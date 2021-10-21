Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Ford Automotive Finance (China) Limited's auto loan ABS in China: Fuyuan 2021-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust

RMB4,890 million of securities rated
Hong Kong, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a definitive Aaa (sf) rating to
two classes of senior notes issued by Fuyuan 2021-2 Retail Auto
Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust, a domestic transaction backed
by a pool of auto loans originated by Ford Automotive Finance (China)
Limited (FAFC) in China.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Fuyuan 2021-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization
Trust
....RMB2,100,000,000 Class
A-1 Notes, Assigned Aaa (sf)
....RMB2,790,000,000 Class
A-2 Notes, Assigned Aaa (sf)
The RMB275,000,000 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rated notes are supported by the subordination provided by the subordinated
notes, the over-collateralization of the portfolio,
the fully funded liquidity reserve at closing, and any excess spread
(if any).
When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among
other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool;
(2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the lack of historical performance
data during the economically distressed period; (4) the parental
support available to the servicer; (5) the financial disruption risk
in the transaction, which refer to the risk of issuer's cash flow
disruption in case of a servicer termination event, and the effectiveness
of other structural mechanisms to support timely payments on the rated
notes; (6) the protection provided by the credit enhancement against
defaults and arrears in the securitized pool; and (7) legal and structural
integrity of the transaction.
Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's
following key strengths:
(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The portfolio is highly
granular, consisting of 57,418 performing loans selected from
the originator's portfolio, and spread across 31 regions in China.
(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans
to purchase new vehicles, with fully amortizing terms, payment
made by direct debit from the borrowers' bank accounts and a minimum down
payment of 20% (the weighted average down payment rate of the pool
is 43.4%), and there are no loans with more than 30
consecutive days in arrears at cutoff. The weighted average interest
rate on the asset pool is 2.5%.
(3) Static structure: This is a static deal with no revolving period.
As a result, the transaction is only exposed to the default risk
of the loans in the cutoff pool, which have a weighted average remaining
tenor of about 25.15 months. Furthermore, the issuer
will apply loan repayments to repay the rated notes from the first monthly
payment date until they are repaid in full.
(4) Strong credit enhancement: The transaction benefits from several
sources of credit enhancement, including the subordination available
to the rated notes, a liquidity reserve that is fully funded at
closing, which will not amortize during the life of the transaction;
and increasing over-collateralization over time because of the
full turbo payment structure.
(5) Experienced originator: The originator, FAFC, has
sponsored 12 auto ABS transactions and has around 16 years of experience
in operating in China.
Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:
(1) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: There is no backup
servicing arrangement at closing, and there is no history of such
servicing transfer in China. Servicing of the transaction may be
subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform when
needed.
(2) Limited liquidity buffer: The trust has a non-amortizing
cash liquidity reserve account, which is fully funded at closing
to an amount equal to 1.0% of the initial portfolio principal
amount. This amount of liquidity coverage appears weak because
it can cover around 3.9 months of senior fees and rated notes'
interest only, calculated according to the closing note balance
amount.
(3) Commingling risk with servicer's fund: The servicer will auto-debit
the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loan's monthly installment
dates and deposit such collections with its own funds. This amount
will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers such
collections to the issuer's trust account seven business days before each
payment date.
(4) Lack of historical performance data during economically distressed
period: The originator has given us its historical retail loan performance
data from January 2010 to June 2021. The data provided mostly covers
a period that coincides with strong economic growth in China except for
the first and second quarter of 2020 where the China economy was modestly
affected by Covid-19. Accordingly we have increased our
mean default rate from the rate calculated with the historical pool performance
data in our base case analysis.
Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.1% and a portfolio
credit enhancement of 7.5% for the securitized pool.
A recovery rate of 10% is used as the other main input for Moody's
cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to
Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical
performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic
conditions and risks as reflected in its country ceiling of Aaa.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include: (1) an
increase in non-diversifiable country risk in China; (2) an
increase in financial disruption risk, (3) a decline in the overall
performance of the pool; (4) a deterioration in the credit profile
of the servicer or its parent companies and the absence of the implementation
of any mitigating actions for the transaction, and (5) a deterioration
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously
anticipated.
The Company
FAFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Ba2)
and is a licensed auto finance company under the supervision of the China
Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).
FAFC was incorporated in Shanghai in June 2005. It provides auto
loans to buyers of cars -- which include all Ford automotive
brands -- sold through Ford dealers in various provinces
of China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates
is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating
assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates:
(1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws
or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement,
offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to
the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the
PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted
under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this
paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the
People's Republic of China, excluding (i)Hong Kong SAR,
China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cecilia Chen
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Jerome Cheng
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077