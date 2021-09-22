Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2021-2 notes

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to the notes issued by Dell Equipment Finance Trust
2021-2 (DEFT 2021-2). This is the second transaction
of the year for Dell Financial Services L.L.C. (DFS),
a wholly owned subsidiary of Dell Inc. (Ba1 LTR, review for
upgrade). The notes are backed by a pool of small-ticket
equipment loans and leases (the contracts) primarily originated by DFS,
who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2021-2
Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings and Moody's joint loss distribution are based
on the credit quality of the underlying equipment contracts pool to be
securitized and its expected performance, the historical performance
of DFS' prior securitizations and it's managed portfolio of similar
collateral, DFS' track record, experience and expertise
as originator and servicer, the strength of the transaction structure
including the sequential pay structure and amount of credit enhancement
supporting the notes, and the legal aspects of the transaction.
Moody's joint loss distribution constructed for the DEFT 2021-2
collateral pool has characteristics of a median expected loss of approximately
0.80% and loss at a Aaa stress of about 15%.
To derive the joint loss distribution, Moody's combined two
independent loss distributions for the concentrated sub-pool and
the granular sub-pool. As of the cutoff date there are no
obligors without an individual assessment for the DEFT 2021-2 concentrated
sub-pool.
Key credit strengths of the transaction include 1) the essential use nature
of the underlying equipment, 2) the high credit quality of the obligors,
with 89% of the initial pool balance consisting of large or public
institutions, both segments that have historically incurred very
low losses in DFS' managed portfolio, and 3) the transaction
structure. Credit challenges of the transaction include 1) the
high obligor concentration: while the pool consists of 5,410
contracts, the top ten obligors (which are of generally strong credit
profile) constitute 29.4% of the pool balance and 2) exposure
to residual value risk, with the residual values of the leased equipment
representing 3.1% of the pool.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that we
expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods
prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.
At closing the Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class
D notes will benefit from 14.50%, 11.75%,
8.50% and 5.50% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of
any available subordination of junior notes, a 1.00%
fully funded, non-declining reserve account, and overcollateralization
of 4.50% which will build to a target of 6.50%
of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 4.50% of
the initial pool balance. The notes will also benefit from excess
spread, initially estimated at around 2.1% assuming
the initial yield on the underlying assets and trust expenses and note
interest obligations.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better
than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by
the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment
that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers
of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the
performance of various sectors where the lessees operate could also affect
the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other
reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor
servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could
downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following a significant
slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among
other reasons, high delinquencies or payment deferrals or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1303127.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
