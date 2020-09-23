Moody's assigns definitive ratings to MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-B

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings of P-1 (sf) to the Class A-1
notes and Aaa (sf) to the Class A-2, Class A-3,
Class A-4 and Class A-5 notes (collectively, the notes)
issued by MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-B (MMAF 2020-B
or the issuer). The sponsor and servicer is MassMutual Asset Finance
LLC (MMAF), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual
Life Insurance Company (Aa3 stable).
The notes are backed by fixed-rate equipment loans and leases,
which are secured by transportation equipment, federal energy equipment,
computer equipment, software, medical equipment and other
types of equipment. The obligors under the contracts are mostly
mid to large size corporates of high credit quality.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-B
Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class A-5 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on an assessment of the credit quality of the underlying
collateral, structural features, the historical performance
of the managed portfolio and MMAF's prior securitizations of similar collateral,
the experience and expertise of MMAF as the originator and servicer,
and the legal aspects of the transaction.
Additionally, in assigning a P-1 (sf) rating to the Class
A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that we expect
the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior
to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date. At current
size, and assuming no prepayments and our stressed default assumption,
the A-1 tranche can withstand an additional 15% reduction
in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring a loss.
The reduction in the expected cashflows for the definitive ratings is
1% higher than for the provisional ratings owing to decrease in
the discount rate for the definitive ratings while keeping the size of
the Class A-1 the same as for the provisional ratings. For
the provisional ratings, Moody's applied the discount rate and coupon
assumptions as well as the other structural features provider by the issuer.
Initial hard credit enhancement available to support the notes equals
12.75% of the initial pool balance, consists of a
non-declining cash reserve account of 1.00% and overcollateralization
of 11.75%. Excess spread may be available as additional
credit protection for the notes. The transaction will have a full-turbo
structure. Credit enhancement for the notes will increase over
time because all excess spread will be used to pay down the notes,
thereby increasing over-collateralization.
MMAF, as the sponsor and servicer, has engaged Vervent,
Inc. as the sub-servicer.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if levels of credit protection are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss.
Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its original expectations
because of higher frequency of default by the underlying obligors of the
loans and leases, or a greater than expected deterioration in the
value of the equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment.
As the primary drivers of credit performance, negative changes in
the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors in which the
obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short-term rating
of the Class A-1 notes if there is a significant slowdown in principal
collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result
from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligors' payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244755.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chloe Zhang
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
