Moody's assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2020-1 Notes

$650 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to
the notes issued by GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series
2020-1 (GFORT 2020-1). This is the first dealer floorplan
transaction of the year for GM Financial (GMF, unrated), wholly
owned subsidiary of General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
(Baa3). The notes are backed by dealer floorplan loans which are
originated by GM Financial, who is also the servicer and administrator
for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2020-1
$548,500,000, 0.68%, Class
A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
$37,573,000, 1.03%, Class
B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
$33,868,000, 1.48%, Class
C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
$30,059,000, 1.58%, Class
D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying auto dealer floorplan
receivables, the strength of the capital structure, and the
experience and expertise of GM Financial as the servicer.
Moody's loss at a Aaa stress for GFORT 2020-1 is 24%.
Moody's based the loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the quality of
the floorplan receivables and the transaction's structural features.
A primary consideration for assessing the quality of the floorplan receivables
is the strength of the manufacturer and the vehicles to which the dealerships
and the receivables have exposure. Moody's also considered the
size of the dealership base that is part of GFORT, the overall trust
monthly payment rate, and the ability of GM Financial to perform
servicing functions. Other factors driving our analysis of GFORT
include the transaction's credit enhancement step-up trigger(s),
early amortization trigger, and vehicle values under stressed scenarios.
At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class
C notes and Class D notes benefit from 27.86%, 22.86%,
18.36% and 14.36% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of
a combination of overcollateralization, non-declining reserve
account and subordination, except for the Class D notes, which
do not benefit from subordination.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Specifically, for floorplan
ABS, failure of an OEM can negatively impact consumer demand for
the vehicles, lead to reduced recovery proceeds upon liquidation
and negatively impact the dealerships financial health causing a deterioration
in performance of the floorplan assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230114.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if levels of credit enhancement
are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original
expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation
in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment.
Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or
dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses
also depend greatly on US economic performance. Other reasons for
better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing
practices that enhance collections.
DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase
expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on
US economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1245139.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
