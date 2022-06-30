Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Ealbrook Mortgage Funding 2022-1 plc

GBP 364.2 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans

London, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Ealbrook Mortgage Funding 2022-1 plc:

....GBP316.7M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP15.8M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP10.6M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP5.3M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP3.5M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

....GBP8.8M Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Caa2 (sf)

....GBP3.5M Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2059, Assigned Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of predominantly owner-occupied non-conforming UK residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Bluestone Mortgages Limited ("BML"; NR) under the forward flow arrangement with Shawbrook Bank Limited (NR), the seller of the portfolio. This represents the first issuance out of the forward flow arrangement. Bluestone Mortgages Limited launched in 2015 as specialist UK lender active in the owner occupied and buy-to-let markets after the acquisition of Basinghall Finance Plc and targets borrowers with complexity of circumstances.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 351.9 million as of 19 June 2022 pool cutoff date. At closing a liquidity reserve fund and a general reserve fund will be funded such that the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 11%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 1% of Class A and B Notes balance. An amortising general reserve fund sized at 1% of the collateralized Notes Class A to E minus the liquidity reserve fund will provide additional credit and liquidity support to Classes A to E, subject to certain conditions. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and limited historical data from the servicer, covering the period November 2018-December 2021 (3 years). Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if the servicer's appointment is terminated and stop amortisation trigger for the liquidity fund should the cumulative default rate on the portfolio exceed 10% of the aggregate balance on the Closing Date.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 2.5% and 13% MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 2.5%: This is lower than the UK Non-Conforming RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the portfolio characteristics including the weighted average current loan-to-value (CLTV) of 70.6%, high proportion of first time buyers (41.7% based on all borrowers of a loan) and help to buy loans (18.7%), 30.9% self-employed and 9.8% of primary borrowers (12.8% of all borrowers) with county court judgements (CCJs); (ii) the collateral performance of originator originated loans to date, as provided by the originator; (iii) benchmarking with similar securitised portfolios; and (iv) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans.

MILAN CE of 13%: This is lower than the UK Non-Conforming sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the collateral performance of Bluestone Mortgages Limited originated loans to date as described above; (ii) the CLTV of 70.6% which is in line with the sector average; (iii) borrower characteristics such as 30.9% self employed and 18.7% help to buy; and (iv) prior adverse credit such as 12.8% CCJs and 15.0% of the loans with prior arrears.

Interest Rate Risk: 100% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans with a weighted average (WA) rate of 5.21% and WA fixed rate term of 8.4 quarters. The loans revert to floating rate loans paying BML's Standard Variable Rate (SVR) plus a WA margin 3.35%. The servicer will review SVR at least quarterly and it will not be set at a level lower than compounded daily SONIA over the previous calendar month plus 1 per cent. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to compounded daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (A1/P-1, A1(cr)/P-1(cr)).

Linkage to the Servicer: Bluestone Mortgages Limited (NR) is the servicer in the transaction. To help ensure continuity of payments in stressed situations, the deal structure provides for: (i) a back-up servicer facilitator Intertrust Management Limited (NR); (ii) an independent cash manager Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr),P-1(cr)); (iii) liquidity for the Classes A and B Notes; and (iv) estimation language whereby the cash flows will be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer report not be available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/378445. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of the swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses due to a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Radostina Kumchev

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

