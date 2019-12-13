Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dutch RMBS Notes issued by EDML 2019-1 B.V.

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody's to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers EDML 2019-1 B.V. Related Research New Issue Report: EDML 2019-1 B.V.: New Issue - Elan Woninghypotheken B.V. issues its fifth Dutch prime RMBS transaction Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Dutch RMBS Notes to be issued by EDML 2019-1 B.V. Pre-Sale Report: EDML 2019-1 B.V.: Pre-Sale - Elan Woninghypotheken B.V. to issue its fifth Dutch prime RMBS transaction Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dutch RMBS Notes issued by EDML 2019-1 B.V. 13 Dec 2019 EUR 342.125 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch prime residential home loans Paris, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive credit ratings to the following classes of Notes issued by EDML 2019-1 B.V.: ....EUR 315.0 million Class A Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) ....EUR 8.75 million Class B Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf) ....EUR 7.0 million Class C Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf) ....EUR 7.0 million Class D Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf) ....EUR 4.375 million Class E Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf) Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 7.875 million Class F Mortgage-Backed Notes 2019 due January 2058 and to the EUR 40.0 million Class RS Notes 2019 due January 2058. The Classes A to F are mortgage backed Notes. The proceeds of the Class RS Notes will be partially used to fund the reserve account. The transaction represents the fifth securitisation of Dutch prime mortgage loans backed by residential properties located in the Netherlands originated by Elan Woninghypotheken B.V. ("Elan", not rated). The portfolio will be serviced by Quion Services B.V. ("Quion", not rated) and Intertrust Administrative Services B.V. ("Intertrust", not rated) will act in the role of issuer administrator. At the definitive pool cut-off date, the portfolio consists of 630 loans with a total principal balance of EUR 198.6 million. However, it is envisaged that on the closing date part of the proceeds of the Notes issuance will be deposited in a separate account, and subsequently be used prior to the first Note payment date to finance the purchase by the issuer of additional loans. The additional pool consists of two different sub-pools: an unfunded part and a prefunded part. The unfunded sub-pool consists of 267 loans with a total principal balance of EUR 98.7 million as of the definitive pool cut-off date. For the unfunded sub-pool the seller has extended binding offers to the prospective borrowers at the definitive pool cut-off date, but the offers have not yet been accepted by the borrowers. If the borrowers accept these offers, the seller is obliged to provide the loans to the borrowers on the terms as specified in the binding offers. The prefunded sub-pool will ramp up to an amount of EUR 52.7 million until the first Notes' interest payment date in July 2020 with new loans that will adhere to the loan-level and portfolio eligibility criteria. If the applicable additional purchase conditions are satisfied, the issuer will purchase these loans from the seller up to the amount of EUR 151.4 million leading to a total portfolio of EUR 350 million. Moody's analysis of this transaction is based on the sub-pool assessments and on the portfolio covenants. RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings of the Notes take into account, among other factors: (i) the historical performance of the collateral; (ii) the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool; (iii) the seasoning of the loan pool; (iv) the eligibility criteria for the additional portfolio still to be purchased; (v) the initial credit enhancement provided to the senior Notes by the junior Notes and the reserve fund; and (vi) the legal and structural features of this transaction. --Expected Loss and MILAN CE Analysis Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio's expected loss ("EL") based on the pool's credit quality. The expected portfolio loss of 1.3% and the MILAN CE of 12% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution. The MILAN CE reflects the loss Moody's expects the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. The key drivers for the MILAN CE number, which is higher than the Dutch Prime RMBS sector average (7.3%), are: (i) the limited historical performance data for the originator's portfolio; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-market-value (LTMV) of 89.9%; (iii) the fact that 97.8% of the pool are loans with portability option, which refers to the possibility of the borrower to "port" his/her mortgage loan conditions to another property; (iv) the weighted average seasoning of 0.4 years with the maximum vintage concentration of 74.6% in 2019; and (v) the potential drift in asset quality following the addition of loans during the prefunding period. The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which is higher than the Dutch Prime RMBS sector average (0.9%) and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation, are: (i) the limited historical performance data for the originator's portfolio; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch RMBS market; and (iii) the current economic conditions in the Netherlands. --Operational Risk Analysis The servicer Quion is not rated by Moody's, which introduces operational risk into the transaction. Operational risk is mitigated by the appointment of a back-up servicer facilitator (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch (part of BNP Paribas, rated Aa3/P-1)) who will assist the Issuer in appointing a back-up servicer on the best effort basis upon termination of servicing agreement. The documentation also contains estimation language if the servicer report is not available due to the servicer disruption. In addition, Intertrust acts as cash manager. --Transaction structure The transaction has the benefit of a non-amortizing reserve account fully funded at closing. It is sized at 0.35% of the Class A to F Notes' balance and provides credit and liquidity support to the floating rate Notes. In addition, Class A and B Notes liquidity is supported by the drawings under the cash advance facility agreement. Total liquidity facility size is of 0.5% of outstanding balance of Class A and Class B Notes. Once the Class A and Class B Notes are redeemed in full, the cash advance facility will no longer be available. --Interest Rate Risk Analysis 99.4% of the pool balance is comprised of fixed rate mortgage loans with different reset frequencies. The Notes pay three-month EURIBOR, which means there is an interest mismatch in the transaction. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch, the issuer entered into swap agreement with the swap counterparty ING Bank N.V. (Aa3/P-1/Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). However, this is not a typical Dutch swap providing guaranteed excess spread in the transaction. The issuer will pay to the swap counterparty the swap notional amount multiplied by the swap rate plus the prepayment penalties for fixed rate mortgage loans. In return, the Issuer will receive the swap notional multiplied by the three-month EURIBOR rate. The floating-rate loans are unhedged. Moody's has taken into consideration the interest rate swap and the unhedged basis risk arising from the floating rate loans in its cash flow modelling. The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Significantly different portfolio losses compared with our expectations at closing, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic indicators like unemployment rate, household affordability or house price index be worse than forecasted leading to higher defaults and loss severities that could result in a downgrade of the ratings. Increasing counterparty risk due to a weakening of the credit profile of a transaction counterparty could also cause a downgrade of the ratings. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Vincent Verdier

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

