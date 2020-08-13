Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Navient Student Loan Trust 2020-1

Approximately $771 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a definitive rating of Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1A,
Class A-1B, and Class B notes to be issued by Navient Student
Loan Trust 2020-1. The underlying collateral consists of
Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) non-consolidation,
consolidation, Health Education Assistance Loans (HEAL), and
rehabilitated student loans.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2020-1
U.S.$275,000,000 Fixed Rate Class A-1A
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$485,000,000 Floating Rate Class
A-1B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$10,800,000 Floating Rate Class B
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the underlying collateral consisting of FFELP
student loans, which are indirectly guaranteed by the U.S.
Department of Education for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal
and accrued interest and HEAL student loans, which are directly
guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Education for a minimum
of 98% of defaulted principal and accrued interest; the overcollateralization
of the trust, which is expected to have an initial parity level
of 103.1%; a reserve account funded at 3.35%
of the initial pool balance that steps down successively to 1.00%
of the pool balance on the January 2023 distribution date and to 0.25%
of the pool balance on the February 2031 distribution date, and
has a floor of approximately $0.77 million; excess
spread that is expected to average between 105 and 125 basis points per
annum that is trapped to a target overcollateralization level of the greater
of 3.01% of the adjusted pool balance and $5.8
million, and is used on or after the August 2026 distribution date
to exclusively pay down bonds. The ratings are also based on the
expertise and experience of Navient Solutions, LLC (formerly known
as Navient Solutions, Inc.), which is one of the largest
FFELP and Direct Loan servicers, as the servicer for this transaction.
The expected net loss on the loan pool to be securitized is approximately
1.12%, higher compared to non-rehabilitated
FFELP loan pools, as the loan pool consists of approximately 19.6%
rehabilitated FFELP loans. Rehabilitated FFELP loan pools typically
experience a higher net loss rate compared with pools of non-rehabilitated
FFELP loans because although the rehabilitated loans benefit from the
same degree of federal guarantee, they are expected to default at
a significantly higher rate than non-rehabilitated loans.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of the FFELP student loan asset backed securities
(ABS) sector from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter
and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. Specifically,
for FFELP student loan ABS, loan performance could weaken due to
the expectation of an unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate,
which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to pay their debt.
Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers,
such as forbearance, deferment and income-based repayment
(IBR), may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
We increased our forbearance utilization rate assumption to account for
such risk in rating the transaction.
However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen
their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further
surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
Rating Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226065.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
Because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97%
of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could
downgrade the ratings of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating
on the United States government. Moody's could downgrade the ratings
if performance is materially worse than it currently expects, specifically,
if the usage of borrower relief programs such as forbearance, deferment
and IBR is higher than anticipated, net losses or voluntary prepayments
are higher than it currently expects, or if the loan pool pays down
too slowly to pay off the notes by maturity.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240935.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Toms Zachariah
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653