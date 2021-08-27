Moody's assigns definitive ratings to FRTKL 2021-SFR1

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate
loan secured by mortgages on 1,791 single-family rental properties
owned by FRTKL 2021-SFR1 securitization. The properties
were acquired by affiliates of CF KL Assets LLC, the loan sponsor,
between July 2019 and June 2021.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: FRTKL 2021-SFR1
Cl. A, Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The advance rate for this transaction at stresses consistent with a Aaa
rating level is 37.75%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
Key Transaction Features
Leverage: The loan's leverage is high, which could reduce
the sponsor's incentives to maintain the properties in good condition
in a stressed economic environment. The total leverage of 95.00%
in FRTKL 2021-SFR1 is higher compared to 90.00% in
FKH 2021-SFR1 and Progress 2021-SFR7. The corresponding
Moody's LTV is 118.5%, compared to FKH 2021-SFR1
at 108.9% and Progress 2021-SFR7 at 111.9%.
We reduced our stressed recoveries to account for this increased risk.
The loan sponsor, CF KL Assets LLC, will retain Class H to
satisfy risk retention obligations.
Voluntary Substitution: The securitization allows for up to 1%
voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction.
Our recovery analysis takes into account the risk of increased geographic
concentration because of voluntary substitution and limited third-party
review scope on substituted properties.
Alignment of Interest: In typical SFR transactions, the property
manager is usually an affiliate of the sponsor. In contrast,
in this transaction, the sponsor delegates the day-to-day
management of the properties in the pool to an external third-party
property manager, Kairos Living LLC (Kairos Living), who may
also provide property management services for other SFR property owners,
but does not currently do so. The alignment of interest risk is
partially mitigated because of the unique arrangement between Kairos Living's
CEO and CF KL Assets LLC. Kairos Living's CEO pledged approximately
$10 million of real estate assets to CF KL Assets LLC. The
asset pledge acts as credit enhancement for CF KL Assets LLC, where
any realized losses of CF KL Assets LLC are supported first by the $10
million. This commitment strengthens the sponsor/ management arrangement
in this transaction because it incentivizes the property manager to effectively
manage the portfolio.
Recycled SPV: The borrower is a recycled special purpose vehicle
that relies on the Kairos Living for management of the properties.
The sponsor is using as borrower, one special purpose vehicle ("SPV")
into which two previously created entities used to acquire and,
in some cases, sell, single family properties. The
SPV makes separateness covenants, and the predecessor entities were
created for a financing facility with a counterparty. We think
the recycled SPV can pose additional risks to the trust such as liabilities
incurred in its previous business dealings which could require payment,
potentially reducing the amount of assets available for bondholders.
Also, liabilities could increase the likelihood of a borrower being
put into bankruptcy. To mitigate these risks, the borrower
will sign an officer's certificate attesting to the lack of such liabilities,
among other things, and issuer's counsel will have performed lien
and liability searches. The borrower will also make recycled SPV
representations and warranties, breaches of which will be full recourse
to the sponsor in certain circumstances. Nevertheless, we
made a small negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the
increased risk.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class
F sequentially, and, if funds are available, to pay
the class G up to the lesser of its coupon and 4.25%,
and then if the DSCR for the non-PIK bonds is at least 1.20x,
to pay remaining interest due on class G (if any).
The interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory
principal repayment of the loan, property management fees,
and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash
will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay
current interest to the class G will not result in an event of default,
but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds.
Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class G is above 1.20x
for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account
will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bonds by the amount
of their respective deferred interest amounts in sequential order.
Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release
of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order.
This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance
would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged,
but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction
debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases.
Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the
cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an
option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary
prepayments to cure low DSCR trigger still remain sequential.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrowers to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrowers may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrowers.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the
properties is approximately $379.7 million. The initial
Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years
ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost
adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation
(excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50%
of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent
BPO. For the remaining properties, we applied an additional
haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircut
BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied
this approach because as properties age, original purchase price
and renovation costs could become less relevant in determining current
market value whereas current property values obtained through a third
party BPOs could become a better indicator of market value. The
total Moody's value is approximately $304.3 million.
2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 40 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 30 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue
to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates
until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest
accrued on the servicer advances.
Moody's assessment of Kairos Living, the property manager,
is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day
business of managing a national single-family rental platform.
Kairos Living employs a centralized, technology-enabled management
model whereby all resident relations and property management functions
can be performed from a single office location in Chicago. CF KL
Assets LLC actively manages the sourcing and property manager relationship
through frequent calls and/or in person meetings with Kairos Living management.
The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a Division
of PNC Bank, National Association.
Servicer and special servicer
A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services (Midland),
a Division of PNC Bank, National Association (PNC, long-term
senior unsecured A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa3,
bca a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the
loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due.
In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding
principal balance (other than Component H and deferred interest).
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -21.2%. Based on Moody's assumed
starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio
is 2.23x for class A through class G. For more details on
Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS."
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade.
Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected
changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual
patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated
by the transaction documents. Also, where available,
changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent
could indicate performance issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
