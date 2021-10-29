Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Dutch RMBS Notes issued by EDML 2021-1 B.V.

EUR 515.5 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch prime residential mortgage loans
Madrid, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes to be issued by EDML 2021-1 B.V.:
....EUR492M Class A Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2021 due January 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR6.5M Class B Mortgage-Backed
Notes 2021 due January 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....EUR9M Class C Mortgage-Backed Notes
2021 due January 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR4M Class D Mortgage-Backed Notes
2021 due January 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
....EUR4M Class E Mortgage-Backed Notes
2021 due January 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 2.5 million Class
F Mortgage-Backed Notes 2021 due January 2060 and to the EUR 40
million Class RS Notes 2021 due January 2060. The Classes A to
F are mortgage backed Notes. The proceeds of the Class RS Notes
will be partially used to fund the reserve account.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a static pool of Dutch prime residential mortgage
loans originated by Elan Woninghypotheken B.V. ("Elan",
NR). This represents the sixth issuance out of the EDML/DCDML label.
The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 518.7 million
as of August 2021 pool cut-off date. The reserve account
will be funded to 0.35% of the total portfolio balance at
closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be
5.50%.
The ratings are based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the
structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, a non-amortising
cash advance facility sized at 0.50% of Class A and B Notes
balance and a non-amortising reserve account sized at 0.35%
of the securitised portfolio balance. However, Moody's notes
that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated
servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction
structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged
to appoint a back-up servicer in the event the servicing agreement
is terminated in respect of the servicer.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.9%
and an Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6.5%
related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our
expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer
in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults
and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal
portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with
each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate
RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 0.9%: This is in line with
the Dutch Prime RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i)
the collateral performance of Elan originated loans to date, as
provided by the originator and observed in previously securitised portfolios;
and (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the Netherlands.
MILAN CE of 6.5%: This is in line with the Dutch Prime
RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
collateral performance of Elan originated loans to date as described above;
(ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 85.95%
which is better than the sector average; and (iii) the potential
drift in asset quality through further advances.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to (a) potential operational risk
of servicing or cash management interruptions and/or (b) the risk of increased
swap linkage due to a downgrade of a swap counterparty rating; and
(ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher
arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paula Couce Iglesias
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
