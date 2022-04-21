Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2022-1D

Approximately $246 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2022-1D (HGVT 2022-1D). HGVT 2022-1D is backed by a pool of timeshare loans originated by Diamond Resorts Corporation (DRC) or one of its affiliates. Diamond Resorts Financial Services, Inc. (DRFS) is the servicer and Hilton Resorts Corporation (HRC) is the administrator for the transaction. Both DRC and DRFS are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV). HGV is a global timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling and managing timeshare resorts. Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower, LLC (HGV Borrower), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of HGV, is the performance guarantor of DRFS. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) is the backup servicer.

Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2022-1D

$106,470,000, 3.61%, Class A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

$84,110,000, 4.10%, Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

$22,360,000, 4.69%, Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

$33,150,000, 6.79%, Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of DRFS as servicer and the back-up servicing arrangement with Computershare.

Moody's expected median cumulative net loss expectation for HGVT 2022-1D is 22.1% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 64%. Moody's based its cumulative gross and net loss expectations on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of DRFS to perform the servicing functions and Computershare to perform the backup servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class C notes and Class D notes are expected to benefit from 60.05%, 27.70%, 19.10% and 6.35% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve account and subordination. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

The social risk for this transaction is moderate, driven by customer relations risk. Some borrowers have legally challenged directly or via timeshare exit companies the ability to terminate their timeshare contract. Such challenges have resulted in legal holds that have increased borrower default rates and could lead to higher defaults to the extent there are no alternatives offered by timeshare companies to end the contracts or if the perceived value of the timeshare decreases.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Vacation Timeshare Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. In partial sequential pay structures, such as the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes, until certain enhancement levels are reached. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of better than expected improvements in the economy, changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed its expectations and levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses may increase, for example, due to performance deterioration stemming from a downturn in the US economy, deficient servicing, errors on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance or fraud.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1325883.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

