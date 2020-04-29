Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1 notes

Approximately US $1.01 billion asset-backed securities rated
New York, April 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to
the notes issued by Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1 (DEFT 2020-1).
This is the first transaction of the year for Dell Financial Services
L.L.C. (DFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of
Dell Inc. (Ba1 LTR, stable). The notes are backed
by a pool of small-ticket equipment loans and leases (the contracts)
primarily originated by DFS, who is also the servicer and administrator
for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1
Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings, the cumulative net loss expectation and
the loss at a Aaa stress are based on the credit quality of the underlying
equipment contracts pool to be securitized and its expected performance,
the historical performance of DFS' prior securitizations and its managed
portfolio of similar collateral, DFS' track record,
experience and expertise as originator and servicer, the strength
of the transaction structure including the sequential pay structure and
amount of credit enhancement supporting the notes, and the legal
aspects of the transaction. The rating action also considered the
heightened risk owing to the unprecedented shock that the coronavirus
outbreak is causing on the global economy.
Moody's mean cumulative net loss expectation for the DEFT 2020-1
collateral pool is 2.25% and the loss at a Aaa stress is
18.50% (inclusive of a residual value loss assumption of
2.00%).
Key credit strengths of the transaction include 1) the essential use nature
of the underlying equipment, 2) the relatively high credit quality
of the obligors, with 82% of the initial pool balance consisting
of large or public institutions, both segments that have historically
incurred very low losses in DFS' managed portfolio, and 3)
the transaction structure. Credit challenges of the transaction
include 1) the negative effect of the coronavirus on economic activity
in the US, 2) the high obligor concentration: while the pool
consists of 15,794 contracts, the top ten obligors (which
are of generally strong credit profile) constitute 26.5%
of the pool balance and 3) exposure to residual value risk, with
the residual values of the leased equipment representing 5.6%
of the pool.
Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for
obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional
sensitivity testing and stress scenarios. For larger obligors in
the pool we stressed the rating of those obligors in sectors particularly
vulnerable to the economic shutdown including passenger aircraft,
automotive, and consumer durables, and for the granular portion
of the pool Moody's overweighted the performance of historical recessionary
periods in determining our expected loss.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that we
expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods
prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.
At current size, and assuming no prepayment and our stressed default
assumption, the A-1 tranche can withstand an additional 25%
reduction in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring a
loss.
At closing the Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class
D notes benefit from 14.30%, 12.00%,
9.30% and 5.60% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of
any available subordination of junior notes, a 1.00%
fully funded, non-declining reserve account, and overcollateralization
of 4.60% which will build to a target of 7.10%
of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 4.60% of
the initial pool balance. The notes will also benefit from excess
spread, estimated at around 3.5% assuming the initial
yield on the underlying assets and trust expenses and note interest obligations.
Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating
to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as
well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place
to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate
obligors and related collateral. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. On April 28th, Moody's revised its baseline
growth forecast and now expects real GDP in the US to contract by 5.7%
in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
Given the unprecedented reduction in business activity, the performance
of contracts backing small ticket equipment ABS could deteriorate beyond
levels forecasted currently. In addition, the servicer may
continue to offer borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers,
such as extensions, which can impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in March
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1112107.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better
than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by
the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment
that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers
of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the
performance of various sectors where the lessees operate could also affect
the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other
reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor
servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could
downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following a significant
slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among
other reasons, high delinquencies or payment deferrals or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1226202
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
