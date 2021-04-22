Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Navient Student Loan Trust 2021-2

Approximately $1.01 billion of asset-backed securities rated
New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a definitive rating of Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1A,
A-1B, and Class B notes issued by Navient Student Loan Trust
2021-2. The underlying collateral consists of Federal Family
Education Loan Program (FFELP) non-consolidation and consolidation
student loans.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2021-2
U.S.$300,000,000 Fixed Rate Class A-1A
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$697,300,000 Floating Rate Class
A-1B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$14,300,000 Floating Rate Class B
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the underlying collateral consisting of FFELP
student loans, which are indirectly guaranteed by the U.S.
Department of Education for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal
and accrued interest; the overcollateralization of the trust,
which is expected to have an initial parity level of 103.1%;
a reserve account funded at 3.35% of the initial pool balance
that steps down successively to 1.00% of the pool balance
on the September 2023 distribution date and to 0.65% of
the pool balance on the April 2032 distribution date, and has a
floor of approximately $1.0 million; excess spread
that is expected to average between 1.6% and 1.8%
basis points per annum that is trapped to a target overcollateralization
level of the greater of 3.01% of the adjusted pool balance
and $7.6 million, and is used on or after the April
2027 distribution date to exclusively pay down bonds. The ratings
are also based on the expertise and experience of Navient Solutions,
LLC. (formerly known as Navient Solutions, Inc.),
which is one of the largest FFELP and Direct Loan servicer, as the
servicer for this transaction.
The expected net loss on the loan pool to be securitized is approximately
0.8%, similar to the prior Navient FFELP deal.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on economic
activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree
of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects
on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout
2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well
beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain
the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover
faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring
forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is
a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a
gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity. Specifically,
for FFELP student loan ABS, loan performance will continue to benefit
from government support and the improving unemployment rate that will
support the borrower's income and their ability to service debt.
However, any elevated use of borrower assistance programs to affected
borrowers, such as forbearance, deferment and income-based
repayment (IBR), may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
Rating Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271436.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97%
of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could
downgrade the ratings of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating
on the United States government. Moody's could downgrade the ratings
if performance is materially worse than it currently expects, specifically,
if the usage of borrower relief programs such as forbearance, deferment
and IBR is higher than anticipated, net losses or voluntary prepayments
are higher than it currently expects, or if the loan pool pays down
too slowly to pay off the notes by maturity. In our analysis,
we applied incremental stresses to our typical cash flow assumptions in
consideration of a likely slowdown in borrower payments brought on by
the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278790.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Selven Veeraragoo
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Grohotolski
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
