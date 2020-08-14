Moody's assigns definitive ratings to FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured by mortgages on 3,847 single-family rental properties owned by FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust securitization. The properties were acquired by the affiliates of Cerberus SFR Holdings Partners, L.P. ("Cerberus SFR Holdings"), the sponsor, between August 2015 and April 2020.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Overview

The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 47.5%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets.

Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of the single family rental (SFR) sector from the collapse in the US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter was severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

Specifically, for SFR transactions, government and private organizations have enacted and may continue to enact policies to try and curb the negative effects of the virus' spread, which may include temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent relief, rental assistance, or other relief programs for tenants. While such policies have the potential of temporarily reducing cashflows to the trust, they will likely have limited impact on the credit quality of the rated bonds because 1) the most stressful scenario for certificate holders (which is our rating scenario) would be one where the loan is in default and properties are liquidated over an extended period of time. In this scenario, rental income accounts for a very small portion of the overall recoveries, and our liquidation stresses already factor in a stressed home price environment; 2) the loan has an underwritten DSCR of 2.50x, allowing for significant declines in cashflows before the loan is at risk of default; and 3) the loan is secured by properties that are geographically diversified, which reduces exposure to any single market that may be more affected by COVID-19. Also the geographic diversification reduces cash flow volatility since excess cash flow from one property can augment the cash flow of another to meet the debt service requirements. As a result, we have not made any adjustments related to COVID-19 for this transaction.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Key Transaction Features

Leverage: The total leverage of 90.00% in FKH 2020-SFR1 is higher compared to 87.50% in Progress 2020-SFR2 and 78.8% in Tricon 2020-SFR1. The corresponding Moody's LTV is 106.2%, which we consider to be high (Progress 2020-SFR2 and Tricon 2020-SFR1 are 103.0% and 92.9%, respectively). The loan sponsor, Cerberus SFR Holdings, will retain Class I to satisfy risk retention. Class H is not being offered at issuance but could be offered in the future subject to market conditions and risk retention sizing.

Tenant quality: The tenants are of a weaker credit quality compared to other SFR operators. The average household income for FirstKey Homes tenants is about $64k, which is lower than the $75k-$100K average household income for other SFR operators. Due to the lower income, there is a higher chance that under economic stress these borrowers may be unable to pay rent and may not maintain the properties in good condition, which in turn would impact the sale value of the properties in a liquidation scenario. Furthermore, almost 52% of the tenants are not paying through ACH, which is the norm for the SFR sector. Some of the tenants are paying their rents with a credit card, which charges a 2-3% processing fee. In addition, similar to most other SFR transactions, the loan agreement does not specify tenant eligibility criteria, which leaves open the risk that sponsor could lower their standards to attract even less creditworthy tenants during the loan term. We took the weak tenant profile into consideration in our analysis and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.

Voluntary Substitution: The securitization incorporates up to 5% voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction. Voluntary substitution of properties is subject to a number of conditions including the aggregate property value of the substitute properties will at least be equal or higher than the higher of current property value or closing date property value of the replaced properties, and the underwritten net cash flow of the substitute properties for the trailing twelve months commencing on the next calculation date is at least equal or greater than the underwritten net cash flow as of the most recent calculation date. Having flexibility to remove or substitute properties from the securitization is valuable to a sponsor as it allows the sponsor to efficiently manage its overall portfolio. However, an operator's use of substitution to acquire a property from the securitization could otherwise reduce the incentive to acquire properties through the premium release mechanism. Our analysis incorporates the reduced premium release incentives, potential adverse selection of properties, potential increase in geographic concentration and limited independent third party diligence on the substitute properties.

