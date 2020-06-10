Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2 Notes

Approximately $754 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2 (EART 2020-2). This is the second auto loan transaction of the year for Exeter Finance LLC (Exeter; Unrated). The notes are backed by a pool of retail automobile loan contracts originated by Exeter, who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-2

$408,910,000, 1.13%, Class A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

$122,170,000, 2.08%, Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

$133,820,000, 3.28%, Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

$89,520,000, 4.73%, Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1(sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of Exeter as the servicer and administrator.

The size of this transaction has been increased since Moody's assigned provisional ratings to a total note balance of $850 million on May 28, 2020. The increase in note balance has rendered no change to the percentage of hard credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, and non-declining reserve account. The definitive rating for the Class C notes, A1 (sf), is one notch higher than its provisional rating, (P)A2 (sf), and the definitive rating for the Class D notes, Baa1 (sf), is one notch higher than its provisional rating, (P)Baa2 (sf). This difference is a result of the transaction closing with a lower weighted average cost of funds (WAC) than Moody's modeled when the provisional ratings were assigned. The WAC assumptions as well as other structural features, were provided by the issuer.

Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2020-2 pool is 27.5% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 58%. The net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress for 2020-2 are, respectively, 6.5% and 3.0% higher than those of 2020-1, the last transaction we rated. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of Exeter to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class C notes, and Class D notes are expected to benefit from 59.15%, 46.05%, 31.70%, and 22.10% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve account, and subordination. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus will have on the performance of auto loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector. Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan performance will weaken due to an the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate that may limit the borrower's income and their ability to service debt. The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1225845. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the subordinated notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes. Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and poor servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232457

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

