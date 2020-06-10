Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2 Notes

Approximately $754 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Exeter Automobile Receivables
Trust 2020-2 (EART 2020-2). This is the second auto
loan transaction of the year for Exeter Finance LLC (Exeter; Unrated).
The notes are backed by a pool of retail automobile loan contracts originated
by Exeter, who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2
$408,910,000, 1.13%, Class
A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
$122,170,000, 2.08%, Class
B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
$133,820,000, 3.28%, Class
C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
$89,520,000, 4.73%, Class
D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure,
and the experience and expertise of Exeter as the servicer and administrator.
The size of this transaction has been increased since Moody's assigned
provisional ratings to a total note balance of $850 million on
May 28, 2020. The increase in note balance has rendered no
change to the percentage of hard credit enhancement in the form of subordination,
overcollateralization, and non-declining reserve account.
The definitive rating for the Class C notes, A1 (sf), is one
notch higher than its provisional rating, (P)A2 (sf), and
the definitive rating for the Class D notes, Baa1 (sf), is
one notch higher than its provisional rating, (P)Baa2 (sf).
This difference is a result of the transaction closing with a lower weighted
average cost of funds (WAC) than Moody's modeled when the provisional
ratings were assigned. The WAC assumptions as well as other structural
features, were provided by the issuer.
Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2020-2 pool
is 27.5% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 58%.
The net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress for 2020-2 are,
respectively, 6.5% and 3.0% higher than
those of 2020-1, the last transaction we rated. Moody's
based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress
on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral;
the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization
performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of Exeter
to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for
the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.
At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class
C notes, and Class D notes are expected to benefit from 59.15%,
46.05%, 31.70%, and 22.10%
of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement
for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization,
a non-declining reserve account, and subordination.
The notes may also benefit from excess spread.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on the US economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus will have on the performance of auto loan asset backed securities
(ABS) sector. Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan
performance will weaken due to an the unprecedented spike in the unemployment
rate that may limit the borrower's income and their ability to service
debt. The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand
will reduce recoveries on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative.
Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers,
such as extensions, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to
bondholders.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the subordinated notes if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as
the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage
of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes.
Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments
will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor
defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the
US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in
servicing practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess
spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's
expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of
obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing
an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly
on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and poor
servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance, and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232457
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Puloma Mukherjee
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Daniela Jayesuria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653