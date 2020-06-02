Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey) Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020

Approximately $247 million asset-backed securities rated

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aa1 to the Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and to the Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B and A2 to the Subordinate Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020C issued by Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey) (HESAA), pursuant to the trust indenture dated as of June 1, 2019, as amended and supplemented by a third supplemental indenture dated as of June 1, 2020. The underlying collateral consists of existing (previously originated) loans in the 2019 indenture, loans that will be transferred from the 2010-1 indenture around the time of deal closing and loans which will be originated during the origination and recycling periods. Both the origination period and recycling periods end on October 1, 2021. The US government does not guarantee HESAA's private student loans. Our cumulative net loss expectation on the underlying collateral pool is approximately 3.1%.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey - 2019 Indenture)

$6,100,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2022, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$7,400,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2023, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$8,300,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2024, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$8,410,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2025, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$7,200,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$6,080,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2027, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$4,800,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, Due 12/1/2028, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$51,510,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A Term Bonds, Due 12/1/2039, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$5,500,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2022, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$6,400,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2023, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$7,800,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2024, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$8,200,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2025, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$9,200,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2026, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$7,800,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2027, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$6,130,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B, Due 12/1/2028, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$69,610,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Term Bonds, Series 2020B Term Bonds, Due 12/1/2039, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$27,000,000 Subordinate Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2020C Due 12/1/2050, Definitive Rating Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings assigned to the Senior Bonds are based on (1) the overcollateralization of 8.10 % of the underlying collateral balance, (2) lifetime expected excess spread ranging from 0.5% to 3%, (3) the liquidity support provided by the series 2019 and series 2020 debt service reserve funds, each funded at the greater of 2% of the outstanding bond balance or $1 million, 4) the expected subordination of approximately 9.3% of the underlying collateral balance provided by the subordinate bonds; 5) the strength of the trust's structure including a feature that traps excess spread to redeem bonds if parity is below 113% or net accrued assets is less than $8 million and allows releases only after parity has reached 113%, net accrued assets is at least $8 million and the cash balance in the revenue fund is at least $2 million; and 6) the experience and collection tools of HESAA as servicer.

The definitive rating assigned to the Subordinate Bonds is based on (1) through (3) and (5) and (6) above.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the underlying collateral pool is approximately 3.1%. The low lifetime net loss expectation is driven by strong collateral performance coupled with net recoveries that are higher than that of other private student loan issuers. HESAA, as the loan servicer, has certain statutorily-authorized powers that lead to higher recoveries on defaulted loans than other servicers.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of the private student loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector. Specifically, for private student loan ABS, loan performance could weaken due to the unprecedent spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrower's income and their ability to service debt. Borrower assistance programs, such as forbearance and deferment, may also impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. We increased our expected loss assumption primarily to account for the economic disruption and likely deterioration in pool performance associated with the coronavirus pandemic. We also increased our forbearance and deferment utilization rate assumptions in consideration of a likely slowdown in borrower payments and increased utilization of borrower assistance programs brought on by the economic impact from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating U.S. Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in January 2010 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-US-Private-Student-Loan-Backed-Securities--PBS_SF189538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is higher than anticipated or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joao Daher, CFA

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Grohotolski

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

