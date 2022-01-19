Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Hertz Series 2022-1 and 2022-2 rental car ABS

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to the Series 2022-1 and Series 2022-2
Rental Car Asset Backed Notes issued by Hertz Vehicle Financing III LLC
(the Issuer), Hertz's rental car ABS facility.
The Series 2022-1 Notes and the Series 2022-2 Notes have
a legal final maturity in 54 and 78 months, respectively.
Hertz Vehicle Financing III LLC (HVFIII) is a Delaware limited liability
company, which is a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity
(SPE) and direct subsidiary of The Hertz Corporation (Hertz). The
collateral backing the notes is a fleet of vehicles and a single operating
lease of the fleet to Hertz for use in its rental car business,
as well as certain manufacturer and incentive rebate receivables owed
to the SPE by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Moody's also announced today that the issuance of the Series 2022-1
and Series 2022-2 Notes, along with an amendment to the maximum
lease termination date definition, in and of themselves and at this
time, will not result in a reduction, withdrawal, or
placement under review for possible downgrade of any of the ratings currently
assigned to the outstanding series of notes issued by the Issuer.
Following this amendment, the maximum lease termination date for
all passenger automobiles, vans and light-duty trucks,
will be the earlier of (1) the last business day of the month that is
60 months after the month in which its vehicle operating lease commencement
date occurred (48 prior to the amendment) and (2) the last business day
of the month that is 72 months after December 31 of the calendar year
prior to the model year of such vehicle.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing III LLC
Series 2022-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A,
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2022-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Series 2022-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C,
Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Series 2022-1 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class D,
Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Series 2022-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A,
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Series 2022-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B,
Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Series 2022-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C,
Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Series 2022-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class D,
Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings are based on (1) the credit quality of the collateral
in the form of rental fleet vehicles, which Hertz uses in its rental
car business, (2) the credit quality of Hertz, Corporate Family
Rating of B2, as the primary lessee and as guarantor under the operating
lease, (3) the experience and expertise of Hertz as sponsor and
administrator, (4) the credit enhancement, which will consist
of subordination and over-collateralization, (5) a required
liquidity amount in the form of cash and/or a letter of credit,
(6) the transaction's legal structure, including standard bankruptcy
remoteness and security interest provisions, and (7) vastly improved
rental car market conditions, owing to the tight supply and increasing
demand.
The Series 2022-1 and Series 2022-2 Class A, Class
B, and Class C Notes will benefit from subordination of 30.00%,
22.00%, and 13.00% of the outstanding
balance of the Series 2022-1 and Series 2022-2 Notes,
respectively. Additionally, the Series 2022-1 Notes
and Series 2022-2 Notes will benefit from overcollateralization
and a liquidity reserve to cover at least six months of interest on the
notes, plus 50 basis points of expenses.
As in prior issuances, the transaction documents stipulate that
the required credit enhancement for the Series 2022-1 and Series
2022-2 Notes, sized as a percentage of the total assets,
will be a blended rate, which is a function of Moody's ratings on
the vehicle manufacturers and defined asset categories as described below:
» 5.00% for eligible program vehicle and receivable
amount from investment grade manufacturers (any manufacturer that has
Moody's long-term rating or senior unsecured rating or long-term
corporate family rating (together, relevant Moody's ratings) of
at least "Baa3" and any manufacturer that does not have a relevant Moody's
rating and has a senior unsecured debt rating from Moody's of at least
"Ba1")
» 8.00% for eligible program vehicle amount from non-investment
grade manufacturers
» 15.00% for eligible non-program vehicle amount
from investment grade manufacturers
» 15.00% for eligible non-program vehicle amount
from non-investment grade manufacturers
» 8.00% for eligible program receivable amount from
non-investment grade (high) manufacturers (any manufacturer that
(i) is not an investment grade manufacturer and (ii) has a relevant Moody's
rating of at least "Ba3")
» 100.00% for eligible program receivable amount from
non-investment grade (low) manufacturers (any manufacturer that
has a relevant Moody's rating of less than "Ba3")
» 35.0% for medium-duty truck amount
» 0.00% for cash amount
» 100% for remainder Aaa amount
Consequently, the actual required amount of credit enhancement will
fluctuate based on the mix of vehicles and receivables in the securitized
fleet. Furthermore, the transaction documents dictate that
the total enhancement should include a minimum portion which is liquid
(in cash and/or letter of credit), sized as a percentage of the
aggregate Class A / B / C / D principal amount, net of cash.
