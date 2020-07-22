Moody's assigns definitive ratings to John Deere Owner Trust 2020-B

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned definitive
ratings to the notes issued by John Deere Owner Trust 2020-B (JDOT
2020-B or the issuer), sponsored by John Deere Capital Corporation
(JDCC; A2/P-1 stable), an indirect, wholly owned
subsidiary of Deere & Company (Deere; A2/P-1 stable).
JDCC also acts as the servicer of the receivables backing the transaction
and as the administrator for the issuer.
The notes are backed by a pool of agricultural and construction equipment
retail installment sale and loan contracts secured by new and used agricultural
and construction equipment (the receivables). The securitized pool
was originated by JDCC. The credit profile of the collateral pool
is largely consistent with that of the JDOT 2020 pool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: John Deere Owner Trust 2020-B
Class A-1 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 Asset Backed Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on (1) the quality of the underlying equipment receivables
and the pool's expected credit performance, (2) the strength of
the structural and legal aspects of the transaction, and (3) the
ability, experience and expertise of JDCC as the originator and
servicer of the securitized pool. Additionally, we base our
P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows
that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection
periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date
on July 15, 2021.
Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the JDOT 2020-B collateral
pool is 0.75% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.25%.
Moody's based its net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress for
the JDOT 2020-B transaction on an analysis of the credit quality
of the securitized pool; the historical performance of similar collateral,
including credit performance of prior JDCC sponsored securitizations,
as well as JDCC managed portfolio performance of similar collateral;
the ability, experience and expertise of JDCC to perform the servicing
functions; and our current expectations for the macroeconomic environment
and the agriculture industry during the life of the transaction.
Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for obligors
in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional
sensitivity testing and stress scenarios. Specifically, Moody's
overweighted the performance of historical recessionary periods in determining
its expected loss.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that it expects
the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior
to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date. At current
size, assuming no prepayment and our stressed default assumption,
the A-1 tranche can withstand a reduction in expected cashflows
of roughly 30% prior to maturity without incurring a loss.
At closing, the hard credit enhancement available to support the
Class A notes equals 3.50% of the initial discounted pool
balance, and consists of a fully-funded non-declining
reserve account of 1.00% and subordination of 2.50%
provided by the unrated certificates. Excess spread may be available
as additional credit protection for the notes. The transaction's
sequential-pay structure, locked-out subordination
and the non-declining reserve account will result in a build-up
of credit enhancement to support the notes.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The US agriculture sector is deemed essential for food supply and is expected
to be more resilient to economic downturns than many sectors, as
the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic
outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced demand
in the agriculture sector because of a weakening US economy. Contraction
in economic activity could hurt loan performance for small farms or construction
obligors that generally have less liquidity, financial flexibility
or wherewithal to weather such an event. Disruptions in supply
chains could strain liquidity for farming operations, pointing to
a re-calibration of distribution channels and relaying on farmers'
ability to re-deploy production to match demand. However,
recent federal assistance programs and distribution partnerships with
regional and local distributors are intended to assist farmers' net cash
incomes.
While construction activity improved after the re-opening of the
economy and with better weather conditions, we still expect an overall
negative impact on the construction and homebuilding sector. Historically,
during recessionary periods, construction and homebuilding experienced
weakness, higher losses. In addition, the servicer
may offer borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such
as extensions, which may adversely impact scheduled cash flow and
the speed of repayment of the money market tranche.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could downgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit enhancement
are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of
loss. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a greater than expected
deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligors'
promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance,
negative changes in the US macro economy or the condition of the agriculture
and construction sectors could also negatively affect the ratings.
Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short-term rating
of the Class A-1 notes if there is a significant slowdown in principal
collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result
from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligors' payments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1238130.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Corina Teodora Bot
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653