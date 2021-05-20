Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2021-D

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa (sf) to the Class A notes, Aa3 (sf) to the Class B notes, A2 (sf) to the Class C notes and Baa3 (sf) to the Class D notes issued by Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2021-D (NAVI 2021-D). The collateral underlying the transaction consists of Navient Solutions, LLC (Navient) seasoned private student loans, which are loans the government does not guarantee. Our cumulative net loss rate expectation for NAVI 2021-D's loan pool is approximately 14.7%.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2021-D

Floating Rate Class A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Fixed Rate Class C Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Fixed Rate Class D Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the seasoned nature of the underlying private student collateral pool and the experience of Navient as the servicer of the transaction.

The initial hard credit enhancement levels for the Class A, B, C and D notes are 27.10%, 23.00%, 11.00% and 4.60%, respectively. Hard credit enhancement in NAVI 2021-D consists of overcollateralization, subordination for all notes except for the Class D notes and the non-declining senior and subordinate reserve accounts.

The transaction is structured to build to targeted OC levels over time, but the pace and extent of this build is subject to the availability of excess spread, which we expect to range anywhere from 5.50% to 7.50% per year, depending on the level of interest rates. The target OC levels for Class A, B, C and D are 51.00%, 47.00%, 24.00% and 13.00% of the outstanding pool balance, subject to a floor equivalent to 10.00%, 9.00%, 7.00% and 6.00% of the original pool balance, respectively.

NAVI 2021-D has an exposure to fixed-floating interest rate risk because the Class B, C and D notes, which constitute approximately 24% of the total notes at closing, have a fixed rate and approximately 97% of the loans are floating rate loans. However, NAVI 2021-D is able to withstand low interest rates for the life of the deal, mitigating the interest rate mismatch. Furthermore, NAVI 2021-D has a Prime/Libor interest rate mismatch because the Class A notes, which constitute about 77% of the total notes are indexed to Prime rate and about 6% of the loans are indexed to one month Libor. Similar to other private student loan backed transactions, NAVI 2021-D did not enter into a basis swap agreement at closing. This is risk is mitigated by the high proportion of prime indexed loans in the pool, which represent about 90.5% of the loans. The transaction structure is, in our view, consistent with the assigned ratings because it can withstand a stressed prime/one-month Libor equal to 1.50% and low interest rate scenarios until the notes are repaid in full.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity. Specifically for private student loan ABS, performance will continue to benefit from government support and the improving unemployment rate that will support the borrower's income and their ability to service debt. However, any elevated use of borrower assistance programs available to affected borrowers, such as forbearance and payment plans, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the Class B, Class C and Class D notes if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1285322.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