Below are the assumptions Moody's applied in the analysis of this transaction:
Risk of sponsor default: Moody's assumed a 60% decrease in
the probability of default (from Moody's idealized default probability
tables) implied by the B2 rating of the sponsor. This reflects
Moody's view that, in the event of a bankruptcy, Hertz would
be more likely to reorganize under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing,
as it would likely realize more value as an ongoing business concern than
it would if it were to liquidate its assets under a Chapter 7 filing.
Furthermore, given the sponsor's competitive position within the
industry and the size of its securitized fleet relative to its overall
fleet, the sponsor is likely to affirm its lease payment obligations
in order to retain the use of the fleet and stay in business. We
arrive at the 60% decrease assuming a 80% probability Hertz
would reorganize under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a 75% probability
Hertz would affirm its lease payment obligations in the event of Chapter
11.
Disposal value of the fleet: Moody's assumed the following haircuts
to the net book value (NBV) of the vehicle fleet:
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Car): Mean:
19%
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Car): Standard
Deviation: 6%
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Truck): Mean:
35%
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Truck): Standard
Deviation: 8%
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Tesla): Mean:
24%
Non-Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default (Tesla): Standard
Deviation: 10%
Fixed Program Haircut upon Sponsor Default: 10%
Additional Fixed Non-Program Haircut upon Manufacturer Default
(Car): 20%
Additional Fixed Non-Program Haircut upon Manufacturer Default
(Truck): 10%
Additional Fixed Non-Program Haircut upon Manufacturer Default
(Tesla): 50%
Fleet composition -- Moody's assumed the following fleet
composition (based on NBV of vehicle fleet):
Non-program Vehicles: 95%
Program Vehicles: 5%
Non-program Manufacturer Concentration (percentage, number
of manufacturers, assumed rating):
Aa/A Profile: 10.0%, 2, A3
Baa Profile: 55.0%, 2, Baa3
Ba/B Profile: 35.0%, 2, Ba3
Program Manufacturer Concentration (percentage, number of manufacturers,
assumed rating):
Aa/A Profile: 0.0%, 0, A3
Baa Profile: 50.0%, 1, Baa3
Ba/B Profile: 50.0%, 1, Ba3
Manufacturer Receivables: 10%; receivables distributed
in the same proportion as the program fleet (Program Manufacturer Concentration
and Manufacturer Receivables together should add up to 100%)
Correlation: Moody's applied the following correlation assumptions:
Correlation among the sponsor and the vehicle manufacturers: 10%
Correlation among all vehicle manufacturers: 25%
Default risk horizon -- Moody's assumed the following default
risk horizon:
Sponsor: 5 years
Manufacturers: 1 year
A fixed set of time horizon assumptions, regardless of the remaining
term of the transaction, is used when considering sponsor and manufacturer
default probabilities and the expected loss of the related liabilities,
which simplifies Moody's modeling approach using a standard set of benchmark
horizons.
Detailed application of the assumptions are provided in the methodology.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Rental Vehicle
Securitizations Methodology" published in October 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1295602.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the Series 2022-1 and 2022-2
Notes if (1) the credit quality of the lessee improves, (2) assumptions
of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction
were to improve, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and non-program
vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, (3)
the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing
the transaction were to increase materially relative to Moody's expectations.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the Series 2022-1 and 2022-2
Notes if (1) the credit quality of the lessee deteriorates or a corporate
liquidation of the lessee were to occur and introduce operational complexity
in the liquidation of the fleet, (2) assumptions of the credit quality
of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to weaken,
as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program vehicles
and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, (3) reduced
demand for used vehicles results in lower sales volumes and sharp declines
in used vehicle prices above Moody's assumed depreciation, or (3)
the residual values of the non-program vehicles collateralizing
the transaction were to decrease materially relative to Moody's expectations.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mason Riley
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Ramallo
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653