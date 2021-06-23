Moody's assigns definitive ratings to MSG III Securitization Trust 2021-1

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to four classes of notes issued by MSG III Securitization Trust 2021-1. The securities in this transaction are backed by a revolving pool of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae ("the agencies"). The pool may include FHA streamline mortgage loans or VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinancing Loans (IRRR) which may have limited valuation and documentation, by no more than 15% of the balance. The revolving pool has a total size of $486,486,487.

The complete rating action are as follows.

Issuer: MSG III SECURITIZATION TRUST 2021-1

Cl. A, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is backed by a revolving warehouse facility sponsored by Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC (NCFA, unrated). The facility's collateral will be newly-originated, first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans eligible for purchase by the agencies. The transaction is based on a "back to back" repo structure. The underlying repurchase agreements are between each of the underlying sellers, and NCFA, as buyer. The securitization's repurchase agreement is between NCFA, as repo seller, and MSG III Securitization Trust 2021-1 as buyer.

We base our Aaa loss of 34.97%, mean expected loss of 5.43% and median expected loss of 4.42%, on a scenario in which NCFA does not pay the aggregate repurchase price to pay off the notes at the end of the facility's two-year revolving term, and the repayment of the notes will depend on the credit performance of the remaining static pool of mortgage loans. To assess the credit quality of the static pool, we created a hypothetical adverse pool based on the facility's eligibility criteria, which includes no more than 25% (by unpaid balance) adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans. We analyzed the pool using our US MILAN model and made additional pool level adjustments to account for risks related to (i) a weak representation and warranty enforcement framework (ii) a high level of compliance findings related to the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) Rule in third-party diligence reports from prior warehouse securitizations, which have raised concerns about potential losses owing to TRID for the loans in this transaction. For revolving transactions, we take into account the length of the substitution period and any anticipated changes to the overall asset yield that could result from new assets being added to the portfolio. We model the estimated losses for the substituted assets based upon the substitution criteria and our views on the credit quality of the potential additions.

Collateral Description:

The facility has a total balance of $486,486,487, consisting of $450,000,000 offered notes (92.5% of total balance) and $36,486,487 overcollateralization (7.5% of total balance). Purchase price for mortgage loans paid by the issuer equals to the product of the outstanding principal balance of the eligible mortgage loans and the purchase price percentage 92.5%. Per the transaction documents, the mortgage pool will have a minimum weighted average FICO of 715 and a maximum weighted average LTV of 85%.

The ultimate composition of the pool of mortgage loans remaining in the facility at the end of the two-year term upon default of NCFA is unknown. We modeled this risk through evaluating the credit risk of an adverse pool constructed using the eligibility criteria. In generating the adverse pool, we 1) assumed an adverse numerical value from the criteria range for each loan characteristic, 2) assumed risk layering for the mortgage loans in the pool within the eligibility criteria (for example, mortgage loans with the highest LTV also had the lowest FICO to the extent permitted by the eligibility criteria), 3) took into account the specified restrictions in the eligibility criteria such as the weighted average FICO and LTV, 4) since these loans are eligible for purchase or pooling by GSEs or GNMA, we also took into account the applicable agencies guide or program.

The mortgage loans will be originated by underlying sellers that may include Quicken Loans, LLC (Quicken) and Finance of America Mortgage LLC (Finance of America), and other seller may be approved after closing satisfying the rating agency condition. All underlying sellers are approved sellers and servicers by the agencies. We reviewed the seller approval and monitoring process along with risk management practices of NCFA.

The underlying sellers will service the mortgage loans and U.S. Bank National Association will be the standby servicer. At the transaction's closing date, the underlying servicers will sign an acknowledgment that they are servicing the purchased mortgage loans for the joint benefit of the issuer and the indenture trustee. If an indenture event of default or a repo trigger event has occurred and if the servicer is terminated or becomes bankrupt, the indenture trustee will appoint the successor servicer. If the indenture trustee does not appoint the successor servicer within 90 days, then the standby servicer will become the successor servicer.

We analyzed the pool using our US MILAN model and made additional pool level adjustments to account for risks related to (i) a weak representation and warranty enforcement framework and (ii) projected costs from potential TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) rule violations.

The transaction allows the warehouse facility to include up to 50% of mortgage loans (by outstanding principal balance) whose collateral documents have not yet been delivered to the custodian (wet loans). Our analysis has considered several mitigants in this transaction to protect the trust from some of the unique risks posed by the presence of wet loans. Mitigants include the requirement that the collateral documents must be received within 15 business days of funding, a guarantee from Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Baa1 negative) covering any loss owing to a wet loan whose documents are not delivered to the custodian if the repo seller fails to repurchase the loan, and the provision that, in the event that the wet loan guarantor loses its investment grade rating, the wet loan limit will decline to 25% of the balance of the facility.

Transaction Structure:

Our analysis of the securitization structure includes reviewing bankruptcy remoteness, assessing the ability of the indenture trustee to take possession of the collateral in an event of default and conformity of the collateral with the eligibility criteria as well as allocation of funds to the notes.

The transaction is based on back-to-back repo agreements whereby NCFA as the repo seller will repurchase eligible mortgage loans from the underlying sellers and pledge them to the MSG III Securitization Trust 2021-1. Under the master repurchase agreement, Nomura will repurchase the purchased mortgage loans on the repurchase date. The underlying sellers will repurchase them from NCFA at their respective repurchase price.

