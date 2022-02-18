Moody's assigns definitive ratings to LT Autorahoitus II DAC Auto ABS

EUR 591.8 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Finnish auto loans
Madrid, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
rating to Notes issued by LT Autorahoitus II DAC:
....EUR 568.5M Class A Floating Rate
Notes due June 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 23.3M Class B Floating Rate
Notes due June 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 31.2M
Class C Fixed Rate Notes due June 2031.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a static pool of Finnish auto loans originated
by LocalTapiola Finance Ltd. This represents the second issuance
for this originator.
The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 622.9 million
as of 9 January 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund
will be funded to 0.5% of the Classes A & B Notes balance
at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will
be 9.25%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve
sized at 0.5% of Classes A & B Notes balance.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a back-up servicer facilitator
with limited experience in the Finnish market. Various mitigants
have been included in the transaction structure such as (i) a liquidity
reserve funded at closing that covers approx. 5 months of senior
costs and interest costs on Class A Notes, (ii) an interest rate
swap to hedge the interest mismatch between a fixed rate paying portfolio
and floating rate Class A & B Notes, and (iii) a back-up
servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer
within 60 days if certain triggers are breached.
The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to
private individuals to finance the purchase of new (14.5%)
and used (85.5%) cars. As of 9 January 2022 the portfolio
consists of 33,030 auto finance contracts with a weighted average
seasoning of 7.6 months. The balloon contracts (60%)
have equal instalments during the life of the contract and a larger balloon
payment at maturity. On average, the balloon instalment portion
accounts for 33.2% of the total principal of the balloon
auto finance contract.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 1.75%,
expected recoveries of 40% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE")
of 10.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture
our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the
event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 1.75% are lower than the
EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance
of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high percentage
of balloon contracts and used car financing in the portfolio.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 40% are in line with the EMEA
Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the
originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and
(iii) other qualitative considerations.
The PCE of 10.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average
and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven
by: (i) limited historical performance data due to the short origination
history of LocalTapiola Finance Ltd, (ii) benchmark transactions,
(iii) the static nature of the portfolio, and (iv) the exposure
to balloon payments despite considering the independence of the originator
from any particular car manufacturer. The PCE level of 10.0%
results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 68.2%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the Class B Notes include significantly
better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase
in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
economic conditions being worse than expected resulting in higher arrears
and losses in the portfolio, or (ii) increased counterparty risk
leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management
interruptions.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued /with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
