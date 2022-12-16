Moody's assigns definitive ratings to FCT SapphireOne Auto 2022-1 Auto ABS

EUR 428.6 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French overseas departments auto loans and leases

Madrid, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to the Notes issued by FCT SapphireOne Auto 2022-1:

....EUR329.7M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2041, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR25.9M Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2041, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR25.9M Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2041, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR21.2M Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2041, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR25.9M Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2041, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR51.7M Class F Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due March 2041.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a 13 months revolving securitisation of auto loans and leases extended by Société Réunionnaise de Financement S.A. ("Sorefi", not rated) with operations in the French départements of La Réunion, and Somafi-Soguafi S.A. ("Somafi-Soguafi", not rated) with operations in the French départements of Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana. Both originators are ultimately owned by My Money Bank S.A. ("MMB", not rated) located in Paris, France. The obligors are located in the four départements previously mentioned. This represents the third issuance out of the SapphireOne Auto label.

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 469.6 million as of 31 October 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded at 2% of the rated Notes' balance at closing. Credit enhancement of Class A Notes comprises Notes' subordination of 30%, the reserve fund and excess spread.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of Auto loans and lease instalments at closing and incremental risk due to loans and leases being added during the 13 months revolving period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the liquidity reserve and excess spread; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction including the liquidity reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising Reserve Fund sized at 2% of the rated Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as high degree of linkage, small unrated originators and servicers, and a risk of portfolio deterioration due to the 13-month revolving period. Various mitigants are included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator, which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer upon a servicer termination event, as well as revolving criteria and early amortisation triggers. Early amortisation triggers to stop the revolving period include a cumulative default trigger (default ratio surpasses 6%), a delinquency trigger (the 30+ arrears ratio surpasses 4%) and a PDL trigger (unpaid PDLs are higher than 2.5% after all payments have been made on a payment date).

Hedging: the interest rate mismatch between fixed rate loan portfolio and floating rate Class A to E Notes is hedged with an interest rate swap. The transaction benefits from an interest rate swap, with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)) as swap counterparty, where the issuer will pay a fixed swap rate and will receive one-month EURIBOR on a notional linked to the outstanding balance of the Class A to E Notes.

The portfolio of underlying auto finance contracts was distributed through dealers to retail individuals (75.7%) and commercial borrowers (24.3%) to finance auto loans/leases (64.3%/35.7%) of new (84.7%) and used (15.3%) cars. As of 31 October 2022, the portfolio consists of 30,783 auto finance contracts to 28,392 borrowers and lessees with a weighted average seasoning of 15.2 months. Some of the leases in the pool include an RV component which has not been securitized. 100% of the loans are originated in the French overseas territories. These loans are more exposed to climate risks like sea level rises, heat stress, hurricanes than the average French portfolio. We regard the exposure to climate risks as an environmental risk under our ESG framework, given its potential impact on the local economy and performance of the portfolio.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected default rate of 7.0%, expected recoveries of 40% and a portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 22%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

The portfolio expected default rate of 7.0% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historical performance of the book of the originators, (ii) the current economic environment, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

The portfolio expected recovery rate of 40% is in line to the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historical performance of the originators' book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

The PCE of 22% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool, which is mainly driven by: (i) geographic concentration of the pool in regions with increased natural disaster risk, and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market. The PCE level of 22% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 43.9%.

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool or (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of the swap counterparty ratings; or (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