Delinquent tenants: As of June 30, 2020, there are 80 tenants who have been delinquent for 30 days or more, representing approximately 2.08% of the total property count, which is higher than recent SFR transactions of approximately 1-2%. The total delinquent amount is approximately $153,427, representing approximately 0.21% of total annual gross revenue. FirstKey Homes designed and implemented a Rent Deferment Program to support residents facing COVID-19 related financial hardships. Residents who demonstrate financial hardship due to job loss or pay reduction were eligible to make a one time deferment of all or part of their rent in either April, May or June 2020. The deferred balances will be amortized and added to the resident's monthly rent over a period of 1-8 months. As of June 2020, FirstKey Homes executed 593 rent deferment agreements, or 2.3% of its portfolio. The average deferred rent is approximately $1,243.

Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class G. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would otherwise be due on class G is subordinate to fees and expenses that support the management and preservation of the properties such as property management fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping additional cash collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders. Although the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did not give explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the class G deferred interest is not directly used to pay down the principal of senior bonds. Moreover, in an event of default scenario, it is at the discretion of the servicer or trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in the cash collateral account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection to the operation of the properties.

Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account, and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments, then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service coverage which will be used to pay interest due on Class A through Class F2 sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK bonds is at least 1.20x, to pay interest due on class G.

The class G bond (the PIK bond) will not receive interest if the DSCR ratio for the class A through class F2 bonds falls below 1.20x. Instead, the interest otherwise due on the PIK bond will be subordinated to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay current interest to the class G will not result in an event of default, but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds. Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class F2 is above 1.20x for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bond by the amount of its respective deferred interest amount.

Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order to the following certificates: first, to class G in reduction of the deferred interest amount until the deferred interest amount is reduced to zero, second, at the borrower's option, to class H until the outstanding principal balance of class H is reduced to zero, third, at the borrower's option, to class G until the outstanding principal balance of class G is reduced to zero, fourth, to class F2 regular interest (and the class F2 certificates or, if applicable, the class F certificates), until the outstanding principal balance of class F2 is reduced to zero, fifth, to class F1 regular interest (and the class F1 certificates or, if applicable, the class F certificates), until the outstanding principal balance of class F1 is reduced to zero, sixth, to class E until the outstanding principal balance of class E is reduced to zero, seventh, to class D until the outstanding principal balance of class D is reduced to zero, eighth, on a pro rata basis to class A, class B and class C based on the outstanding principal balance of each such class relative to the aggregate outstanding principal balances for class A, class B and class C until the outstanding principal balance for each of class A, class B and class C has been reduced to zero, ninth, to class G to the extent remaining unpaid until the outstanding principal balance of class G is reduced to zero, tenth, to class H to the extent remaining unpaid until the outstanding principal balance of class H is reduced to zero, and eleventh, to class I until the outstanding principal balance of class I is reduced to zero. This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged, but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases. Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary prepayments to cure low DSCR trigger is sequential.

This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires the borrower to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes. Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance premium, the borrower may be more inclined to release the property since it is cost effective for the borrower.

Recovery analysis

The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is calculated through the following steps.

1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the properties is approximately $918.1 million. The initial Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation (excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50% of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent BPO. For the remaining properties, we applied an additional haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircut BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied this approach because as properties age, original purchase price and renovation costs could become less relevant in determining current market value whereas current property values obtained through a third party BPOs could become a better indicator of market value. The total Moody's value is $777.8 million.

2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium on those properties.

3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.

4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after default, including real estate taxes, property management fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance, repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 40 months while a portion of the properties would generate income for 30 months. Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.

5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75% of the property value; and transfer taxes.

6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest accrued on the servicer advances.

Moody's assessment of FirstKey Homes, LLC, the property manager, is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day business of managing a national single-family rental platform. The property management function is completely internal. FirstKey Homes' approach to management relies on the centralization of corporate oversight and certain operational functions, while many immediate property management functions are performed by local office personnel. The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, National Association.

Servicer and special servicer

A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default is credit positive.

Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due. In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding principal balance (other than Component H and Component I and deferred interest).

Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional investors.

Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.

Cash flow analysis

Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash flow was -25.9%. Based on Moody's assumed starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio is 1.92x for class A through class G. For more details on Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS."

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

UP

Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain well maintained.

DOWN

Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction and, if unremedied, a downgrade.

Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance issues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology " published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240682.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

