Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2022-1 notes

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2022-1 (KCOT 2022-1). The notes are backed by a pool of retail installment loans secured by new agricultural, construction and turf equipment. Kubota Credit Corporation, U.S.A. (KCC) originated the contracts and will be the servicer of the securitized pool. KCOT 2022-1 will be KCC's eleventh transaction. KCC is a 90% owned subsidiary of Kubota North America Corporation, which is wholly owned by Kubota Corporation.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2022-1

Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-4 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings of the notes are based on (1) the strong credit quality of the securitized equipment contract pool and its expected performance, (2) the strong historical performance of prior KCC-sponsored transactions and of KCC's managed portfolio of similar collateral, (3) the track record, experience and expertise of KCC as the originator and servicer, (4) the strength of the transaction structure, including the amount of non-declining hard credit enhancement supporting the notes, and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction. Additionally, we base our short-term rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.

Moody's net loss expectation for the KCOT 2022-1 collateral pool is 0.60% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.25%. The cumulative net loss expectation is similar to the KCOT 2021-2, the last transaction that we rated.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress are based on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of KCC to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction. The high, though declining, proportion of consumer obligors, the strong credit quality of the obligors in the underlying pool, and the inclusion of contracts secured by new equipment that pay monthly contribute to the strong historical performance of similar collateral pools securitized by KCC. Additionally, the net loss expectation reflects the strong and resilient performance of the KCOT deals and KCC's managed portfolio during the pandemic, with low overall delinquency and loss levels and deferral rates consistent with those prior to the pandemic.

The Class A notes benefit from 4.25% of non-declining hard credit enhancement. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consist of a combination of 3.75% of subordination provided by the unrated certificates and a fully funded reserve account of 0.50%, both as a percentage of the initial aggregate contract balance. The notes also benefit from excess spread.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could downgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy or the condition of the agriculture and construction sectors could also negatively affect the ratings. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short-term rating of the Class A-1 notes if there is a significant slowdown in principal collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

