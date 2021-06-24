Moody's assigns definitive ratings to HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS FCT 2021-1 RMBS

EUR603.2 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French prime residential mortgage loans
Milan, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS FCT 2021-1:
....EUR577.8M Class A Asset Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
....EUR25.4M Class B Asset Backed Floating
Rate Notes due May 2061, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Moody's does not rate the EUR31.8M Class C Asset Backed Fixed Rate
Notes due May 2061.
The Classes A to C Notes are backed by home loans originated by Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement (NR) prior to its liquidity difficulties
and initiation of its wind-down process in 2013. The portfolio
is sold by Credit Immobilier de France Developement. The assets
supporting the Classes A to C Notes consist of French prime residential
home loans backed by first economic lien mortgages or equivalent third-party
eligible guarantees "prets cautionnes", hereafter called "caution-loans".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR 635 million as of
31 May 2021 pool cut-off date. The total credit enhancement
for the Class A Notes will be 9%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular and seasoned portfolio and a static structure.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as limited historical information and the absence of a
backup servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction
structure such as liquidity reserve sized at 1.0% of portfolio
balance which covers up to 6 months of liquidity for the Classes A and
B Notes. Also the management company, EuroTitrisation (NR),
will act as back-up servicer facilitator.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.5%
and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 6% related to
borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 1.5%: This is in line with
the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the total
book and previous transactions' historical performance; (ii)
benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions; and (iii) the current
and future macroeconomic environment in France.
MILAN CE of 6%: This is lower than the French RMBS sector
average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
static nature of the pool; (ii) the WA current loan-to-market-value
of around 70.08%; (iii) the rather high seasoning of
the pool of 11.8 years; and (iv) benchmarking with other French
RMBS transactions.
CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in French economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a)
servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased
swap linkage due to a downgrade of a swap counterparty rating; and
(ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher
arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Francesca Pilu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454