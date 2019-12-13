Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dutch RMBS Notes issued by EDML 2019-1 B.V.

EUR 342.125 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch prime residential home loans
Paris, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive credit
ratings to the following classes of Notes issued by EDML 2019-1
B.V.:
....EUR 315.0 million Class A Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 8.75 million Class B Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 7.0 million Class C Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
....EUR 7.0 million Class D Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
....EUR 4.375 million Class E Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 7.875 million Class
F Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058 and to the EUR 40.0
million Class RS Notes 2019 due January 2058. The Classes A to
F are mortgage backed Notes. The proceeds of the Class RS Notes
will be partially used to fund the reserve account.
The transaction represents the fifth securitisation of Dutch prime mortgage
loans backed by residential properties located in the Netherlands originated
by Elan Woninghypotheken B.V. ("Elan", not rated).
The portfolio will be serviced by Quion Services B.V. ("Quion",
not rated) and Intertrust Administrative Services B.V. ("Intertrust",
not rated) will act in the role of issuer administrator.
At the definitive pool cut-off date, the portfolio consists
of 630 loans with a total principal balance of EUR 198.6 million.
However, it is envisaged that on the closing date part of the proceeds
of the Notes issuance will be deposited in a separate account, and
subsequently be used prior to the first Note payment date to finance the
purchase by the issuer of additional loans. The additional pool
consists of two different sub-pools: an unfunded part and
a prefunded part. The unfunded sub-pool consists of 267
loans with a total principal balance of EUR 98.7 million as of
the definitive pool cut-off date. For the unfunded sub-pool
the seller has extended binding offers to the prospective borrowers at
the definitive pool cut-off date, but the offers have not
yet been accepted by the borrowers. If the borrowers accept these
offers, the seller is obliged to provide the loans to the borrowers
on the terms as specified in the binding offers. The prefunded
sub-pool will ramp up to an amount of EUR 52.7 million until
the first Notes' interest payment date in July 2020 with new loans
that will adhere to the loan-level and portfolio eligibility criteria.
If the applicable additional purchase conditions are satisfied,
the issuer will purchase these loans from the seller up to the amount
of EUR 151.4 million leading to a total portfolio of EUR 350 million.
Moody's analysis of this transaction is based on the sub-pool assessments
and on the portfolio covenants.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes take into account, among other factors:
(i) the historical performance of the collateral; (ii) the credit
quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool; (iii) the seasoning
of the loan pool; (iv) the eligibility criteria for the additional
portfolio still to be purchased; (v) the initial credit enhancement
provided to the senior Notes by the junior Notes and the reserve fund;
and (vi) the legal and structural features of this transaction.
--Expected Loss and MILAN CE Analysis
Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio's
expected loss ("EL") based on the pool's credit quality. The expected
portfolio loss of 1.3% and the MILAN CE of 12% serve
as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based
on a probabilistic lognormal distribution. The MILAN CE reflects
the loss Moody's expects the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe
recession scenario.
The key drivers for the MILAN CE number, which is higher than the
Dutch Prime RMBS sector average (7.3%), are:
(i) the limited historical performance data for the originator's portfolio;
(ii) the weighted average current loan-to-market-value
(LTMV) of 89.9%; (iii) the fact that 97.8%
of the pool are loans with portability option, which refers to the
possibility of the borrower to "port" his/her mortgage loan conditions
to another property; (iv) the weighted average seasoning of 0.4
years with the maximum vintage concentration of 74.6% in
2019; and (v) the potential drift in asset quality following the
addition of loans during the prefunding period.
The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which is higher
than the Dutch Prime RMBS sector average (0.9%) and is based
on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation, are:
(i) the limited historical performance data for the originator's portfolio;
(ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch RMBS market;
and (iii) the current economic conditions in the Netherlands.
--Operational Risk Analysis
The servicer Quion is not rated by Moody's, which introduces operational
risk into the transaction. Operational risk is mitigated by the
appointment of a back-up servicer facilitator (BNP Paribas Securities
Services, Luxembourg Branch (part of BNP Paribas, rated Aa3/P-1))
who will assist the Issuer in appointing a back-up servicer on
the best effort basis upon termination of servicing agreement.
The documentation also contains estimation language if the servicer report
is not available due to the servicer disruption. In addition,
Intertrust acts as cash manager.
--Transaction structure
The transaction has the benefit of a non-amortizing reserve account
fully funded at closing. It is sized at 0.35% of
the Class A to F Notes' balance and provides credit and liquidity support
to the floating rate Notes. In addition, Class A and B Notes
liquidity is supported by the drawings under the cash advance facility
agreement. Total liquidity facility size is of 0.5%
of outstanding balance of Class A and Class B Notes. Once the Class
A and Class B Notes are redeemed in full, the cash advance facility
will no longer be available.
--Interest Rate Risk Analysis
99.4% of the pool balance is comprised of fixed rate mortgage
loans with different reset frequencies. The Notes pay three-month
EURIBOR, which means there is an interest mismatch in the transaction.
To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch, the issuer entered
into swap agreement with the swap counterparty ING Bank N.V.
(Aa3/P-1/Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). However, this is
not a typical Dutch swap providing guaranteed excess spread in the transaction.
The issuer will pay to the swap counterparty the swap notional amount
multiplied by the swap rate plus the prepayment penalties for fixed rate
mortgage loans. In return, the Issuer will receive the swap
notional multiplied by the three-month EURIBOR rate. The
floating-rate loans are unhedged.
Moody's has taken into consideration the interest rate swap and the unhedged
basis risk arising from the floating rate loans in its cash flow modelling.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different portfolio losses compared with our expectations
at closing, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic indicators
like unemployment rate, household affordability or house price index
be worse than forecasted leading to higher defaults and loss severities
that could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Increasing counterparty
risk due to a weakening of the credit profile of a transaction counterparty
could also cause a downgrade of the ratings. Finally, unforeseen
regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may
also result in changes of the ratings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vincent Verdier
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
