Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey) Student Loan Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022

Approximately $267.8 million asset-backed securities rated

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aa1 to the Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and to the Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B and A2 to the Subordinate Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C issued by Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey) (HESAA), pursuant to the trust indenture dated as of June 1, 2019, as amended and supplemented by a fifth supplemental indenture dated as of May 1, 2022. The underlying collateral consists of existing loans in the 2019 indenture, loans that will be transferred from the 2010-2 indenture and loans that HESAA owns or will acquire on or around deal closing and new loans that will be originated during the origination and recycling periods. Both the origination period and recycling periods end on April 1, 2024. The US government does not guarantee HESAA's private student loans. Our cumulative net loss expectation on the underlying collateral pool is approximately 3.1%.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (State of New Jersey - 2019 Indenture)

$2,680,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A, Due 12/1/2024, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$6,220,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B, Due 12/1/2024, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$112,725,000 Senior Student Loan Revenue Term Bonds, Series 2022B, Due 12/1/2041, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1

$44,000,000 Subordinate Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C, Due 12/1/2052, Definitive Rating Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive rating assigned to the 2022A and 2022B bonds are based on (1) the overcollateralization of 11.0% of the underlying collateral balance, (2) lifetime expected excess spread ranging from -2% to 2%, (3) the liquidity support provided by a debt service reserve fund funded at the greater of 2% of the outstanding bond balance or $1 million, 4) the subordination of approximately 11.8% of the underlying collateral balance provided by the subordinate bonds; 5) the strength of the trust's structure including a feature that traps excess spread to redeem bonds if parity is below 115.5% or net accrued assets is less than $11 million and allows releases only after parity has reached 115.5%, net accrued assets is at least $11 million and the cash balance in the revenue fund is at least $3 million ; and 6) the experience and collections tools of HESAA as servicer.

The definitive rating assigned to the 2022C bonds is based on (1) through (3) and (5) through (6) above.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the underlying collateral pool is approximately 3.1%. The low lifetime net loss expectation is driven by strong collateral performance coupled with net recoveries that are higher than that of other private student loan issuers. HESAA, as the loan servicer, has certain statutorily-authorized powers that lead to higher recoveries on defaulted loans than other servicers.

The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is higher than anticipated or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

