Moody's assigns definitive ratings to HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS FCT 2022-1 RMBS

EUR 570 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French prime residential mortgage loans

Paris, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by HARMONY FRENCH HOME LOANS FCT 2022-1:

....EUR552M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2062, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR18M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2062, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the EUR 30 million Class C Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due May 2062.

The Classes A to C Notes are backed by home loans originated by Credit Immobilier de France Developpement prior to its liquidity difficulties and initiation of its wind-down process in 2013. The portfolio is sold by Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (NR). The assets supporting the Classes A to C Notes consist of French prime residential home loans backed by first economic lien mortgages or equivalent third-party eligible guarantees "prets cautionnes", hereafter called "caution-loans".

RATINGS RATIONALE

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR 600 million as of 31 March 2022 pool cut-off date. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 8%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular and seasoned portfolio and a static structure. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as limited historical information and the absence of a backup servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as liquidity reserve sized at 1.0% of portfolio balance which covers up to 5 months of liquidity for the Classes A to C Notes. Also the management company, EuroTitrisation (NR), will act as back-up servicer facilitator.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.0% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 5.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.0%: This is in line with the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the total book and previous transactions' historical performance; (ii) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions; and (iii) the current and future macroeconomic environment in France.

MILAN CE of 5.0%: This is lower than the French RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the static nature of the pool; (ii) the WA current loan-to-market-value of around 60.23%; (iii) the rather high seasoning of the pool of 13.6 years; and (iv) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