MSG III Securitization Trust 2021-1 will issue the classes of notes listed on the cover page to this report. $450,000,000 notes are being offered, representing 92.5% of the total portfolio size. The issued notes benefit from an overcollateralization of 7.5%. The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used by the issuer to purchase eligible mortgage loans from the repo seller on the closing date and from time to time, additional eligible mortgage loans pursuant to the master repurchase agreement. The proceeds from the sale of the notes may also be used to pay down other facilities.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Code provides repurchase agreements, security contracts and master netting agreements a "safe harbor" from the Bankruptcy Code automatic stay. Due to this safe harbor, in the event of a bankruptcy of NCFA, the issuer will be exempt from the automatic stay and thus, the issuer will be able to exercise remedies under the master repurchase agreement, which includes seizing the collateral.

During the revolving period, the repo seller's obligations will include making timely payments of interest accrued on the notes as well as the aggregate monthly fees. Failure to make such payments will constitute a repo trigger event whereby the indenture trustee will seize the collateral and terminate the repo agreement. It is expected that the notes will not receive payments of principal until the expected maturity date or after the occurrence and continuance of an event of default under the indenture unless the repo seller makes an optional prepayment. In an event of default, principal will be distributed sequentially amongst the classes. Realized losses will be allocated in a reverse sequential order.

In addition, since the pool may consist of both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages, the transaction may be exposed to potential risk from interest rate mismatch. To account for the mismatch, we assumed a stressed LIBOR curve by increasing the one-month LIBOR rate incrementally for a certain period until it reaches the maximum allowable interest rate as described in the transaction documents.

Ongoing Due Diligence

An ongoing diligence review plays a critical check on the collateral composition during the revolving period. Edge Mortgage Advisory Company, LLC (EdgeMAC) will conduct ongoing due diligence on at least 100 randomly selected loans (other than wet loans). The first review will be initiated 30 days following the closing date while the periodic review will be conducted every 180 days starting from the 150th day after the closing date. The scope of the review will include auditing key credit characteristics of the mortgage loans, compliance with federal and state regulations, property valuation and data integrity. Additional cash and eligible mortgage loans may be deposited into the margin account as overcollateralization depending on the aggregate number of level of C and D exceptions. The scope and frequency for this transaction is consistent with other similar warehouse securitizations in the market. Because Moody's analysis is based on a scenario in which the facility terms out, due diligence reviews provide some control on the credit quality of the collateral. The due diligence framework in this transaction combined with the collateral eligibility controls help mitigate the risks of adverse selection in this transaction.

In the event a new underlying seller is added, on the 30th day following the first transaction including purchased mortgage loans sold by such underlying seller, the diligence provider will perform an additional seller review with respect to a minimum of 50 purchased mortgage loans sold by such underlying seller. To the extent that the additional seller diligence report identifies Level C and/or Level D exceptions which in the aggregate represent an amount greater than 10% (by loan count) of the purchased mortgage loans reviewed, the repo seller will not be able to sell mortgage loans originated by such underlying seller to the trust until (i) at least three months have elapsed since the diligence provider has completed its initial review of such underlying seller, (ii) an additional seller second review is satisfied, and (iii) the rating agency condition has been satisfied.

While the due diligence review will provide some validation on the quality of the loans, it may not be fully representative of the collateral quality of the facility at all times. This is mainly due to the frequency of the due diligence review, the revolving nature of the collateral pool, and that the review will be conducted on a sample basis. Also, by the time the due diligence review is completed, some or all of the sampled loans may no longer be in the pool.

If EdgeMAC enters into a material corporate agreement with an underlying seller or one of its affiliates in connection with its fulfillment of all of its obligations that creates a potential conflict of interest, EdgeMAC will be required to engage a subcontractor to perform its duties with respect to loans originated by that underlying seller. If EdgeMAC fails to do so, loans originated by that underlying seller will no longer be eligible for the transaction until EdgeMAC has engaged the subcontractor. The identity of the qualified subcontractor will be subject to a rating agency condition. In the event that EdgeMAC has performed due diligence on loans originated by that underlying seller prior to engaging the subcontractor, the results of the final diligence report will include the greater of the aggregate exceptions of affected loans included in the EdgeMAC review and the aggregate exceptions included in the subcontractor initial review.

Representation and Warranties

For a mortgage loan to qualify as an eligible mortgage loan, the loan must meet representations and warranties described in the repurchase agreement. The substance of the representations and warranties are consistent with those in our published criteria for representations and warranties for U.S. RMBS transactions.

While the transaction has the above described representation and warranties enforcement mechanism, in the amortization period, after an event of default where the repo seller did not pay the notes in full, it is unlikely that the repo seller will repurchase the loans. All remaining cash in Issuer's account will be used to purchase mortgage loans in future, or potentially prepay all or part of the notes.

Elevated social risks associated with the COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We have not made any adjustments related to coronavirus for this transaction because (i) loans that are subject to payment forbearance or a trial modification are ineligible to enter the facility, and the repo seller must repurchase loans in the facility that become subject to forbearance, (ii) delinquent loans are ineligible to enter the facility, and (iii) loans are unlikely to be modified while in the facility due to the seasoning constraint specified in the eligibility criteria. The repo seller will be required to repurchase any loans that do not meet the "eligible loan" criteria.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and the state of the housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool, financial distress of any of the counterparties. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1290933.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

