Moody's assigns definitive ratings to FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured
by mortgages on 3,847 single-family rental properties owned
by FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust securitization. The properties
were acquired by the affiliates of Cerberus SFR Holdings Partners,
L.P. ("Cerberus SFR Holdings"), the sponsor,
between August 2015 and April 2020.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 47.5%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets.
Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of the single
family rental (SFR) sector from the collapse in the US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. The contraction in economic activity
in the second quarter was severe and the overall recovery in the second
half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant
downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not
contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
Specifically, for SFR transactions, government and private
organizations have enacted and may continue to enact policies to try and
curb the negative effects of the virus' spread, which may include
temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent relief, rental
assistance, or other relief programs for tenants. While such
policies have the potential of temporarily reducing cashflows to the trust,
they will likely have limited impact on the credit quality of the rated
bonds because 1) the most stressful scenario for certificate holders (which
is our rating scenario) would be one where the loan is in default and
properties are liquidated over an extended period of time. In this
scenario, rental income accounts for a very small portion of the
overall recoveries, and our liquidation stresses already factor
in a stressed home price environment; 2) the loan has an underwritten
DSCR of 2.50x, allowing for significant declines in cashflows
before the loan is at risk of default; and 3) the loan is secured
by properties that are geographically diversified, which reduces
exposure to any single market that may be more affected by COVID-19.
Also the geographic diversification reduces cash flow volatility since
excess cash flow from one property can augment the cash flow of another
to meet the debt service requirements. As a result, we have
not made any adjustments related to COVID-19 for this transaction.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Key Transaction Features
Leverage: The total leverage of 90.00% in FKH 2020-SFR1
is higher compared to 87.50% in Progress 2020-SFR2
and 78.8% in Tricon 2020-SFR1. The corresponding
Moody's LTV is 106.2%, which we consider to be high
(Progress 2020-SFR2 and Tricon 2020-SFR1 are 103.0%
and 92.9%, respectively). The loan sponsor,
Cerberus SFR Holdings, will retain Class I to satisfy risk retention.
Class H is not being offered at issuance but could be offered in the future
subject to market conditions and risk retention sizing.
Tenant quality: The tenants are of a weaker credit quality compared
to other SFR operators. The average household income for FirstKey
Homes tenants is about $64k, which is lower than the $75k-$100K
average household income for other SFR operators. Due to the lower
income, there is a higher chance that under economic stress these
borrowers may be unable to pay rent and may not maintain the properties
in good condition, which in turn would impact the sale value of
the properties in a liquidation scenario. Furthermore, almost
52% of the tenants are not paying through ACH, which is the
norm for the SFR sector. Some of the tenants are paying their rents
with a credit card, which charges a 2-3% processing
fee. In addition, similar to most other SFR transactions,
the loan agreement does not specify tenant eligibility criteria,
which leaves open the risk that sponsor could lower their standards to
attract even less creditworthy tenants during the loan term. We
took the weak tenant profile into consideration in our analysis and applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Voluntary Substitution: The securitization incorporates up to 5%
voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction.
Voluntary substitution of properties is subject to a number of conditions
including the aggregate property value of the substitute properties will
at least be equal or higher than the higher of current property value
or closing date property value of the replaced properties, and the
underwritten net cash flow of the substitute properties for the trailing
twelve months commencing on the next calculation date is at least equal
or greater than the underwritten net cash flow as of the most recent calculation
date. Having flexibility to remove or substitute properties from
the securitization is valuable to a sponsor as it allows the sponsor to
efficiently manage its overall portfolio. However, an operator's
use of substitution to acquire a property from the securitization could
otherwise reduce the incentive to acquire properties through the premium
release mechanism. Our analysis incorporates the reduced premium
release incentives, potential adverse selection of properties,
potential increase in geographic concentration and limited independent
third party diligence on the substitute properties.
Delinquent tenants: As of June 30, 2020, there are 80
tenants who have been delinquent for 30 days or more, representing
approximately 2.08% of the total property count, which
is higher than recent SFR transactions of approximately 1-2%.
The total delinquent amount is approximately $153,427,
representing approximately 0.21% of total annual gross revenue.
