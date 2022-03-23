Moody's assigns definitive ratings to FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured by mortgages on 1,827 single-family rental properties owned by FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust (FKH 2022-SFRA) securitization. The properties were acquired by affiliates of RM1 SFR Holdings I, L.P., the securitization sponsor, between May 2021 and November 2021.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Overview

The advance rate to BPO for this transaction at stresses consistent with a Aaa rating level is 33.50%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.

Key Transaction Features

Leverage: The loan's leverage is the highest we have seen across FirstKey Homes transactions. High leverage could reduce sponsor's incentives to maintain the properties in good condition in a stressed economic environment. The total leverage of 99.50% in FKH 2022-SFRA is higher than 95.00% leverage in FKH 2021-SFR3 and higher than 90.00% leverage in both FKH 2021-SFR2 and FKH 2021-SFR1. The corresponding Moody's LTV is 118.5%, which we consider to be high (FKH 2021-SFR3 was 112.00%). We made a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the increased risk.

Excess Collateral Release: This deal will include an Excess Collateral Release (ECR) feature whereby the borrower can remove properties without prepaying the loan balance, or paying yield maintenance or a release premium to the trust. The ECR will be subject to rating agency confirmation (RAC), that the ratings will not be withdrawn or downgraded as a result of the exercise of such feature. The ECR will also have to satisfy certain LTV ratio requirements as well as geographic diversity and rents and cash flow tests. Although ECR is subject to RAC and certain other tests, our recovery analysis took into consideration this feature.

Low DSCR: Moody's DSCR for this transaction is the lowest we have seen across FirstKey Homes' transactions. Low DSCR increases the probability that the loan would default, which would occur if the collections on the collateral were not sufficient to pay interest on the certificates in any given month. However, structural features like the multi-tier DSCR test (based on actual cash flows) and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class G mitigate the risk.

Our recovery analysis factors in both the net income generated by properties as well as the interest owed to the certificates, so a lower DSCR would correspond to a lower recovery value and lower advance rates, all else equal.

Moody's DSCR for classes A through G (the interest-bearing bonds) and classes A through F2 (the non-PIK bonds) were 1.06x and 1.14x, respectively. For our analysis, we focus on the DSCR for the non-PIK certificates as interest payable on class G could be capitalized and will not result in an event of default.

The DSCR is Moody's net cash flow over the debt service using the initial indicated interest rate. To calculate Moody's net cash flow, we stress vacancy, operating and capital expenses relative to underwritten cash flows. The weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash flow was -24.0%.

In comparison to the prior transactions, low DSCR in this transaction is primarily driven by the higher indicated weighted average coupon (WAC) payable on the certificates.

Recycled SPV: The borrower is a recycled special purpose vehicle that relies on the FirstKey Homes, LLC for management of the properties. The sponsor is using as borrower, one recycled special purpose vehicle ("SPV") previously created and used to acquire and, in some cases, sell, single family properties. The SPV makes separateness covenants, and were created for a financing facility with a counterparty. We think the recycled SPV can pose additional risks to the trust such as liabilities incurred in its previous business dealings which could require payment, potentially reducing the amount of assets available for bondholders. Also, liabilities could increase the likelihood of a borrower being put into bankruptcy. To mitigate these risks, the borrower will sign an officer's certificate attesting to the lack of such liabilities, among other things, and issuer's counsel will have performed lien and liability searches. The borrower will also make recycled SPV representations and warranties, breaches of which will be full recourse to the sponsor in certain circumstances. Nevertheless, we made a small negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the increased risk.

Tenant quality: The tenants are of a weaker credit quality compared to other SFR operators. FirstKey Homes is not tracking the average household income for its tenants. There is a higher chance that under economic stress these tenants may be unable to pay rent and may not maintain the properties in good condition, which in turn would impact the sale value of the properties in a liquidation scenario. The average tenant household income for other SFR operators is between $75K-100K. Whereas, we understand that the average tenant household income is relatively lower for FirstKey Homes portfolio. In addition, similar to most other SFR transactions, the loan agreement does not specify tenant eligibility criteria, which leaves open the risk that sponsor could lower their standards to attract even less creditworthy tenants during the loan term. We took the weak tenant profile into consideration in our analysis and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.

Net worth of the non-recourse carveout guarantor: In our view, the net worth of the non-recourse carveout guarantor might not be adequate to affect the undertaking of prohibited actions covered by the limited recourse guaranty or to honor any obligations under the limited recourse guaranty if such prohibited actions are taken and losses result under the loan. We factored this in our analysis and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.

Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class G. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would otherwise be due on class G is subordinate to fees and expenses that support the management and preservation of the properties such as property management fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping additional cash collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders. Although the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did not give explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the class G deferred interest is not directly used to pay down the principal of senior bonds. Moreover, in an event of default scenario, it is at the discretion of the servicer or trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in the cash collateral account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection to the operation of the properties.

Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account, and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments, then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class F2 sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK principal and interest bonds is at least 1.20x, to pay interest due on the class G.

The class G bond (the PIK bonds) will not receive interest if the DSCR ratio for the class A through class F2 bonds falls below 1.20x. Instead, the interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay current interest to the class G will not result in an event of default, but the interest due will accrue to the balance of this bond. Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class G is above 1.20x for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bonds by the amount of its respective deferred interest amounts.

This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires the borrowers to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary release of the property. The borrower may release properties without the payment of any yield maintenance premium until such time as the aggregate allocated loan amount of such optional release properties is equal to 7.5% of the closing date loan balance. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes. Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance premium, the borrowers may be more inclined to release the property since it is cost effective for the borrowers.

Recovery analysis

The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is calculated through the following steps.

1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the properties is approximately $585.6 million. The initial Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation (excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50% of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent BPO. The total Moody's value is approximately $491.7 million.

2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium on those properties.

3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.

4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after default, including real estate taxes, property management fees, vacancy, homeowners association fees, insurance, repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 39 months while a portion of the properties would generate income for 29 months. Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.

5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75% of the property value; and transfer taxes.

6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest accrued on the servicer advances.

Moody's assessment of FirstKey Homes, LLC, the property manager, is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day business of managing a national single-family rental platform. The property management function is largely internal, however certain functions are currently supported by an international outsourcing provider. FirstKey Homes' approach to management relies on the centralization of corporate oversight and certain operational functions, while many immediate property management functions are performed by local office personnel. The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a Division of PNC Bank, National Association.

Servicer and special servicer

A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services, a Division of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa3 stable, bca a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default is credit positive.

Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due. In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding principal balance (other than Component I and deferred interest).

Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional investors.

Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.

Cash flow analysis

Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash flow was -24.0%. Based on Moody's assumed starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio is 1.06x for class A through class G.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

UP

Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain well maintained.

DOWN

Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction and, if unremedied, a downgrade.

Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance issues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

