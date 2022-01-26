Moody's assigns definitive ratings to HPEFS Equipment Trust 2022-1 notes

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to the notes issued by HPEFS Equipment Trust 2022-1
(HPEFS 2022-1). HPEFS 2022-1 is the sixth ABS issuance
for Hewlett-Packard Financial Services Company (HPEFS), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE;
Baa2/P-2 stable). The notes are backed by a pool of small-ticket
equipment loans and leases primarily originated by HPEFS, who is
also the servicer of the loans and leases backing the transaction,
and the administrator for the issuer.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: HPEFS Equipment Trust 2022-1
Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality
of the underlying equipment contracts and their expected performance,
(2) the historical performance of HPEFS' managed portfolio of similar
collateral, (3) the track record, experience and expertise
of HPEFS as originator and servicer of the collateral, (4) the strength
of the transaction structure, and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction.
Additionally, we base our P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1
notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate
during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal
final maturity date in January 2023.
Moody's joint loss distribution constructed for the HPEFS 2022-1
collateral pool has characteristics of a median expected loss of approximately
1.00% and loss at a Aaa stress of about 19.00%.
Key credit strengths of the transaction include the (1) high credit quality
of the pool (87% of the discounted pool balance consists of contracts
to obligors that are large institutions, a segment that has historically
incurred very low losses in HPEFS' portfolio), (2) short remaining
term of the contracts, (3) a strong transaction structure and (4)
an experienced servicer.
Key credit challenges include (1) a high obligor concentration (the top
10 obligors make up around 47% of the discounted pool balance),
(2) relatively high residual value risk, (3) low expected recoveries
upon obligor default, (4) exposure to the service providers and
(5) the high level of allowable substitutions (20% of the discounted
pool balance).
At transaction closing, the Class A, Class B, Class
C, and Class D notes benefit from 27.10%, 22.70%,
15.45% and 8.95% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of
a combination of (1) overcollateralization of 7.95% of pool
balance at closing, which will build to a target of 14.25%
of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 7.95% of
the original pool balance, (2) a 1.00% fully funded,
non-declining reserve account, and (3) subordination,
except for the Class D notes. The notes may also benefit from excess
spread.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against Moody's
current expectations of loss. Moody's then current expectations
of loss may be better than its original expectations primarily because
of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors, and also
slower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure
the obligor's promise of payment. Positive changes in the US macro
economy and the performance of various industries where the obligors operate
could also affect the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against Moody's current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations primarily
as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults, and also greater
than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure
the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also
depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance may include poor servicing or error on the part of transaction
parties. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class
A-1 short term rating following a significant slowdown in principal
collections that could result from, among other reasons, high
delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1317420.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
