Moody's assigns definitive ratings to LT Autorahoitus II DAC Auto ABS

EUR 591.8 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Finnish auto loans

Madrid, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by LT Autorahoitus II DAC:

....EUR 568.5M Class A Floating Rate Notes due June 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 23.3M Class B Floating Rate Notes due June 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 31.2M Class C Fixed Rate Notes due June 2031.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of Finnish auto loans originated by LocalTapiola Finance Ltd. This represents the second issuance for this originator.

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 622.9 million as of 9 January 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 0.5% of the Classes A & B Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 9.25%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.5% of Classes A & B Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a back-up servicer facilitator with limited experience in the Finnish market. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as (i) a liquidity reserve funded at closing that covers approx. 5 months of senior costs and interest costs on Class A Notes, (ii) an interest rate swap to hedge the interest mismatch between a fixed rate paying portfolio and floating rate Class A & B Notes, and (iii) a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer within 60 days if certain triggers are breached.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to private individuals to finance the purchase of new (14.5%) and used (85.5%) cars. As of 9 January 2022 the portfolio consists of 33,030 auto finance contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 7.6 months. The balloon contracts (60%) have equal instalments during the life of the contract and a larger balloon payment at maturity. On average, the balloon instalment portion accounts for 33.2% of the total principal of the balloon auto finance contract.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 1.75%, expected recoveries of 40% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 10.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 1.75% are lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high percentage of balloon contracts and used car financing in the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 40% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

The PCE of 10.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) limited historical performance data due to the short origination history of LocalTapiola Finance Ltd, (ii) benchmark transactions, (iii) the static nature of the portfolio, and (iv) the exposure to balloon payments despite considering the independence of the originator from any particular car manufacturer. The PCE level of 10.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 68.2%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the Class B Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) economic conditions being worse than expected resulting in higher arrears and losses in the portfolio, or (ii) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued /with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

