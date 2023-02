Moody's assigns definitive ratings to LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1 notes

Approximately $480 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1 (LADAR 2023-1). This is the first auto loan transaction of the year and the first rated by Moody's for Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC; Unrated). DFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Financial Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD, Ba1 with positive outlook). The notes will be backed by a pool of retail automobile loan contracts originated by DFC, who is also the servicer for the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1

Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure, the experience and expertise of DFC as the servicer and the presence of Vervent, Inc. (unrated) as named backup servicer.

The definitive ratings for the Class B and Class D notes are Aa1 (sf) and Baa1 (sf) respectively are higher than the provisional ratings of (P)Aa2 (sf) and (P)Baa2 (sf) respectively. This difference is a result of the transaction closing with a lower weighted average cost of funds (WAC) than Moody's modeled when the provisional ratings were assigned. The WAC assumptions, as well as other structural features, were provided by the issuer.

Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2023-1 pool is 7.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 34.00%. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of DFC to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class C notes and Class D notes are expected to benefit from 29.05%, 25.35%, 18.60% and 12.85% of hard credit enhancement respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve account and subordination, except for the Class D notes which do not benefit from subordination. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the Class B, Class C and Class D notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and poor servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among other things, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1358335.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

