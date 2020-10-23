Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Green Ritz Series 4 backed by residential mortgages

Approximately JPY6.5 billion in Debt Securities affected

Tokyo, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to Green Ritz Series 4, backed by residential mortgage loans.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: Green Ritz Series 4

Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate, Rating

Investor Beneficial Interests, JPY4,000,000,000, Fixed, A1 (sf)

Trust ABL, JPY2,507,970,000, Fixed, A1 (sf)

Total Issue Amount: JPY6,507,970,000

Closing Date: October 23, 2020

Final Maturity Date: October 31, 2057

Underlying Assets: Residential mortgage loan receivables insured by the Japan Housing Finance Agency ("JHF")

Credit and Liquidity Support Provider: JHF

Housing Loan Insurance Underwriter: JHF

Arranger/Underwriter: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Seller entrusts a pool of its residential mortgage loan receivables as well as cash to the First Trustee, and receives in return the Investor Beneficial Interests, the Lender Beneficial Interests and the Reserve Beneficial Interests.

The Seller sells the Investor Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial Interests to the Underwriter, but holds the Reserve Beneficial Interests.

The Underwriter sells the Investor Beneficial Interests to beneficial interest investors and the Lender Beneficial Interests to the Second Trustee.

The Seller as the Settlor of the Second Trust entrusts cash to the Second Trustee and receives the Beneficial Interests. The Second Trustee receives limited recourse loans, the Trust ABL, from ABL investors. The proceeds are used to purchase the Lender Beneficial Interests.

The Seller acts as the initial servicer, under the Servicing Agreement with the First Trustee. The Back-up Servicer/Special Servicer is appointed, under the Back-up Servicing Agreement/Special Servicing Agreement with the First Trustee.

JHF (Issuer Rating: A1) and the First Trustee enters into a Credit Support and Liquidity Support Agreement under which JHF is obliged to guarantee the principal of and scheduled dividend payments on the Investor Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial Interests.

The Investor Beneficial Interests and the Lender Beneficial Interests are redeemed on a pari passu basis according to the collections from the pool in a monthly, pass-through manner.

The dividend and principal collections of the Lender Beneficial Interests are allocated to the interest and principal payments on the Trust ABL.

Moody's considers the Seller and the Special Servicer sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, having taken into account their business experiences and servicing operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" (Japanese) published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_195787. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The primary factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is an upgrade of the JHF's rating. The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is a downgrade of the JHF's rating.

Moody's assigns the ratings based solely on JHF's capability to perform its guarantee obligation pursuant to a Credit and Liquidity Support Agreement.

Moody's did not use any models in its analysis and therefore did not conduct the sensitivity analysis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shinichiro Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

