.0%, a recovery rate of 15.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 25.0% related to the underlying loans. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults, recoveries and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 7.0% are higher than the EMEA Consumer ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the revolving nature of nearly half of the loans in the pool.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 15.0% are in line with the EMEA Consumer ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 25.0% is slightly higher than the EMEA Consumer ABS average and is based on: (i) Moody's assessment of the borrower credit quality; (ii) the replenishment period of the transaction; and (iii) the revolving feature combined with a long maturity of some loan products. The PCE level of 25.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 39%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the portfolio and a meaningful deterioration of the credit profile of the originator and servicer Qander Consumer Finance B.V.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

Daniel Kolter

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