FirstKey Homes designed and implemented a Rent Deferment Program to support
residents facing COVID-19 related financial hardships. Residents
who demonstrate financial hardship due to job loss or pay reduction were
eligible to make a one time deferment of all or part of their rent in
either April, May or June 2020. The deferred balances will
be amortized and added to the resident's monthly rent over a period of
1-8 months. As of June 2020, FirstKey Homes executed
593 rent deferment agreements, or 2.3% of its portfolio.
The average deferred rent is approximately $1,243.
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
G. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would otherwise
be due on class G is subordinate to fees and expenses that support the
management and preservation of the properties such as property management
fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping additional cash
collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders. Although
the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did not give
explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the class G deferred
interest is not directly used to pay down the principal of senior bonds.
Moreover, in an event of default scenario, it is at the discretion
of the servicer or trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in
the cash collateral account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection
to the operation of the properties.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on Class A through Class
F2 sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last
day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK bonds is at least
1.20x, to pay interest due on class G.
The class G bond (the PIK bond) will not receive interest if the DSCR
ratio for the class A through class F2 bonds falls below 1.20x.
Instead, the interest otherwise due on the PIK bond will be subordinated
to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management
fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining
cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to
pay current interest to the class G will not result in an event of default,
but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds.
Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class F2 is above 1.20x
for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account
will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bond by the amount
of its respective deferred interest amount.
Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release
of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order to the
following certificates: first, to class G in reduction of
the deferred interest amount until the deferred interest amount is reduced
to zero, second, at the borrower's option, to class
H until the outstanding principal balance of class H is reduced to zero,
third, at the borrower's option, to class G until the outstanding
principal balance of class G is reduced to zero, fourth, to
class F2 regular interest (and the class F2 certificates or, if
applicable, the class F certificates), until the outstanding
principal balance of class F2 is reduced to zero, fifth, to
class F1 regular interest (and the class F1 certificates or, if
applicable, the class F certificates), until the outstanding
principal balance of class F1 is reduced to zero, sixth, to
class E until the outstanding principal balance of class E is reduced
to zero, seventh, to class D until the outstanding principal
balance of class D is reduced to zero, eighth, on a pro rata
basis to class A, class B and class C based on the outstanding principal
balance of each such class relative to the aggregate outstanding principal
balances for class A, class B and class C until the outstanding
principal balance for each of class A, class B and class C has been
reduced to zero, ninth, to class G to the extent remaining
unpaid until the outstanding principal balance of class G is reduced to
zero, tenth, to class H to the extent remaining unpaid until
the outstanding principal balance of class H is reduced to zero,
and eleventh, to class I until the outstanding principal balance
of class I is reduced to zero. This benefits the trust not only
because the securitized loan balance would decrease while the collateral
balance would remain unchanged, but the reverse sequential payment
would also improve the transaction debt service coverage ratio as weighted
average spread on the loan decreases. Overall, we are credit
neutral on this particular feature as the cash flow is from the sponsor
and not from the trust, and is an option that the sponsor can exercise.
Of note, voluntary prepayments to cure low DSCR trigger is sequential.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrower to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrower may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrower.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the
properties is approximately $918.1 million. The initial
Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years
ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost
adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation
(excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50%
of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent
BPO. For the remaining properties, we applied an additional
haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircut
BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied
this approach because as properties age, original purchase price
and renovation costs could become less relevant in determining current
market value whereas current property values obtained through a third
party BPOs could become a better indicator of market value. The
total Moody's value is $777.8 million.
2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 40 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 30 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue
to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates
until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest
accrued on the servicer advances.
Moody's assessment of FirstKey Homes, LLC, the property manager,
is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day
business of managing a national single-family rental platform.
The property management function is completely internal. FirstKey
Homes' approach to management relies on the centralization of corporate
oversight and certain operational functions, while many immediate
property management functions are performed by local office personnel.
The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, National Association.
Servicer and special servicer
A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca
a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan
to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due.
In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding
principal balance (other than Component H and Component I and deferred
interest).
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -25.9%. Based on Moody's assumed
starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio
is 1.92x for class A through class G. For more details on
Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS."
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade.
Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected
changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual
patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated
by the transaction documents. Also, where available,
changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent
could indicate performance issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology " published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240682.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
