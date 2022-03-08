Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Genius Auto Finance first auto loan ABS transaction for 2022

RMB3,930 million of securities rated

Hong Kong, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to the Class A1 and A2 Senior Notes issued by Generation 2022-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitisation, a domestic transaction backed by a static pool of auto loans originated by Genius Auto Finance Co., Ltd (Genius AFC) in China.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Generation 2022-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitisation

....RMB1,700,000,000 Class A1 Senior Notes, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....RMB2,230,000,000 Class A2 Senior Notes, Assigned Aaa (sf)

The RMB758,000,554.29 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

When assigning the ratings, Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool; (2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the lack of historical performance data during the economically distressed period; (4) the parental support available to the servicer; (5) the potential for disruption of the issuer's cash flow in case of a servicer termination event; (6) the protection provided by credit enhancement against defaults and arrears in the securitized pool; and (7) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's key strengths:

(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off portfolio consists of 91,050 obligors' loans with a good level of geographic diversification across 31 regions in China. Typically, a more granular pool exhibits less volatile performance.

(2) Favorable pool characteristics: All loans in the portfolio are granted to individuals for the purchase of new passenger vehicles and have fully amortizing repayment terms with a minimum down payment of 20%. The portfolio has a weighted average down payment rate of about 38.9% at loan origination.

(3) Static structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is only exposed to the default risk of the loans in the cut-off pool. The issuer will apply the loan interest and principal repayments in accordance with its priority of payment, including repaying the Class A1 Senior Notes up to its scheduled principal payment on each note's payment date. The remaining collection will be used to repay the Class A2 Senior Notes until they are repaid in full, and subsequently, and any further remaining collections will be used to repay the Class A1 Senior Notes until being repaid in full.

(4) Strong credit enhancement: The transaction benefits from two main sources of credit enhancement, including subordination and a liquidity reserve fully funded at closing.

(5) Experienced originator and strong pool performance: Genius AFC has sponsored 13 auto ABS transactions prior to this proposed transaction. These transactions have been performing well.

Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:

(1) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up servicing arrangement was set up at closing. Servicing of the transaction may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform when needed. Any disruption may result in a significant impact because the transaction has more than 91,000 obligors located in various parts of China. There is no precedent in China of actual servicing transfers to date, although potential replacement servicers exist because there are several captive finance originators with obligors across the country. Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental support for the servicer and the short weighted average life of the rated notes as key mitigants to this weakness.

(2) Limited liquidity buffer: The transaction had a liquidity reserve fully funded at closing equivalent to 1.0% of the initial pool balance and will be maintained with an account balance equal to the higher of (i) three times the next monthly senior fees and rated notes' interest payment and (ii) 0.9% of the current pool balance at the end of each relevant collection period.

(3) Commingling risk: The servicer collects payments and recoveries from the underlying loans during the monthly collection period and will transfer the collections to the issuer on a monthly basis. Before transferring to the issuer, collections are kept in the general account of the servicer and thus are subject to commingling risk. Moody's has considered (1) the credit quality of the servicer and its parent companies; and (2) the payment mechanism in this transaction, and modeled for a commingling exposure equal to 1.5 months of collections and a 45% recovery rate on such exposure.

(4) Negative interest carry between the asset pool and transaction funding cost: As around 60% of the underlying assets are zero-interest-rate loans, the current weighted average interest rate of the asset pool is only 1.94%, which is lower than the funding costs of the transaction, including the transaction fees, expenses and notes interests.

(5) Lack of historical performance data during economically stressed period: The historical data provided covers the period from October 2015 to November 2021, a period that coincides with strong economic growth in China, except for the first and second quarter of 2020 where China economy was modestly affected by Covid-19. Accordingly, Moody's has increased the mean default rate over those calculated with the historical pool performance data in the base case analysis.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.2% and a portfolio credit enhancement of 7.5% for the securitized pool. A recovery rate of 10% is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic conditions and risks as reflected in its local currency country ceiling of Aaa.

RATINGS METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in non-diversifiable country risk in China; (2) an increase in financial disruption risk, (3) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; (4) a significant deterioration in the credit profile of the originator or its parent companies and the absence of the implementation of any mitigating actions for the transaction, and (5) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously anticipated.

THE COMPANY

Genius AFC is 80% owned by Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Baa3 stable) and 20% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Aa3 stable). It was established in 2015 and is licensed under the supervision of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). Genius AFC provides auto loans to car purchasers of a number of brands, including Geely, Volvo and Lynk&Co. The loans are originated through its dealership network across China.

The issuer is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in the China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings. This had a neutral impact on the ratings.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates: (1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement, offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's Republic of China, excluding (i)Hong Kong SAR, China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cecilia Chen

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Jerome Cheng

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

