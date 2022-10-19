Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Daimler Truck's fourth truck and transportation equipment securitization under the DTRT platform

$800 million asset backed securities rated

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Daimler Trucks Retail Trust 2022-1 (DTRT 2022-1). Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC (DTFS USA), an indirect subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck, A3 stable) and ultimately owned by Daimler Truck Holding AG, is the sponsor of the transaction, the seller and servicer of the securitized loan pool, and the administrator for the issuer. The notes are backed by a pool of fixed-rate loans secured by new and used trucking and transportation equipment such as tractors, trailers, trucks and buses (the receivables). DTRT 2022-1 is DTFS USA's fourth term ABS transaction backed by similar receivables, and the first after the spin-off in December 2021 of Daimler Truck AG from its former parent company Mercedes-Benz Group AG (A3 positive, formerly Daimler AG).

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Daimler Trucks Retail Trust 2022-1

Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-4 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings on the notes are based on (a) the credit quality of the securitized loan pool, (b) the historical performance of DTFS USA's (i) managed truck and transportation equipment loan portfolio and (ii) prior DTRT securitizations backed by similar collateral as the 2022-1 transaction, (c) the track record, experience and strength of DTFS USA as the originator and servicer, (d) the credit enhancement supporting the notes, and (e) the structural and legal aspects of the transaction.

Although Moody's does not rate DTFS USA, the company's servicing experience and expertise, size, scale and market position support a low degree of operational risk consistent with our highest ratings. DTFS USA is an integral part of Daimler Truck's business as it finances a significant portion of Daimler Truck's sales activities in the US as its captive finance entity. DTFS USA, acquired the Daimler truck financial business that had previously been a business unit of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC (MBFS USA), leveraging from MBFS USA's strong track record of originating, underwriting and servicing contracts backed by retail truck loans, retail auto loans, and retail auto leases.

Moody's median cumulative net credit loss expectation for the DTRT 2022-1 collateral pool is 1.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 11.00%. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral, the historical loss performance of similar collateral, including managed portfolio and securitization performance; the ability of DTFS USA to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the class A notes benefit from 9.00% of non-declining hard credit enhancement. The hard credit enhancement consists of a combination of initial over-collateralization (OC) of 8.75% and a fully funded reserve account of 0.25%, both as percentage of the adjusted pool balance as of cutoff date. The OC and the balance in the reserve account will be maintained at those levels over the life of the transaction. As a result, the OC and reserve will increase over time as a percentage of the remaining pool balance. The transaction also benefits from yield supplement over-collateralization (YSOC) that will offset the negative excess spread resulting from the weighted average loan yield being lower than the sum of the notes' funding costs and transaction expenses, creating excess spread.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393601. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend on the health of the trucking and transportation industries. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance or fraud.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

