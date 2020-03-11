Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Gedesco Trade Receivables 2020-1 Designated Activity Company ABS Notes

Madrid, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following
definitive ratings to the debts issued by Gedesco Trade Receivables 2020-1
Designated Activity Company (the Issuer):
....EUR225M Class A asset backed floating
rate Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....EUR15M Class B asset backed floating rate
Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
....EUR15M Class C asset backed floating rate
Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
....EUR7.5M Class D asset backed floating
rate Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)
....EUR7.5M Class E asset backed floating
rate Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Caa3 (sf)
....EUR15M Class F asset backed floating rate
Notes due January 2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Ca (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 15M Class Z Notes.
The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of different types
of receivables (factoring, promissory notes and short-term
loans) originated or acquired by Gedesco Finance S.L. ("Gedesco",
NR) and Toro Finance, S.L.U. (NR) to enterprises
and self-employed individuals located in Spain.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit
quality of the potential underlying portfolio during the revolving period,
the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external
counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.
In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal
include, among others:
(i) Gedesco's expertise as specialised lender and servicer in the
Spanish market with a long track record of more than 15 years;
(ii) back-up servicer appointed since the closing date;
(iii) pledges granted over the collection account to mitigate commingling
risk;
(iv) strong early amortisation triggers in place to stop the revolving
period ; and
(v) 25% subordination under Series A Notes.
However, the transaction also presents challenging features,
such as:
(i) a 3 year revolving structure during which the portfolio composition
could change significantly, in particular in terms of proportion
of promissory notes and loans;
(ii) relatively loose portfolio limits which allow for a low granularity
portfolio with up to 20% concentration in any sector in terms of
Moody's industry classification, including real estate sector;
and
(iii) An unrated servicer of relatively small size compared to other established
financial institutions and with a growing business strategy on its loan
product.
- Key collateral assumptions:
Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 10.7%
over a weighted average life of 0.55 years (equivalent to a Caa1/Caa2
proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption
is based on: (1) the available historical performance data,
(2) the receivables eligibility criteria and (3) the potential worst pool
composition allowed to be reached during the revolving period in light
of the portfolio limits established. Moody's also took into account
the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's
future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed
cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.
Moody's also assumed a mean default rate of 10.7% to the
replenished pool during the 34-month revolving period given the
initial pool assumed already took into account the worse possible composition
therefore limiting any potential deterioration in the credit quality of
the portfolio through the pool replenishments.
Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation
(i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default
rate explained above) of 53.2%, as a result of the
analysis of the potential portfolio concentrations in terms of single
obligors and industry sectors.
Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a fixed recovery rate of 36%,
primarily based on the available historical recovery data combined with
the potential worst pool composition as delimited by the portfolio requirements
established. Upon Gedesco's insolvency the recovery rate
assumption was reduced to 25% to take into account the potential
lack of recourse to certain security on the claims.
Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond
to a portfolio credit enhancement of 27.3%, that take
into account the current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) for
Spain of Aa1.
As of 31 July 2019, the provisional initial portfolio was composed
of 9,302 contracts amounting to EUR 357.7 million.
Assets are represented by receivables belonging to different sub-pools:
loans (59.6%), factoring (10%) and promissory
notes (30.4%). The top industry sector is the Construction
and Building sector (28.4%), in terms of Moody's industry
classification. The top direct debtor represents 4.59%
of the portfolio and the top 20 represent 43.6%.
Around 60% of the pool has a remaining term of less than 90 days
and over 39% has an internal annual rate of return higher than
15%. The quality of the portfolio over time will primarily
be maintained by eligibility criteria and concentration limits.
- Key transaction structure features:
Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a EUR 1.125 million
reserve fund, equivalent to 0.5% of the balance of
the Class A at closing, and will be replenished up to 1%
during the life of the transaction, subject to available funds and
the priority of payments. The reserve fund provides both credit
and liquidity protection to the Class A Notes.
- Counterparty risk analysis:
Gedesco will act as servicer of the receivables for the Issuer.
Copernicus (NR) has been appointed as back-up servicer in the transaction.
Moody's believes that Copernicus would be able to step in as back-up
servicer if needed given its experience in servicing receivables of similar
nature. However given Gedesco is an unrated entity and that the
short-term nature of the assets would require a very fast servicer
replacement if needed. Considering the likelihood of this scenario
and related potential uncertainty Moody's considered the financial
disruption risk in the transaction consistent with a Aa3 rating.
All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid
into four collection accounts at CaixaBank, S.A. (Long
Term Deposit Rating: A3 /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-2)
with a transfer requirement if the rating of the bank falls below Baa3.
The collection accounts are pledged for the benefit of the issuer via
a first ranking pledge to guarantee the full and timely payment obligations
of Gedesco as servicer. There is a daily sweep of the funds held
in the collection accounts into the Issuer account. As a result,
Moody's considered that commingling risk in the transaction was
fully mitigated.
The Issuer account is held at Elavon Financial Services DAC (Long Term
Deposit Rating: Aa2 /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1)
with a transfer requirement if the rating of the bank falls below A2.
- Principal Methodology:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The Notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying
portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions
that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties
risk, the level of credit enhancement and Spain's country risk could
also impact the Notes' ratings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Luis Mozos
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454